Update & Video: The Crash That Broke Charlie Harrison's Arm

Jun 15, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Charlie Harrison has shared video from the crash in Leogang that broke his arm and required surgery.

Charlie Harrison Leogang Crash

by alicialeggett
Video from Ollie Davis

Video from Ollie Davis

bigquotesI crashed in that steep chute section. Somehow I put my front wheel into the hole of the last drop of it perfectly and it just sent me forward. I rode the nose quite a ways down and went into the tree at the bottom.

Looks like the tree is close to where I went over from the angle, but the distance and drop between the hole and the tree is actually a good bit, so I had a lot of momentum going.Charlie Harrison

The surgery went well and Charlie's arm is now outfitted with six new screws and a plate. As of right now, it looks like he'll be off the bike for about eight weeks, and he hopes to be back in time for World Champs.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Charlie Harrison


10 Comments

  • 7 0
 Watching that was a mistake. Ouch, heal up Charlie!
  • 4 0
 Healing vibes!
  • 2 0
 Ouch. Hope you heal well, that's a tough crash.
  • 2 0
 Six *new* screws? Hot damn.
  • 1 0
 Same crash but with a screw more on 2008. Never fight with trees and rocks... By the way it's a fault by organizers to not put protective layers on those trees
  • 2 0
 Somebody's rich. When I had my collar bone plated they used second hand screws, I couldn't afford new ones.
  • 1 5
flag parkisatool (17 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @Takisanandreas: no it's not. California boi was riding like a joey in the mud
  • 1 0
 @Takisanandreas: They should have put padding on a lot of those trees in the woods. I was surprised they hadn't by race time.
  • 1 0
 @parkisatool: WC DH racer=joey.

ok, dingus.
  • 1 0
 tree 1 charlie 0

Post a Comment



