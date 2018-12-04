Update: A Week of Bike Theft in the UK

It's been a disheartening week in the UK when it comes to bike theft, with Hans Rey's garage being broken into three times now and Orange Bikes along with Stif Mountain bikes also suffering thefts. Hans has posted the video below to his YouTube channel.
Orange Bikes have had 11 of their P7 hardtails stolen from the Greater Manchester/Merseyside area.
Many of these bikes are rare so there is hope that they will turn up and the thieves will be caught before more are stolen. If you have any information on any of the above thefts, please contact the authorities.
