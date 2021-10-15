Update: Brage Vestavik Dislocates Shoulder & Breaks Humerus in Multiple Places in Massive Rampage Crash

Oct 15, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Brage Vestavik shared an update on his injury sustained in Rampage practice and said he dislocated his shoulder and sustained multiple fractures to his humerus.

bigquotesLife’s too short not to go big, gotta go big! Dislocated shoulder and some humerus fractures. Thank you everyone for all the love!!Brage Vestavik

Below are two angles on the crash.

Brage Vestavik Crash

by jamessmurthwaite
Views: 25,783    Faves: 5    Comments: 0

Brage Crash from Above

by alicialeggett
Views: 1,594    Faves: 0    Comments: 0

Best healing wishes from all of us at Pinkbike to our favorite biking Viking.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Brage Vestavik Red Bull Rampage Red Bull Rampage 2021


11 Comments

  • 19 0
 Knew he was tough but damn. Dude got up and walked away with that. Good on you! Gutted for you. Everyone in the world was looking forward to that run. Heal up. Barber... invite this dude again.
  • 3 0
 Damn man. So sorry for this dude. I guess you grow more in life when things don't go your way.

I really hope he gets another shot, and is not just another one rampage and done like so many others who got hurt during practice, their first time out. Either way he's got a bright future... Heal up, you've got a lot of supporters/fans.
  • 3 0
 Hope he has a speedy recovery! It's crazy to me that most of these guys don't wear any upper body armor. But, serious question, would that have even helped here?
  • 1 0
 Not in his case, but many wear chest protectors actually, at least during their points scorings runs.
  • 1 0
 Dude is a goddam warrior! I wish we could’ve seen him compete! Love his style!
  • 4 2
 How many athlete’s health do we need to damage temporarily or perhaps permanently with rampage in the name of out entertainment and redbull’s profits?
  • 1 0
 Biking is life for these guys. Don't most of them say this is what they love doing anyway?
  • 1 0
 Get well soon dude. This is just the beginning for you and you’re already a legend
  • 1 0
 What a crash heel well mate see you on the rampage soon
  • 1 0
 Damnit
  • 1 0
 Holy shit. Warrior.

