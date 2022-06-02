Unwobbler Announces Canadian-Made Wooden Truing Stand

Press Release: Unwobbler MTB Wheel Stand
Are you constantly casing jumps?
Do you put your wheels through a state of constant abuse?
Do your wheels no longer identify as being straight?
If you’ve answered yes to any of those questions, the Unwobbler Wheel Stand is here to assist your wheel building/truing needs. Now more than ever with parts shortages.The Unwobbler Wheel Stand was designed to allow you to true or build your wheel with ease, without the hefty price-tag.
Sure, it may look a little DIY-ish
, but unlike those on Pinterest, the Unwobbler was designed to abolish the use of a dishing tool so you can true or build a wheel with ease and efficiency, at a fraction of the cost of wheel stands with similar potential.
It is a more affordable alternative to constant wheel flipping on a conventional $250+ stand, dishing tools that take up too much time for what they’re worth, and $500+ stands with questionable calibration.Let’s have a closer look:
Solid, sturdy construction (CNC routered ¾" Baltic Birch Ply)
Made in BC, Canada
CNC routered in Vancouver, assembled and shipped from Whistler.
Price: $205 CAD
Buy it here (limited on-hand stock): www.unwobbler.com
Contact: unwobbler@gmail.com
Instagram: @unwobbler Please do not contact us with questions about wheel building, it would be best to consult this guy or a professional.
16 Comments
Killer deal for what looks like a well made truing stand, just keep it dry.
I managed to get a Park pro stand years ago on Craigslist, and it’ll likely last the rest of my life, but it doesn’t play well with large volume tires and 29ers. Plus you can’t easily dish with it, I like that this stand addresses that. I just dish off of my workbench but this would be much easier.
If I was in the market and couldn’t find a used Park, this would be my next choice.
admin.isambards.co.uk/download/B20191123T000000386.jpg
There are some good looking Asian made truing stands as well, that you can find on eBay or alibaba.
But still, same as you, I think this design has lots to offer and a more premium alloy offering might just do well.
Jesus, get some linseed oil and oil it, stop whinging, it’s made of wood, oil it yourself