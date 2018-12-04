INDUSTRY INSIDER

Update: A Week of Bike Theft in the UK

Dec 4, 2018
by Daniel Sapp  
It's been a disheartening week in the UK when it comes to bike theft, with Hans Rey's garage being broken into three times now and Orange Bikes along with Stif Mountain bikes also suffering thefts. Hans has posted the video below to his YouTube channel.




More on the bikes that have gone missing from Hans' garage can be found in our previous news post.

Orange Bikes have had 11 of their P7 hardtails stolen from the Greater Manchester/Merseyside area.




Stif Mountain Bikes shop in Harrogate also had 13 high-end trail bikes stolen. Check out their post for more information on the individual bikes.


Many of these bikes are rare so there is hope that they will turn up and the thieves will be caught before more are stolen. If you have any information on any of the above thefts, please contact the authorities.

MENTIONS: @GTBicycles / @orangebikes


26 Comments

  • + 17
 The sad reality is that UK police simply don't care. £300 of jewellery is nicked and they are all over it. £10 000 of bike is stolen and it's as if you've phoned them cos you dropped your ice cream.
  • + 5
 Your wrong my wife had 10 grand worth of jewellery stolen the police didnt give a monkeys they are too busy, if its insured its not there problem
  • + 0
 @LALArobbo: dont say that, it goes against the negative narrative that he wants to portray

4xwednesdays - Dude, stop talking bollocks, 300 quid!!! I love how people make shit up just to make their point, or rather, force their incorrect opinion on people
  • + 0
 Blame Brexit...
  • - 1
 @Scotj009: it was this bad long before anything was even mentioned about brexit, I had a bike nicked in 2012 and literally took half a day for two pcsos to turn up, give us a crime number and say ring your insurance. The police are a joke by their own making, it's all paperwork and pensions, none of them take any initiative or want to put their necks on the line for anything.
  • + 2
 @makdthed: Jewellery thefts are usually from within a home and thus are classed/coded differently to bike thefts. Forces are funded according to coding. It's why when the house across from mine was hit and they had £300 of jewellery stolen, a policeman actually came and took statements. My garage was robbed a few days later and £10000 of bike was taken at 12.30pm on a Tuesday afternoon (my neighbour seeing it happen). I saw my 888s on someone else's bike a few weeks later. The rider gave me the phone number, type of car and meeting place/time where they bought them (it was covered by CCTV and numberplate recognition as it was a public supermarket). Literally zero f*cks given.
  • + 2
 @inked-up-metalhead: It was a joke
  • + 1
 I had a bike nicked from my office in London and whilst I was riding in Moab he next week I found the parts on eBay. The Met bike theft squad kicked the dudes door down and chased down all the bits he had already ebayed.

Couldn’t have had a better police experience
  • + 8
 Sheeeeesh! Thiefs still have fingers (and hands) because removing them on a brutal, bloody and violent way isn't lawful... but sometimes US method of 12 ga double barrel could be handy too.
  • + 1
 I had 11k worth bikes stolen a few weeks ago. There has been multiple break ins of the same nature. High end bike owners targeted in my local area. Police show very little interest. Bike theft is on the increase in the UK fact. Keep your bikes safe dudes.
  • + 3
 My one hope is that Hans Rey’s bikes are so unique that the thieves are easily caught and a little mountain biker vigilante justice can be served up.
  • + 1
 Oh man so hard to watch Hans talk about those bikes. Very clear to see they stole more than bikes! They stole Hans happiness. Had a friend react the same way out in White Fish when his Nomad was lifted. Its seriously heartbreaking when you lose the ability to go ride because of something like this! Hope they are CAUGHT and JUSTICE is served! Hans I hear ya man that sucks! Game Cameras Hans, even if they get the camera the pics are emailed already! Used on many trails to catch booby trappers! Just an idea.
  • + 4
 Gee Atherton looking for his next bike sponsor. He was wearing that same outfit in his Instagram stories!!!
  • + 3
 If the coppers won't move for £10,000, maybe they'll move for £50,000? The theft from the bike shop alone is worth more than that. Brutal.
  • + 3
 My friend's shop in Colorado Springs was robbed last week. $35,000 worth of bikes stolen, including his personal bikes!
  • + 1
 It's not all that long since the same happened to Trek in Sheffield. Seems very organised, high value stock targeted. Hopefully police will put 2 and 2 together and realise these probably aren't isolated incidents
  • + 1
 How exactly do you get your garage broken into three times in such a short period of time? After the first break in wouldn't you, say, do something to prevent another break in?
  • + 3
 crucify the theiving bastards
  • + 1
 UK police response to high value bike theft is along the lines of "well you shouldn't have bikes worth that much, of course they're gonna get nicked".
  • + 2
 Eliminate the issue of having an expensive bike stolen,by owning a shit bike,works for me.
  • + 2
 Time for the popo everywhere to start taking bike theft much more seriously!
  • + 2
 Time to hide GPS trackers in bikes!
  • + 1
 @Beez177: working on it! Stay tuned!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



