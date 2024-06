Video: Up to Speed with Ben Cathro - Everything You Need to Know for the Leogang DH World Cup 2024

Pinkbike Primer presented by Five Ten

Race Briefing

What Happened at the Last Round?

Elite Women:



1st. Marine Cabirou: 3:26.643

2nd. Camille Balanche: 3:27.831 / +1.188

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:28.323 / +1.680

4th. Jess Blewitt: 3:29.068 / +2.425

5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:29.890 / +3.247

Elite Men:



1st. Ronan Dunne: 2:55.766

2nd. Loic Bruni: 2:55.830 / +0.064

3rd. Loris Vergier: 2:56.963 / +1.197

4th. Benoit Coulanges: 2:57.326 / +1.560

5th. Amaury Pierron: 2:57.596 / +1.830



Junior Women:



1st. Heather Wilson: 3:28.864

2nd. Erice Van Leuven: 3:28.933 / +0.069

3rd. Sacha Earnest: 3:31.379 / +2.515

4th. Eliana Hulsebosch: 3:32.139 / +3.275

5th. Kale Cushman: 3:38.991 / +10.127

Junior Men:



1st. Asa Vermette: 3:03.588

2nd. Mylann Falquet: 3:07.411 / +3.823

3rd. Dane Jewett: 3:08.243 / +4.655

4th. Till Alran: 3:08.506 / +4.918

5th. Raphaël Giambi: 3:08.907 / +5.319



Who's Leading the 2024 Overall Standings?

Junior Women:



1st. Heather Wilson: 120

2nd. Sacha Earnest: 95

3rd. Erice Van Leuven: 85

4th. Eliana Hulsebosch: 85

5th. Matilda Melton: 70

Junior Men:



1st. Asa Vermette: 120

2nd. Luke Wayman: 80

3rd. Dane Jewett: 80

4th. Daniel Parfitt: 73

5th. Till Alran: 54



What's the Track Like?

When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?

What's the Weather Expected to be?

Thursday, June 6

Friday, June 7

Saturday, June 8

Sunday, June 9

Previous Winners

Elite Men



2023: Andreas Kolb

2022: Matt Walker

2021: Troy Brosnan

2020//Worlds: Reece Wilson

2019: Loic Bruni

2018: Amaury Pierron

2017: Aaron Gwin

2016: Aaron Gwin

2015: Aaron Gwin

2014: Josh Bryceland

2013: Steve Smith

2012//Worlds: Greg Minnaar

2011: Aaron Gwin

2010: Greg Minnaar



Elite Women



2023: Vali Höll

2022: Camille Balanche

2021: Camille Balanche

2020//Worlds: Camille Balanche

2019: Tracey Hannah

2018: Rachel Atherton

2017: Tahnée Seagrave

2016: Rachel Atherton

2015: Rachel Atherton

2014: Manon Carpenter

2013: Emmeline Ragot

2012//Worlds: Morgane Charre

2011: Floriane Pugin

2010: Sabrina Jonnier





Pinkbike Downhill Fantasy League

How to Follow the Racing?

