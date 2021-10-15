Update: Brage Vestavik Dislocates Shoulder & Breaks Humerus in Multiple Places in Massive Rampage Crash

Life’s too short not to go big, gotta go big! Dislocated shoulder and some humerus fractures. Thank you everyone for all the love!! — Brage Vestavik

Brage Vestavik shared an update on his injury sustained in Rampage practice and said he dislocated his shoulder and sustained multiple fractures to his humerus.Below are two angles on the crash.Best healing wishes from all of us at Pinkbike to our favorite biking Viking.