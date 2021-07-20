Update: Queenstown Dirt Jumps Saved from Demolition

Jul 20, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

The Gorge Road Jump Park has been a battle site since 2018, but it seems the fight is finally over, and the mountain bikers have won this round with some help from New Zealand entrepreneur and billionaire Rod Drury and support from pro mountain bikers around the world.

The land upon which the iconic dirt jump park sits is owned by the Queenstown Lakes District Council and a License to Occupy (LTO) had been granted to the Queenstown Mountain Bike Club, but the QLDC decided it wanted the land back when the LTO expired. Instead of being home to arguably the most recognizable dirt jumps on the planet, the council decided, the land would be repurposed for storing construction equipment.

Drury, who said earlier this month that it would be a shame to lose the jumps and reportedly offered to buy the land to give back to the mountain bikers, has struck a deal with Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult, the Otago Daily Times reported. Drury will reportedly help fund a new space for storage and the mountain bikers will get to keep their dirt jumps, though the details of the deal are not yet public.

Additionally, the mountain bikers will now have a new site to develop. When the council intended to destroy the Gorge Road jumps, it granted mountain bikers permission to build on a new site at Kerry Drive, and construction is still expected to start there before the end of the year.



Posted In:
Industry News


20 Comments

  • 28 1
 Bring back POD and VOD
  • 2 0
 I didn’t even notice they got rid of it!
  • 3 0
 They will not. Pink bike got bought, you will be waiting a long time. Plus, the best add space is on the edges and top.
  • 1 0
 I used to use the POD phone background app, but now it is just random pics off PB, and most are just trash
  • 2 1
 Those will be available to premium users who purchase the combo pack subscriptions to Yoga For Vegan Dogs Magazine and #Vanlife Monthly.
  • 15 0
 Every once in a while a dentist ( AKA all “rich” guys per PB) helps out. How about giving the dude the props he deserves? He probably doesn’t even ride their, I know I never will. But I’ll be the first one on here to say thanks for saving something that looks awesome and that I’m sure so many people put in millions of hours of labor to build. You’re the man!!
  • 8 1
 Yeah I mean fucks sake, store some construction equipment like anywhere else in New Zealand, yall got plenty of space for like 6 million sheep so I gaurantee theres enough space for some equioment somewhere that isn't epic dirt jumps
  • 2 0
 It was for a roading/ bypass construction So they need more space than a garden shed. The traffic in Queenstown is almost as bad as house prices

Glad that there was a happy ending
Link to article from newspaper

www.odt.co.nz/regions/queenstown/queenstown-bike-park-saved
  • 7 0
 AMEN to this: New Zealand entrepreneur and billionaire Rod Drury. Now that is a good human being doing good human being stuff right there. Way to go using your money and influence for the betterment of biking, the spot, the jumps and the past and future memories. I commend you, sir. THANK YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • 5 0
 Wow, I have a sudden urge to buy some cloud-based, small business accounting software
  • 7 1
 Yess!!
  • 2 0
 WHAT!!! good news in the news. Great work QT mtb and Rod Drury and everyone else
  • 4 2
 I heard Outside put up the money to save them, effectively owning them now.
  • 1 0
 Would like to see more people everywhere to take pride in their local communities and work to get these sorts of wins. Love it
  • 1 0
 Don't forget all the PB fools who signed the petition. I'll be taking some credit myself in due time.
  • 2 0
 Moon
  • 2 0
 Hallelujah!
  • 1 0
 NIIIIICE!!! Congrats guys and girls
  • 1 0
 yay thats great
  • 1 1
 i make all my decisions based on what woke plutocrats think.

