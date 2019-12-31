Unno Withdraws From World Cup Downhill Racing

Dec 31, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

After two years on the World Cup circuit, Unno is winding down its race team and has announced it won't be competing in the 2020 season. With Greg Williamson behind the bars providing consistent top 20 finishes, Cesar Rojo's frame enjoyed a successful spell on the circuit and finished with its first World Cup top 10 in Snowshoe.

It sounds like Cesar and the team used the World Cup team primarily for testing and will now apply those lessons to the production version of the Ever downhill frame. Their statement is below:

bigquotesIt has been a fantastic two years racing the UCI DH WC with Greg Williamson. We have learnt a lot from him and the team and we want to thank them for all their passion and professionalism. It has been a real pleasure working with these guys.

Having our bikes at the most demanding downhill tracks in the world racing alongside the fastest downhill riders in the circuit has generated an incredible input that has allowed us to refine and strengthen even more the uniqueness of our bikes. So yes, we can say that our bikes are now better because of what we learnt from racing during the last seasons. But now it is time to say bye to the racing scene and move forward.UNNO

We reached out to Greg Williamson to see what it means for his future and he told us that he will be stepping back from a team management role to concentrate more on his riding. He has a UCI team move lined up and we can expect to hear more about it soon.

Greg Williamson was one of the only riders opting for this line over the massive boulder near the start of the woods.

bigquotesSo grateful to have worked with some of the most influential and successful people/teams/company’s in the MTB industry - Unno is no doubt one of those.

I'm super happy with my time at Unno, I'll miss those guys a lot. It has been a crazy 2 years! Had an absolute blast, learnt so much from so many people.

I'm super excited for 2020 and will let you guys know what's happening as soon as I'm allowed.Greg Williamson


Posted In:
Industry News Racing Rumours Unno Greg Williamson


27 Comments

  • 33 1
 I was trying to come up with a silly pun, but I’m on my last card.
  • 1 0
 Très drôle
  • 3 0
 you need to reverse direction
  • 2 1
 I dont think there will Ever be a PB article without at least one proper pun in the comment section..
  • 3 2
 @bonkywonky: dunno about that
  • 1 0
 Uno
  • 7 0
 How many more team departure posts can pinkbike cram into 2019? LETS FIND OUT!
  • 5 0
 14 more hours until contracts are up and we can all take a breather!
  • 3 0
 This is another one where, does anybody own/buy their frames? I'm not doubting they are good, but aren't they absurdly expensive? Seems difficult to fund a race team if you aren't selling much.
  • 1 0
 4-5.5k euro for the frame and only 50 made a year. Doesn't seem like there would be a lot left for a race team.
  • 3 1
 Frame only is stupidly expensive. Prices of complete bikes are much more "reasonable", in the price range of Yeti, Specialized and other Chinese brands
  • 1 0
 For the frameset, 5.500€.! If I were to need a full DH rig, I can get a brand new Fuzz or Furious complete for half that. Will this frame make ME that much better?
  • 1 0
 Did some shuttle laps with a guy riding the Ever frame. Said it was the best bike he'd ever ridden!
  • 6 0
 @TorW: well, that settles it then.
  • 4 0
 @TorW: If you spent that much on a bike and it ended up being nothing special... You gonna admit to that in front of your peers? Lol
  • 1 0
 @mi-bike: lol nice...
  • 6 1
 "UCI parts ways with cycling" (please?)
  • 2 0
 Ahhhhh, bummer. I was glad to see Greg's huge result in Virginia and was hoping to see more of the same in 2020. Good luck on a new bike.
  • 7 2
 WEST Virginia
  • 2 1
 @itslightoutandawaywego: Big difference Smile
  • 2 0
 @itslightoutandawaywego: mountain mama, take me hooooooooome, country road. Your turn Big Grin
  • 1 0
 @Adamrideshisbike: Quite big. www.usnews.com/news/best-states/west-virginia vs. www.usnews.com/news/best-states/virginia
  • 3 0
 UNNO, that's too bad
  • 1 0
 Greg ,best of luck for next season wherever you end up going ????????????????????????????
  • 2 0
 Vitus
  • 3 1
 Unno? more like Zero
Post a Comment



