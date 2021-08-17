Update: Canada Reverses World Champs Team Decision, Selects 3 Elite DH Women

It's been quite a whirlwind of emotions and I'm still having mixed feelings about this situation. It's been quite difficult feeling like I didn't deserve a spot at Worlds from my federation. As an athlete, there are always doubts and insecurities linked to all the sacrifices we make, so news like that was hard to swallow. On the other hand, the amount of support I received from the cycling community through social media was overwhelming. I'm hoping I can keep working with Cycling Canada for many more years and build on this. I've always had a good relationship with them and I love representing my country. I strongly believe the Canadian downhill women's scene is growing fast and strong! I'm here for it!! — Rachel Pageau