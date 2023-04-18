Video: Benoit Coulanges Revisits His DH World Champs Experience in 'Until the Line'

Rider

Film & edit

Relive the madness of the Downhill World Championships in Les Gets with Benoit Coulanges. From his arrival on the world circuit to pursuing his dream of reaching the top step of the podium, Ben takes us with him on his journey and gives us a behind the scenes look at this historic event.“As a French rider, the World Championships in Les Gets was the most incredible event I have ever experienced. With Dorian, who followed and filmed me all week, we show how I experienced this race from a psychological point of view. Discover how managing emotions can affect performance and how difficult yet important it is to channel this motivation into bringing the race time down!” - Benoît Coulanges: Benoit Coulanges: Dorian Jouvenal