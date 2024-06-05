Video: Up to Speed with Ben Cathro - Everything You Need to Know for the Leogang DH World Cup 2024

Pinkbike Primer presented by Five Ten

Race Briefing

What Happened at the Last Round?

Elite Women:



1st. Marine Cabirou: 3:26.643

2nd. Camille Balanche: 3:27.831 / +1.188

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:28.323 / +1.680

4th. Jess Blewitt: 3:29.068 / +2.425

5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:29.890 / +3.247

Elite Men:



1st. Ronan Dunne: 2:55.766

2nd. Loic Bruni: 2:55.830 / +0.064

3rd. Loris Vergier: 2:56.963 / +1.197

4th. Benoit Coulanges: 2:57.326 / +1.560

5th. Amaury Pierron: 2:57.596 / +1.830



Junior Women:



1st. Heather Wilson: 3:28.864

2nd. Erice Van Leuven: 3:28.933 / +0.069

3rd. Sacha Earnest: 3:31.379 / +2.515

4th. Eliana Hulsebosch: 3:32.139 / +3.275

5th. Kale Cushman: 3:38.991 / +10.127

Junior Men:



1st. Asa Vermette: 3:03.588

2nd. Mylann Falquet: 3:07.411 / +3.823

3rd. Dane Jewett: 3:08.243 / +4.655

4th. Till Alran: 3:08.506 / +4.918

5th. Raphaël Giambi: 3:08.907 / +5.319



Who's Leading the 2024 Overall Standings?

Elite Women:

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

Elite Men:

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

Junior Women:



1st. Heather Wilson: 120

2nd. Sacha Earnest: 95

3rd. Erice Van Leuven: 85

4th. Eliana Hulsebosch: 85

5th. Matilda Melton: 70

Junior Men:



1st. Asa Vermette: 120

2nd. Luke Wayman: 80

3rd. Dane Jewett: 80

4th. Daniel Parfitt: 73

5th. Till Alran: 54



What's the Track Like?

When and What Racing is Happening this Weekend?

What's the Weather Expected to be?

Thursday, June 6

Friday, June 7

Saturday, June 8

Sunday, June 9

Previous Winners

Elite Men



2023: Andreas Kolb

2022: Matt Walker

2021: Troy Brosnan

2020//Worlds: Reece Wilson

2019: Loic Bruni

2018: Amaury Pierron

2017: Aaron Gwin

2016: Aaron Gwin

2015: Aaron Gwin

2014: Josh Bryceland

2013: Steve Smith

2012//Worlds: Greg Minnaar

2011: Aaron Gwin

2010: Greg Minnaar



Elite Women



2023: Vali Höll

2022: Camille Balanche

2021: Camille Balanche

2020//Worlds: Camille Balanche

2019: Tracey Hannah

2018: Rachel Atherton

2017: Tahnée Seagrave

2016: Rachel Atherton

2015: Rachel Atherton

2014: Manon Carpenter

2013: Emmeline Ragot

2012//Worlds: Morgane Charre

2011: Floriane Pugin

2010: Sabrina Jonnier





How to Follow the Racing?

