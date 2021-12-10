Untamed MTB Launches New Apparel Line for Women

Untamed MTB is a women's mountain bike apparel brand that came to fruition through a love of design and the outdoors. Our goal is to share our passion for art and adventure while giving back to the mountain bike community. At the end of each year we will give 10% of our sales to trail building foundations, so when you support Untamed MTB, you are supporting the mountain bike trails that you love to explore. Check us out at untamedmtb.com.
Our jerseys are made with a lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric and come in three sleeve lengths; short sleeve, 3/4 and long sleeve. All of our jerseys have a small hip pocket, helpful for storing resort passes or other small items.
Heavily influenced by surf, snow & skate culture, Untamed MTB is ready to bring that passion and energy to the women’s mountain bike world.
What people are saying;
Light, comfy and totally unique designs ... it's my new fav! – Mal
"Lots of fun, lots of color, lots of personality." – Tess
"Quality is awesome and it looks great! I got compliments on it the moment I went out for my ride." – Alexa
Mountain biking allows us to explore the wild, untamed landscapes of the world and we want to help you have fun while doing it.
