Update: Dual Slalom Delayed - Crankworx Les Gets 2018

Official Statement from Crankworx:

Kidsworx Dual Slalom (training):

Kidsworx Dual Slalom Final

We ran a new event on a new track tonight, and with qualifications running later than expected as the sun quickly set over the French Alps, we made the decision to postpone finals for the 100% Dual Slalom Les Gets.Finals will now take place Saturday, June 23.18:00: Training18:30-20:30: FinalsOther events that are affected by the change on Saturday, June 23 are below.9:00-12:0015:00-18:00Thanks to all the athletes and fans that came and brought so much excitement and so many good vibes to kick off Crankworx Les Gets 2018. Join us Saturday for a great day of racing!