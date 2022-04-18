Unno Release Their First eMTB - The Sleek & Expensive Boös

Apr 18, 2022
by Henry Quinney  

Unno is a brand known for its premium carbon bikes. The company, which is based in Barcelona, is led by ex-world cup racer Cesar Rojo. Rojo, who was once part of Mondraker's design team, also runs Cero Designs, which is a design and consultancy company and has had a hand in many other brands' bikes over the last decade.

They now release their first-ever eMTB, the €9,995 Boös, but the price tag isn't the only thing catching the eye, nor is the geometry and mixed wheels the only thing about the bike that could be considered progressive.

The bike uses a Bosch CX Gen 4 motor and a 750Wh battery.

It's made in partnership with Oceanworks, a company that helps retrieve and recycle rubbers and plastics from the world's oceans. All the resin parts of the frame are made with recycled nylon. Each BOÖS contains 184g of Oceanworks nylon and 80% of this comes from the ocean, mainly from the nearshores of Asia. Unno uses PA+GF15% for all recycled plastics.

The Details

The bike is a mixed-wheel affair and is built around a 170mm fork. This is combined with 160mm of rear-wheel travel. The frame uses a virtual pivot design and is as compact as it is sleek. The shock is almost encased inside the frame and looks to run to reasonably tight tolerance at the bridge of the stays. The frame uses Enduromax double row bearings to increase stiffness and should help increase intervals between maintenance.

A small raised section allows a bottle cage to be fitted, whilst also keeping the rest of the frame almost shrinkwrapped in appearance.

Unno recommends using around 35% sag and says the useable range runs from around 30 - 40%. For 160mm of travel that seems quite deep, and although the only graph available is relatively basic, it looks as if the rate falls from around 3.7- to 2-to-1 in a relatively consistent fashion, without any bumps or rises. This would indeed make it very progressive.

The integrated Box Kiox and internally housed cables make a good job of an e-bike that doesn't look like a lawnmower.
The motor cover looks to be moto-inspired.

Many parts of this bike would suggest that integration was high on the list of priorities. There are little things such as the small chain guide affixed to the frame, or the motor cover that doubles up as a bash guard. There are also bigger elements like the near-flush Bosch Kiox screen or the cables running through the Deux headset. The bars and stem, also from Deux, are one-piece, plus thre's a hidden clamp in the mast-like seatpost.

The motor cover is interesting in itself as it almost looks to try and protect the relatively low-slung rear triangle. It's as if if you're going to hang up on something Unno would rather the cover take the brunt. The location of the lower bearing on the swingarm isn't that dissimilar from the Norco Range, which also has a lot of protection.

Gone are the days of ugly ebikes. This thing is beautiful.

Geometry

The S2 size, which is currently the only size on sale, uses a reach of 470mm and stays of 450mm. This will give it lots of weight on the front wheel. It also has a relatively high stack of 640mm. This makes it a very interesting proposition as the rider's weight will be largely driving the front through their feet, with the option of adding more weight in their hands. Both the rear center and the stack are a greater value than you might typically see on a bike of this size. The head tube angle is 64 degrees and the seat tube angle is 77 degrees. One outlier is the seat tube. At 460mm for what is effectively a size large, this seems a little on the long side to me.

The S1 and S3, which use reaches of 435 and 510mm respectively, both use the same length rear end. It feels like the 450mm rear center would pair up best with the reach of the S2 or S3.

Availability

Unno will release the Boös online and initially in only one build kit - The Race, and only in the S2 size. Unno says that other sizing and build options will be released through 2022 and into 2023. For more information please visit their website.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech eMTB First Looks Enduro Bikes Unno Unno Boos


46 Comments

  • 36 1
 I am so conflicted
  • 2 0
 Same, it seems like such a great deal but I'm not sure if it'll hold up to equally as good-looking bikes already on the market like the Momas Jason.
  • 1 0
 You do not know the power of the dark side, now release your anger and join us!!
  • 2 1
 @powderhoundbrr: It's so good looking that I kinda want to tbh haha
  • 1 0
 Are you having some "hey-we-already-developed-a-seattube-this-steep-on-the-Grim-Donut" jealousy pangs? I am. But I don't have $12,000 to buy an ebike that's not gonna have Russian nickel batteries in about 6-12 mos so...do they have a pedal up version? Just wanna be sure I can ride when battery precious metals aren't availble>

