Unno Withdraws From World Cup Downhill Racing

It has been a fantastic two years racing the UCI DH WC with Greg Williamson. We have learnt a lot from him and the team and we want to thank them for all their passion and professionalism. It has been a real pleasure working with these guys.



Having our bikes at the most demanding downhill tracks in the world racing alongside the fastest downhill riders in the circuit has generated an incredible input that has allowed us to refine and strengthen even more the uniqueness of our bikes. So yes, we can say that our bikes are now better because of what we learnt from racing during the last seasons. But now it is time to say bye to the racing scene and move forward. — UNNO