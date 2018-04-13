Brits Williamson and Vernon Officially Riding for Unno - Video

Greg Williamson and Taylor Vernon will race the 2018 World Cup on the Unno Ever downhill bike.
From the very first moment we started working on the bikes that today bear the UNNO name, it was clear that we wanted to race them. Racing has been our life, our passion and one of our main inspirations. With great pride, today we announce that Greg Williamson and Taylor Vernon will be competing in the 2018 UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup on UNNO Ever bikes, designed and handcrafted in Barcelona.
Cesar Rojo, the mastermind behind UNNO bikes, had already raced an early prototype of the Ever to victory at the 2015 Masters World Championships, but this is an entirely new step in the journey:
Making our own bike brand, this was a dream already, but the fact that we now have a team racing the World Cups is beyond that. For sure it won’t be easy as everything is new for us and for the riders. The most important thing in our racing effort is to really push the equipment during the whole season, to make it stronger and better, and above all to learn, because you can be sure our next bike will be born at and for the World Cups…—Cesar Rojo
Both Greg and Taylor are veterans of the World Cup circuit, but their first season with UNNO Factory Racing brings a level of excitement they have rarely experienced, as testified by their own words.
You know the bike is something special from the first moment you see it. And it’s so different from anything else I’ve ridden: the faster you go, the smoother it is. I am very happy to be part of this project, and it had me motivated to put in a lot of extra work this winter.—Greg Williamson
This year is very exciting for me, everything is new: bike, equipment, the team around me. A fresh start is always good. But it’s also great to know that I will have the privilege of debuting the UNNO Ever on the World Cup circuit. It’s a special bike for sure, it has the feeling of a Formula 1 car, everything just works so well.—Taylor Vernon
The team’s official debut will be at the first round of the UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup in Lošinj, Croatia, on April 21st-22nd. Greg and Taylor will race the full World Cup series and selected international and national events.
Fielding a World Cup racing team is a big effort, one that wouldn’t have been possible without the support and dedication of our team’s sponsors:
Formula "The goal of Formula is very simple but at the same time very ambitious, making the most innovative MTB suspensions out there. With this in mind, UNNO is the ideal partner for us. UNNO bikes is nothing but the pursuit of perfection and performance, we share exactly the same vision. We will do our best to give to the riders everything that can make them faster between the tapes. This is the beginning of a new chapter for us and we are proud to share it with this awesome brand." Giacomo Becocci - Formula Vice President
The team will race on the Nero R fork and the Cura 4 brakes.
FOX Head “Being involved with the UNNO team was totally natural for FOX. Firstly we are sharing the same goals on progression and high quality, but as well it made total sense as our both companies are based in Barcelona and it was obvious that great synergies could be created today and in the future”. Vincent Saccomani – FOX Head Sports Marketing Manager
Greg and Taylor will be wearing the Flexair DH kit and Rampage Pro Carbon helmet.
Crank Brothers “Superior function through disruptive design is what drives us at Crankbrothers, and we couldn’t ask for a better or more likeminded partner than Unno. We’re thrilled to support the team with our World Championship winning Mallet DH pedals, and to have Greg and Taylor helping us test and prove our new carbon wheel prototypes at the highest levels of World Cup competition.” - Kellen Trachy - Crankbrothers Global Marketing Director
The team bikes will be equipped with Crankbrothers Prototype Carbon Wheels, with the riders clipping into Crankbrothers Mallet DH and Mallet DH 11 pedals
Fizik “It’s going to be great working with UNNO Factory Racing, where Unno bikes are fully designed, engineered and manufactured in-house as our saddles. We are proud to have signed this new partnership, as a brand we are focusing a lot in the MTB segment over the last years”. Nicolò Ildos - fi’z:k sport marketing manager
Greg and Taylor will both utilize the MTB-specific Tundra M1 saddle
Renthal “We’re super excited to be part of the new Unno team. As a new team, on a superb bike which is new to the World Cup scene and two established riders with proven race speed, we’re looking forward to see what the 2018 season will bring.” Ian Collins – Renthal Marketing Manager
The UNNO Factory Racing bikes’ cockpit will feature the Fatbar handlebar, Integra stem and Lock-On Ultra Tacky grips.
Maxxis “Maxxis Tires is proud to partner with UNNO Factory Racing for the 2018 World Cup Downhill season. We are stoked to support Taylor Vernon and UK National Champ, Greg Williamson, as they compete for World Cup podium spots. We just can’t wait for the season opener in Croatia next week!”. Ryan Huang – Maxxis International Sales Manager
e*thirteen "All of us at e*thirteen are thrilled to be working with UNNO Factory Racing for their debut on the World Cup circuit. Not only is it a privilege to help get Greg Williamson and Taylor Vernon to the finish line, but it's really a compliment and testament to our brand to have been sought after by such a dedicated group of people. We can't wait for the season to get started for e*thirteen and UNNO." Connor Bondlow - e*thirteen Marketing Manager
UNNO Factory Racing will rely on LG1r carbon cranks and chainguide, with SL chainrings
