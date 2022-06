Unwobbler Announces Canadian-Made Wooden Truing Stand

Press Release: Unwobbler MTB Wheel Stand

1. Set your hub width | 2. Set your rim position | 3. True / build your wheel

Let’s have a closer look:

Solid, sturdy construction (CNC routered ¾" Baltic Birch Ply) Pre-etched hub widths

Steel knurled knobs

Made in BC, Canada

CNC routered in Vancouver, assembled and shipped from Whistler.

Are you constantly casing jumps?Do you put your wheels through a state of constant abuse?Do your wheels no longer identify as being straight?If you’ve answered yes to any of those questions, the Unwobbler Wheel Stand is here to assist your wheel building/truing needs. Now more than ever with parts shortages.Sure, it may look a little DIY-ish , but unlike those on Pinterest, the Unwobbler was designed to abolish the use of a dishing tool so you can true or build a wheel with ease and efficiency, at a fraction of the cost of wheel stands with similar potential.It is a more affordable alternative to constant wheel flipping on a conventional $250+ stand, dishing tools that take up too much time for what they’re worth, and $500+ stands with questionable calibration.Price: $205 CADBuy it here (limited on-hand stock): www.unwobbler.com Contact: unwobbler@gmail.comInstagram: @unwobbler