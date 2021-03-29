Update: The Ever Given is Free, But Experts Say Catching Up May Take Time

Mar 29, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
She floats!

The Suez Canal ship saga that captivated social media and stymied global trade seems to be ending, though the shipping backlog will likely continue to affect bike part lead times.

The Ever Given was finally freed after six days of dredging and tugging. While the canal will soon be reopened (after it passes a safety inspection), experts estimate that it may take at least 10 days to clear the traffic jam on either side of the thoroughfare, according to the Associated Press release.

Canyon Bikes said last week that there are several Canyon shipments trapped in the bottleneck (including on the Ever Given) and mentioned the ripple effect that will likely occur as a result of the hundreds of ships that are now behind schedule. In the context of the COVID-induced bike parts shortage, companies that have been assembling and shipping bikes as soon as the parts are delivered will suffer from the sudden halt to shipments.

Nonetheless, things are looking up again for those patiently waiting for bikes as the fragile supply chain is reassembled.

Posted In:
Industry News


Must Read This Week
Throwback Thursday Quiz: Can You Guess these Retro Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
138566 views
Mountain Biker Stabbed by Hiker After Right of Way Dispute
116932 views
Review: The 2021 Specialized Turbo Levo is the New Benchmark
112367 views
First Look: SRAM Releases GX Eagle AXS Wireless Electronic Drivetrain
71715 views
How to Pump Your Bike, According to Physics
70702 views
Canyon & Orange Comment on Delays Caused by Blocked Suez Canal
63933 views
Nerding Out: The Most Successful Enduro Bikes
58912 views
Ship Stuck in Suez Canal May Further Contribute to Bike Parts Shortage
54888 views

26 Comments

  • 55 1
 EverGiven give you up. EverGiven let you down EverGiven run and around desert you EverGiven make you cry Evergiven say goodbye Evergiven tell a lie and hurt you
  • 9 0
 Never thinked i would get rickrolled here
  • 2 1
 We should make this a comment of the year
  • 5 0
 Anyone that didn't sing that aloud in their head is to young for me to hang out with.
  • 17 1
 Not bad for one guy in an excavator!
  • 1 0
 Hope someone gave that guy a beer when he was done!
  • 1 0
 @rumblefish255: I agree but it is Egypt so likely a soda.
  • 10 0
 Now that ship with all the bikes is going to fall off the edge of the flat earth or some sh*t.

We all should have flown to the middle east swam out and climbed up the side to get a bike while it was still grounded.

Would've been the easier option compared to hunting one down one locally.
  • 4 0
 "Looking for a different way to import a bike to the UK, Josh Reid picked one up off a production line in Shanghai, riding 9,300 miles home through 15 countries, sleeping at the side of the road and being taken in by strangers along the way" cyclingweekly.com
  • 1 1
 @dolores: cool solution if you have the vast reserves of time and cash to bankroll such an operation. Less than feasible for most people though I guess.
  • 7 0
 I never realized I could come to Pinkbike and read actual news...
  • 5 0
 Component Shortage 2 The Sequel
  • 1 0
 Coming to an LBS near you this summer...
  • 1 0
 The original Component Shortage is still showing online and in most bike shops...
  • 3 0
 So Nico Vink decided to build some massive gaps ..... hmn cant wait for the Vid to come out !
  • 4 0
 Honestly, they got it out faster than I expected.
  • 3 0
 Santa Cruz increases prices another 10% ('cuz Ever Given'r)
  • 2 0
 Yay! The component shortage is over! Wait...
  • 2 0
 "Rocky Mountain Bikes!"
...*made in over seas
  • 1 0
 Crazy how much sand and muck they had to dredge out. Might be time to do some maintenance over there...
  • 3 0
 Nah, it's like any infrastructure. It's always someone else's problem until it completely fails.
  • 2 1
 Just one other reason to be glad I don't buy brand new bikes lol
  • 2 0
 it still affects you
  • 1 0
 yeeeyy...another 300 euros for the new bike !
  • 1 0
 Dang 1 guy in an excavator works quicker than I thought!
  • 1 0
 Yay!!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008273
Mobile Version of Website