Up to Speed with Ben Cathro - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Fort William DH World Cup 2024

Pinkbike Primer presented by Five Ten

Race Briefing

Who Won the 2023 Overall?

Elite Women:

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

Elite Men:

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

Junior Women:



1st. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 390

2nd. Lisa Bouladou: 360

3rd. Erice Van Leuven: 285

4th. Sacha Earnest: 220

5th. Lais Bonnaure: 215

Junior Men:



1st. Ryan Pinkerton: 343

2nd. Nathan Pontvianne: 225

3rd. Bodhi Kuhn: 213

4th. Mylann Falquet: 200

5th. Léo Abella: 197



What's the Track Like?

When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?

What's the Weather Expected to be?

Thursday, May 2

Friday, May 3

Saturday, May 4

Sunday, May 5

Previous Winners

ELITE MEN

2022 // Amaury PIERRON // FRA

2019 // Amaury PIERRON // FRA

2018 // Amaury PIERRON // FRA

2017 // Greg MINNAAR // RSA

2016 // Greg MINNAAR // RSA

2015 // Greg MINNAAR // RSA

2014 // Troy BROSNAN // AUS

2013 // Gee ATHERTON // GBR

2012 // Aaron GWIN // USA

2011 // Greg MINNAAR // RSA

2010 // Gee ATHERTON // GBR

2009 // Greg MINNAAR // RSA

2008 // Greg MINNAAR // RSA

2007 // Sam HILL // AUS *

2006 // Sam HILL // AUS

2005 // Steve PEAT // GBR

2004 // Greg MINNAAR // RSA

2003 // Cedric GRACIA // FRA

2002 // Chris KOVARIK // AUS

2023 // Charlie HATTON // GBR *2022 // Amaury PIERRON // FRA2019 // Amaury PIERRON // FRA2018 // Amaury PIERRON // FRA2017 // Greg MINNAAR // RSA2016 // Greg MINNAAR // RSA2015 // Greg MINNAAR // RSA2014 // Troy BROSNAN // AUS2013 // Gee ATHERTON // GBR2012 // Aaron GWIN // USA2011 // Greg MINNAAR // RSA2010 // Gee ATHERTON // GBR2009 // Greg MINNAAR // RSA2008 // Greg MINNAAR // RSA2007 // Sam HILL // AUS *2006 // Sam HILL // AUS2005 // Steve PEAT // GBR2004 // Greg MINNAAR // RSA2003 // Cedric GRACIA // FRA2002 // Chris KOVARIK // AUS ELITE WOMEN

2022 // Nina HOFFMAN // GER

2019 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR

2018 // Tahnee SEAGRAVE // GBR

2017 // Tracey HANNAH // AUS

2016 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR

2015 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR

2014 // Emmeline RAGOT // FRA

2013 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR

2012 // Emmeline RAGOT // FRA

2011 // Tracy MOSELEY // GBR

2010 // Sabrina JONNIER // FRA

2009 // Sabrina JONNIER // FRA

2008 // Tracy MOSELEY // GBR

2007 // Sabrina JONNIER // FRA *

2006 // Tracy MOSELEY // GBR

2005 // Tracy MOSELEY // GBR

2004 // Anne-Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA

2003 // Céline GROS // FRA

2002 // Tracy MOSELEY // GBR

2023 // Vali HOLL // AUT *2022 // Nina HOFFMAN // GER2019 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR2018 // Tahnee SEAGRAVE // GBR2017 // Tracey HANNAH // AUS2016 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR2015 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR2014 // Emmeline RAGOT // FRA2013 // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR2012 // Emmeline RAGOT // FRA2011 // Tracy MOSELEY // GBR2010 // Sabrina JONNIER // FRA2009 // Sabrina JONNIER // FRA2008 // Tracy MOSELEY // GBR2007 // Sabrina JONNIER // FRA *2006 // Tracy MOSELEY // GBR2005 // Tracy MOSELEY // GBR2004 // Anne-Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA2003 // Céline GROS // FRA2002 // Tracy MOSELEY // GBR

What Happened Last Time at Fort William?

Elite Women:



1st. Vali Höll: 4:58.242

2nd. Camille Balanche: +2.020

3rd. Marine Cabirou: +2.361

4th. Louise Ferguson: +9.721

5th. Phoebe Gale: +10.501

Elite Men:



1st. Charlie Hatton: 4:26.747

2nd. Andreas Kolb: +0.599

3rd. Laurie Greenland: +1.229

4th. Loic Bruni: +1.489

5th. Troy Brosnan: +1.512



Junior Women:



1st. Erice Van Leuven: 5:15.613

2nd. Poppy Lane: +5.208

3rd. Sacha Earnest: +5.625

4th. Aimi Kenyon: +6.709

5th. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 7.792

Junior Men:



1st. Henri Kiefer: 4:30.727

2nd. Bodhi Kuhn: +0.418

3rd. Léo Abella: +3.964

4th. Nathan Pontvianne: +4.209

5th. Lucas Lagneau: +5.176



Pinkbike Downhill Fantasy League

How to Follow the Racing?

Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Five Ten





Winners outside of the United States will receive the cash prize in their local currency as of the date of prize award according the current foreign exchange rate. If the Grand Prize winner is from Australia, Canada, Germany or the UK, s/he will have to provide their bank wire transfer information at a duly licensed financial institution in order to receive the Grand Prize. See NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Purchase will not increase your chances of winning. The Contest begins on 18 March 2024 at 09:00:01 a.m. PDT and ends on October 6, 2024 at 11:59 PM PDT. Anyone can participate in the Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League Game but the The Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League Contest whereby participants can win prizes (“Contest”) is open only to legal residents of Australia, Canada (except the Province of Québec), Germany, United Kingdom, and 50 United States and DC who are 18 years of age or older and the age of majority in theirjurisdiction of residence. The Contest begins on 18 March 2024 at 09:00:01 a.m. PDT and ends on 6 October 2024 at 11:59:59 PM PDT. *5,000 USD cash portion of the grand prize will be awarded in a form of a check if the winner is from US or Canada; and will be awarded as a bank wire transfer if the winner is from Australia, Germany or UK.Winners outside of the United States will receive the cash prize in their local currency as of the date of prize award according the current foreign exchange rate. If the Grand Prize winner is from Australia, Canada, Germany or the UK, s/he will have to provide their bank wire transfer information at a duly licensed financial institution in order to receive the Grand Prize. See Official Rules for full details on eligibility requirements, how to play, and prize description. Void in Province of Quebec and where prohibited. Sponsor: Outside Interactive.