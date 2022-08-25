[Updated After Practice] Video Round Up: Highlights, POVs & More from the Les Gets DH World Champs 2022

Gazzy B, is an enigma, "the man who can" and just an all-around good egg. We are very lucky to have him as part of the team and without him, the wheels would most definitely fall off (pun intended).



From driving Big Red all over Europe to being mechanic stand-in when someone inevitably does themselves a mischieve (Husky), and most recently, another pair of line-spotting eyes on the hill. He is a Jack of all trades but a master of them all too.



Also, he has absolutely fantastic locks - he could give Greg a run for his money.



Take a gander with the team as we tackle the first day of World Champs, here in Les Gets. The track is insanely fast with a tonne of tech and off-camber to get everyone's tongues wagging. Bring on Quali. — Syndicate