After two rounds of dramatic racing, the Downhill World Cup series continues in Leogang. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the third round of the 2024 DH World Cup series.Following the excitement of a fresh track and venue in Poland for round two of the 2024 series, riders return this week to the familiar location of Leogang, Austria for some high-speed antics.The second round saw some standout performances from Marine Cabirou and Ronan Dunne as they secured top results alongside Heather Wilson and Asa Vermette continuing their perfect seasons with back-to-back victories. While most riders have focused on training since the second round a select number of World Cup riders headed to Wales last weekend for Red Bull Hardline, where Ronan Dunne showed incredible form as he followed up a Hardline Tasmania win and his first World Cup victory with another first place finish in 2024.One rider whose season is now uncertain after the racing in Poland is Nina Hoffmann who revealed last week that she dislocated her elbow after the second round and may not start in Leogang. Hoffmann currently sits fourth in the women's overall standings and could miss out on some vital series points as the standings are close at the top after the opening rounds of the season.We hope that helps get you prepped for this weekend's racing and keep scrolling to gather more details to get you ready for the third of DH racing in Austria.After much online debate about the fresh course in Poland, the brand-new World Cup venue proved itself worthy of its place on the circuit, providing incredible racing and a real challenge for riders to hit the features at race pace.The Juniors started finals day with the worst of the conditions after morning rain soaked the track, making it slippery and hard to judge for the young racers. Heather Wilson proved her Fort William win wasn't a one-off as she topped the podium once again, remaining undefeated in 2024. 2023 World Champion Erice Van Leuven came close to the victory as she took the race lead through sector four before Wilson pushed back to end the day 0.069 seconds ahead. Sacha Earnest was fastest through the first sector before losing time through the rest of the course to go 2.515 seconds back in third.With rain still falling through the race, Asa Vermette came back from a difficult qualifying run to match Heather Wilson in maintaining his winning streak from round one. Vermette continued with the dominance seen in Fort William as he was unmatched in Poland, with only Mylann Falquet riding within four seconds of his race time. Dane Jewett put in a big effort on the slippery course to take the final Junior podium position.By the time the elite racing kicked off, the conditions were near perfect on track for the big show. Marine Cabirou returned to the top step of the podium with a flawless run placing her 1.188 seconds ahead of Camille Balance. Nina Hoffmann remains at the sharp end of racing this season as she went into third place, 1.6 seconds back. It was a frustrating day for Tahnee Seagrave and Vali Höll, as both missed out on top results after showing race-winning pace throughout the weekend.The first World Cup in Poland ended with a bang as the elite men's racing produced incredible results as the racing concluded with just 0.064 seconds between first and second. The winning time went to Ronan Dunne as he smashed out a wild run on the Polish course, crossing the line a tiny margin ahead of Loic Bruni and with a first World Cup win to his name. Following Bruni in second place was a stacked French top five, with Dunne the only rider not from France on the podium. After setting the fastest time in Semi-Finals, Dakotah Norton pushed slightly too hard during his run and missed out on the chance to challenge his teammate for the win.After the second round of racing, there are no changes at the top of the overall standings as Vali Holl, Loic Bruni, Heather Wilson and Asa Vermette hold onto their leads going into Leogang.Vali Höll: 560Tahnee Seagrave: 550Camille Balanche: 540Nina Hoffmann: 506Marine Cabirou: 490Loic Bruni: 627Ronan Dunne: 467Loris Vergier: 454Luca Shaw: 447Troy Brosnan: 441Jackson Goldstone takes a lap of last year's flat-out course.It’s another packed weekend of World Cup racing as the EDR and DH series share the same venue for the second time this year.Friday, June 7• 08:30-10:30 // Training - Group B• 10:30-12:30 // Training - Group A• 12:30-14:30 // Training - Group B (Timed Session)• 14:30-16:30 // Training - Group A (Timed Session)Saturday, June 8• 08:30-10:00 // Training - Group B• 10:00-11:30 // Training - Group A• 12:00 // Qualifying - Women• 12:30 // Qualifying - Men• 14:00 // Qualifying - Junior Women• 14:15 // Qualifying - Junior Men• 15:00 // Semi-Final - Women• 15:30 // Semi-Final - MenSunday, June 9• 10:00-11:00 // Training - Qualified Juniors• 11:00-12:00 // Training - Qualified Elites• 11:30 // Finals - Junior Women• 12:00 // Finals - Junior Men• 13:15 // Finals - Women• 14:00 // Finals - MenFor the third round of the 2024 season, the weather looks mixed with threats of rain and thunderstorms throughout the race weekend.Weather forecast as of Monday, June 3 from Accuweather After two rounds of racing , it's time to start prepping your teams for round three before the cut-off at the start of qualifying on Saturday.Tune in to Pinkbike to catch all the third round coverage throughout the week with results, photo epics, bike checks, race analysis and more. Read our How to Watch guide to see how to watch the races live in your country.