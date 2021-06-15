Update & Video: The Crash That Broke Charlie Harrison's Arm

Charlie Harrison has shared video from the crash in Leogang that broke his arm and required surgery.
Video from Ollie Davis
|I crashed in that steep chute section. Somehow I put my front wheel into the hole of the last drop of it perfectly and it just sent me forward. I rode the nose quite a ways down and went into the tree at the bottom.
Looks like the tree is close to where I went over from the angle, but the distance and drop between the hole and the tree is actually a good bit, so I had a lot of momentum going.—Charlie Harrison
The surgery went well and Charlie's arm is now outfitted with six new screws and a plate. As of right now, it looks like he'll be off the bike for about eight weeks, and he hopes to be back in time for World Champs.