Kidding about that - but honestly (and anyone chime in here) - is there gonna be an expected battery crunch now that we've just learned most of the worlds nickel comes from Russia & that's all grinding to a halt (or will it not?) Totally curious even tho I dont' ride ebikes...
  • 23 0
 Another aptly named bike for the PB comment section.
  • 1 0
 A Boos & a Tues walking into a bar...
  • 15 1
 I d’Unno…
  • 10 0
 Bonus points to the first bike manufacturer that manages to find a color match to the 50 shades of Kashima.
  • 8 0
 They were saying boo-urns
  • 5 0
 It was a cool looking bike until I saw the seat mast... boooooo.
  • 1 0
 if you're riding downwind you can hang a sail for added speed.
  • 5 1
 Well, Unno, I see relatively little to Boo about
  • 3 0
 I love how this bike looks, but that unsupported seat mast gives me a rash. Good lord.
  • 3 0
 the Cobra Kai part of me wants to see if I can karate chop the top tube as easily as it looks to be chopped...
  • 3 0
 I dunno, it looks all out of proportion to me. Like someone with a big belly and skinny legs.
  • 1 0
 Don't forget about the New Legions of Tweens & Teens... all the rage in bike parks now. Kids who otherwise would never pedal up and can't w/o a battery - and I say that w/ zero malice for ebikes, just spoiled bratt-itudes.
  • 4 0
 I really hope that this means we have reached peak seat mast.
  • 2 0
 For a conventional eBike by means of power and range, this thing is light and good looking. Compared to Specialized and Forestal even the price tag doesn't upset me.
  • 1 0
 Always happy to see innovation, but for the love of God, dumping dirt from the back tire on to shocks and pivots is a huge design fail.
  • 3 2
 I don’t have many BOOS to give, but rest assured, when I give a BOO, it’s for an Ebike. Boo!
  • 2 0
 Like it or not, to own one of these, your wallet is gonna take some aboos
  • 2 0
 Wait.. E-bikes aren't supposed to look this good
  • 2 0
 The name of this bike gave me quite the fright
  • 2 1
 Mullet-only. Carbon-only. E-Bike. That's a trio of extremely undesireable traits. Hard pass on this one.
  • 2 0
 Longer stays than reach in the small??? What
  • 1 0
 What's the pronunciation for this ? Boös just like "booze" or maybe "bouse" in french which means cow dung.
  • 1 0
 Only those who have had too much boos to drink would boo-hoo such a masterpiece.
  • 1 0
 The seat tube/seatpost looks like a vape pen.

At least this 022J company knows their market.
  • 1 0
 Unno flaw, interrupted seat tube. Also looks like it might snap off without a support.
  • 1 0
 Let's play would you rather. Must pick one:

- have headset internal cable routing
-it burns when you pee
  • 2 1
 Fascinating! I envision an uproar of BOOS in response
  • 3 2
 I am waiting for the Boo-urns
  • 1 0
 If you have to ask you probably can’t afford it.
  • 1 0
 MAKE SEATPOSTS SKINNY AGAIN
  • 1 0
 That is one fugly bike imo
  • 1 0
 Seatmast looks rather phallic. Complicated ultra-expensive e-bike boo.
  • 1 0
 Unno… Unno… Unno no no no no
  • 1 0
 I do believe that is one of the best looking e-bikes I have seen.
  • 1 0
 DEATH TO THROUGH-THE-HEADTUBE CABLE ROUTING
  • 1 0
 It's expensive that it actually looks cheap! Boos for that!
  • 1 1
 ugliest bike ive ever seen
  • 1 1
 The ugliest bike I’ve ever seen
  • 1 0
 Have you seen the Grim Donut? Its uglier...but it such a good way
  • 1 2
 uglier than sin

Post a Comment



