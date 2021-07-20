Update: Queenstown Dirt Jumps Saved from Demolition

The Gorge Road Jump Park has been a battle site since 2018, but it seems the fight is finally over, and the mountain bikers have won this round with some help from New Zealand entrepreneur and billionaire Rod Drury and support from pro mountain bikers around the world.
The land upon which the iconic dirt jump park sits is owned by the Queenstown Lakes District Council and a License to Occupy (LTO) had been granted to the Queenstown Mountain Bike Club, but the QLDC decided it wanted the land back when the LTO expired. Instead of being home to arguably the most recognizable dirt jumps on the planet, the council decided, the land would be repurposed for storing construction equipment.
Drury, who said earlier this month
that it would be a shame to lose the jumps and reportedly offered to buy the land
to give back to the mountain bikers, has struck a deal with Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult, the Otago Daily Times reported
. Drury will reportedly help fund a new space for storage and the mountain bikers will get to keep their dirt jumps, though the details of the deal are not yet public.
Additionally, the mountain bikers will now have a new site to develop. When the council intended to destroy the Gorge Road jumps, it granted mountain bikers permission to build on a new site at Kerry Drive, and construction is still expected to start there before the end of the year.
