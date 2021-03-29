Update: The Ever Given is Free, But Experts Say Catching Up May Take Time

The Suez Canal ship saga
that captivated social media and stymied global trade seems to be ending, though the shipping backlog will likely continue to affect bike part lead times.
The Ever Given was finally freed after six days of dredging and tugging. While the canal will soon be reopened (after it passes a safety inspection), experts estimate that it may take at least 10 days to clear the traffic jam on either side of the thoroughfare, according to the Associated Press release
.Canyon Bikes said last week
that there are several Canyon shipments trapped in the bottleneck (including on the Ever Given) and mentioned the ripple effect that will likely occur as a result of the hundreds of ships that are now behind schedule. In the context of the COVID-induced bike parts shortage, companies that have been assembling and shipping bikes as soon as the parts are delivered will suffer from the sudden halt to shipments.
Nonetheless, things are looking up again for those patiently waiting for bikes as the fragile supply chain is reassembled.
We all should have flown to the middle east swam out and climbed up the side to get a bike while it was still grounded.
Would've been the easier option compared to hunting one down one locally.
...*made in over seas
