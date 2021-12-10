close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Untamed MTB Launches New Apparel Line for Women

Dec 10, 2021
by UntamedMTB  

Press Release: Untamed MTB

Untamed MTB is a women's mountain bike apparel brand that came to fruition through a love of design and the outdoors. Our goal is to share our passion for art and adventure while giving back to the mountain bike community. At the end of each year we will give 10% of our sales to trail building foundations, so when you support Untamed MTB, you are supporting the mountain bike trails that you love to explore. Check us out at untamedmtb.com.


Photo by Nate Christenson

Our jerseys are made with a lightweight, moisture-wicking fabric and come in three sleeve lengths; short sleeve, 3/4 and long sleeve. All of our jerseys have a small hip pocket, helpful for storing resort passes or other small items.


Heavily influenced by surf, snow & skate culture, Untamed MTB is ready to bring that passion and energy to the women’s mountain bike world.



What people are saying;

Light, comfy and totally unique designs ... it's my new fav! – Mal

"Lots of fun, lots of color, lots of personality." – Tess

"Quality is awesome and it looks great! I got compliments on it the moment I went out for my ride." – Alexa


Photo by Juan Alfonso Reece

Mountain biking allows us to explore the wild, untamed landscapes of the world and we want to help you have fun while doing it.

by UntamedMTB
Views: 40    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases #PBWMN


Must Read This Week
Mountain Biker in Spain Shot After Being Mistaken for a Rabbit
91963 views
First Look: 2022 Canyon Torque - Options For Almost Everyone
61537 views
Field Test: 2022 Santa Cruz Blur TR - The Cruz Missile
58105 views
Interview: Walt Wehner Designed A 36" Tire & Doesn't Think They'll Catch On
54205 views
Road Cycling Digest: A Wheel-Destroying Parrot, Tech Through Time, Match Fixing & More
45759 views
Field Test: 2022 Rocky Mountain Element - Radical Geometry Meets Low Weight
45120 views
Jackson Goldstone Earns Red Bull Helmet
39802 views
Beta Launches Their Fall 2021 Beta Tests
37837 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007802
Mobile Version of Website