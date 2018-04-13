Brits Williamson and Vernon Officially Riding for Unno - Video





PRESS RELEASE: Unno Factory Racing



Greg Williamson and Taylor Vernon will race the 2018 World Cup on the Unno Ever downhill bike.











From the very first moment we started working on the bikes that today bear the UNNO name, it was clear that we wanted to race them. Racing has been our life, our passion and one of our main inspirations. With great pride, today we announce that Greg Williamson and Taylor Vernon will be competing in the 2018 UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup on UNNO Ever bikes, designed and handcrafted in Barcelona.



Cesar Rojo, the mastermind behind UNNO bikes, had already raced an early prototype of the Ever to victory at the 2015 Masters World Championships, but this is an entirely new step in the journey:





Making our own bike brand, this was a dream already, but the fact that we now have a team racing the World Cups is beyond that. For sure it won’t be easy as everything is new for us and for the riders. The most important thing in our racing effort is to really push the equipment during the whole season, to make it stronger and better, and above all to learn, because you can be sure our next bike will be born at and for the World Cups… — Cesar Rojo







Both Greg and Taylor are veterans of the World Cup circuit, but their first season with UNNO Factory Racing brings a level of excitement they have rarely experienced, as testified by their own words.





You know the bike is something special from the first moment you see it. And it’s so different from anything else I’ve ridden: the faster you go, the smoother it is. I am very happy to be part of this project, and it had me motivated to put in a lot of extra work this winter. — Greg Williamson





This year is very exciting for me, everything is new: bike, equipment, the team around me. A fresh start is always good. But it’s also great to know that I will have the privilege of debuting the UNNO Ever on the World Cup circuit. It’s a special bike for sure, it has the feeling of a Formula 1 car, everything just works so well. — Taylor Vernon



The team’s official debut will be at the first round of the UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup in Lošinj, Croatia, on April 21st-22nd. Greg and Taylor will race the full World Cup series and selected international and national events.



