Unno Launches the Primal Unno Project Race Team

I never rode a bike so balanced. It’s a super agile rig and has the perfect balance between stability and handling, with a lot of ground sensitivity and a composed stiffness.



It’s super progressive at the beginning of the travel, but once you’re between sag points it gets firmer so it’s easy to carry a lot of speed with it. The feeling is very similar to the Burn, a bike that I adored since the first pedal stroke — Angel Suárez