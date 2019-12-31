Unno Withdraws From World Cup Downhill Racing

After two years on the World Cup circuit, Unno is winding down its race team and has announced it won't be competing in the 2020 season. With Greg Williamson behind the bars providing consistent top 20 finishes, Cesar Rojo's frame enjoyed a successful spell on the circuit and finished with its first World Cup top 10 in Snowshoe.
It sounds like Cesar and the team used the World Cup team primarily for testing and will now apply those lessons to the production version of the Ever downhill frame. Their statement is below:
|It has been a fantastic two years racing the UCI DH WC with Greg Williamson. We have learnt a lot from him and the team and we want to thank them for all their passion and professionalism. It has been a real pleasure working with these guys.
Having our bikes at the most demanding downhill tracks in the world racing alongside the fastest downhill riders in the circuit has generated an incredible input that has allowed us to refine and strengthen even more the uniqueness of our bikes. So yes, we can say that our bikes are now better because of what we learnt from racing during the last seasons. But now it is time to say bye to the racing scene and move forward.—UNNO
We reached out to Greg Williamson to see what it means for his future and he told us that he will be stepping back from a team management role to concentrate more on his riding. He has a UCI team move lined up and we can expect to hear more about it soon.
|So grateful to have worked with some of the most influential and successful people/teams/company’s in the MTB industry - Unno is no doubt one of those.
I'm super happy with my time at Unno, I'll miss those guys a lot. It has been a crazy 2 years! Had an absolute blast, learnt so much from so many people.
I'm super excited for 2020 and will let you guys know what's happening as soon as I'm allowed.—Greg Williamson
