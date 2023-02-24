Unno Launches the Primal Unno Project Race Team

Unno is back racing downhill World Cups as it launches the Primal Unno Project with Angel Suárez, Ike Klaassen and Team Manager Niko Velasco.
After being revealed on this year's UCI team list
we finally have the official word from Unno that they are returning to World Cup racing in 2023. We now have the answer as to what bike the team will be riding as the press release reveals Unno is working on a fresh prototype downhill bike.
The Ever is the new prototype downhill bike from Unno, with engineers at the brand working on this project for the past year. The bike will be initially set up as a mullet and has 125 different geometry possibilities for the team to test that can change the head angle, reach and wheelbase. Unno says that while initially the bike will use a smaller rear wheel there is a likely possibility of a 29" rear triangle being developed. Although the team will be racing the bike this year Unno says that there are no short-term plans of selling the new bike to the public.
|I never rode a bike so balanced. It’s a super agile rig and has the perfect balance between stability and handling, with a lot of ground sensitivity and a composed stiffness.
It’s super progressive at the beginning of the travel, but once you’re between sag points it gets firmer so it’s easy to carry a lot of speed with it. The feeling is very similar to the Burn, a bike that I adored since the first pedal stroke— Angel Suárez
Alongside Unno the team also features Primal as a title sponsor, the team press release says this is a yet-to-be-launched components/accessories brand. The team will also be supported in 2023 by Alpinestars, Enve, TRP, Schwalbe, Fizik, Fox, Crankbrothers, Tannus, Ochain and Ridewrap.
Finally, the team has also revealed plans to create a documentary to showcase the project and development of the new bike.
