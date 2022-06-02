Unwobbler Announces Canadian-Made Wooden Truing Stand

Jun 2, 2022
by unwobbler  

Press Release: Unwobbler MTB Wheel Stand

Are you constantly casing jumps?
Do you put your wheels through a state of constant abuse?
Do your wheels no longer identify as being straight?

If you’ve answered yes to any of those questions, the Unwobbler Wheel Stand is here to assist your wheel building/truing needs. Now more than ever with parts shortages.

The Unwobbler Wheel Stand was designed to allow you to true or build your wheel with ease, without the hefty price-tag.

Sure, it may look a little DIY-ish, but unlike those on Pinterest, the Unwobbler was designed to abolish the use of a dishing tool so you can true or build a wheel with ease and efficiency, at a fraction of the cost of wheel stands with similar potential.

It is a more affordable alternative to constant wheel flipping on a conventional $250+ stand, dishing tools that take up too much time for what they’re worth, and $500+ stands with questionable calibration.

1. Set your hub width | 2. Set your rim position | 3. True / build your wheel

Let’s have a closer look:

Solid, sturdy construction (CNC routered ¾" Baltic Birch Ply)
Pre-etched hub widths

Steel knurled knobs

Made in BC, Canada
CNC routered in Vancouver, assembled and shipped from Whistler.

Price: $205 CAD
Buy it here (limited on-hand stock): www.unwobbler.com
Contact: unwobbler@gmail.com
Instagram: @unwobbler

Please do not contact us with questions about wheel building, it would be best to consult this guy or a professional.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Tools Unwobbler


16 Comments

  • 9 0
 I was going to make a snarky comment about this product….then saw the price.

Killer deal for what looks like a well made truing stand, just keep it dry.
  • 3 0
 Yah I’m buying one now. This is cool as hell. No reason a home mechanic should need to pay $500 for a true stand for the house. I’ve been waiting for a fully adjustable stand that’s not dummy expensive.
  • 1 0
 Seems like a reasonable deal, I guess you’re using your thru axle for the axle. That may be a bit of a problem for some axle standards that have smaller dia threads or are too short, but I imagine that’s a small percentage.

I managed to get a Park pro stand years ago on Craigslist, and it’ll likely last the rest of my life, but it doesn’t play well with large volume tires and 29ers. Plus you can’t easily dish with it, I like that this stand addresses that. I just dish off of my workbench but this would be much easier.

If I was in the market and couldn’t find a used Park, this would be my next choice.
  • 2 0
 I have been using a Roger Musson designed wooden truing stand for years now.... never had a problem with it....
admin.isambards.co.uk/download/B20191123T000000386.jpg
  • 2 0
 Really wish it was finished, I'd be weary of moisture or shop grease ruining it. Make this design out of steel or aluminum and they'll print cash.
  • 3 0
 An alloy pro version, fully anodized and laser etched would be very nice. I would buy one. But I imagine it would cost a heck of a lot more.
  • 1 0
 @privateer-wheels: for sure, but I feel it would be worth it because the premium options available are slim unless you like a certain blue brand that rhymes with darkpool
  • 1 0
 @Bro-LanDog: There are a few more! Unior, and Birzman (quite nice) are kind of in the same league as the "pro" blue stands. Aivee came out with a beautiful looking stand as well a short while ago that looks lovely, but I suspect costs a good deal more. DT Swiss has their own which is quite pricey. And then there is the P&K Lie which is more expensive again.

There are some good looking Asian made truing stands as well, that you can find on eBay or alibaba.

But still, same as you, I think this design has lots to offer and a more premium alloy offering might just do well.
  • 1 0
 You can always stain it
  • 1 0
 @Mitchemous: For shop/pro use where you see multiple wheels a day in a stand, I am not sure a simple stain will cut it. And for shop/pro use, I think the buyer will be willing to pony up the cost for alloy/metal.
  • 1 0
 Shop grease will be fine on it, it’ll help keep moisture from penetrating.
Jesus, get some linseed oil and oil it, stop whinging, it’s made of wood, oil it yourself
  • 4 0
 'This Guy' is the best.
  • 7 1
 "This guy" will just tell you to talk to this guy: www.sheldonbrown.com/wheelbuild.html
  • 3 0
 Simple and well thought-out product.
  • 1 0
 I use a tire lever and my frame for the rear, and fork for the front. Works fine.
  • 1 0
 What brand CNC router is being used?





