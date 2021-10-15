Update: Brage Vestavik Dislocates Shoulder & Breaks Humerus in Multiple Places in Massive Rampage Crash

Brage Vestavik shared an update on his injury sustained in Rampage practice and said he dislocated his shoulder and sustained multiple fractures to his humerus.
|Life’s too short not to go big, gotta go big! Dislocated shoulder and some humerus fractures. Thank you everyone for all the love!!—Brage Vestavik
Below are two angles on the crash.
Best healing wishes from all of us at Pinkbike to our favorite biking Viking.
I really hope he gets another shot, and is not just another one rampage and done like so many others who got hurt during practice, their first time out. Either way he's got a bright future... Heal up, you've got a lot of supporters/fans.
