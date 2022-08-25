[Updated After Practice] Video Round Up: Highlights, POVs & More from the Les Gets DH World Champs 2022

The 2022 World Champs are upon us and we have rounded up all of the best videos to keep you updated with the racing this weekend. Come back throughout the week for more videos from practice, qualifying and Saturday's big day of racing.
PracticeAimi Kenyon's Course Preview:
Aimi Kenyon fills in for Ben Cathro to take you down this year's World Championship course in Les Gets.
Laurie Greenland's POV:
|Laurie Greenland takes us down one dry and dusty DH track for the 2022 MTB World Champs in Les Gets, France.— Red Bull
Dialed:
|Even though it's the first day of practice in Les Gets for World Champs, and the riders are stoked on the new track, things are relatively quiet around the Fox pit.— Fox
Bernard Kerr:
|Its the first day of practice at world champs and the Martini Porsche is out and also Eddie masters custom bike so jump in and check it out!
Enjoy Sports fans!— Bernard Kerr
Loic Bruni's POV:
|Ride down the UCI World Champs track with GoPro Athlete Loic Bruni and listen what he has to say about the new 2022 Les Gets layout.— Go Pro
Johannes Fischbach:
Dante Silva's POV:
|We're really doing it here in Les Gets for the 2022 DH MTB World Championships. Take a ride with Dante Silva and check out the insane course here!— Canyon
Jackson Goldstone's POV:
|GoPro Athlete Jackson Goldstone’s POV from his Training Lap at the 2022 UCI Downhill MTB World Champs in Les Gets— Go Pro
The Syndicate:
|Gazzy B, is an enigma, "the man who can" and just an all-around good egg. We are very lucky to have him as part of the team and without him, the wheels would most definitely fall off (pun intended).
From driving Big Red all over Europe to being mechanic stand-in when someone inevitably does themselves a mischieve (Husky), and most recently, another pair of line-spotting eyes on the hill. He is a Jack of all trades but a master of them all too.
Also, he has absolutely fantastic locks - he could give Greg a run for his money.
Take a gander with the team as we tackle the first day of World Champs, here in Les Gets. The track is insanely fast with a tonne of tech and off-camber to get everyone's tongues wagging. Bring on Quali.— Syndicate
Sam Blenkinsop's POV:
TrackwalkBernard Kerr:
|Well sports fans...It's Les gets World champs week so jump in and enjoy!
It's gonna be a bloody heater!— Bernard Kerr
Wyn TV:
|It's Wyn TV from World Champs in Les Gets! Wyn Masters checks in during track walk to see who's fired up for the big show.
Film/Edit: Jules Bellot— GT
Dakotah Norton:
|Tag along with Dak as he makes his way down the 2022 Les Gets World Championship track.— Dakotah Norton
Dialed:
|World Champs always comes along with a few surprises, and this year is no exception: secret fork designs, track changes, and the return of Pete.— Fox
