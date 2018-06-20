RACING

Update: Dual Slalom Delayed - Crankworx Les Gets 2018

Jun 20, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Crankworx Les Gets 2018


The 100% Dual Slalom Les Gets hit a bit of a snag tonight, but will resume Saturday. You can find Saturday's start list here.


Official Statement from Crankworx:

We ran a new event on a new track tonight, and with qualifications running later than expected as the sun quickly set over the French Alps, we made the decision to postpone finals for the 100% Dual Slalom Les Gets.

Finals will now take place Saturday, June 23.

18:00: Training
18:30-20:30: Finals

Other events that are affected by the change on Saturday, June 23 are below.


Kidsworx Dual Slalom (training):
9:00-12:00

Kidsworx Dual Slalom Final
15:00-18:00

Full updated schedule.

Thanks to all the athletes and fans that came and brought so much excitement and so many good vibes to kick off Crankworx Les Gets 2018. Join us Saturday for a great day of racing!



