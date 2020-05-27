[Updated] Fantasy Trivia Round 1 Winner Announced + Answers to All 15 Questions

Update:
It turns out that we were a bit rusty coming into the first round after a long off-season and inputted a few wrong answers to our own damn quiz. Luckily, we have the best crowd-sourced proofreaders/commenters who alerted us to our mistake (yep, we're thoroughly embarrassed). Feel free to call us all kinds of names in the comments, we definitely deserve it.
So, without further ado, the official official
results... Almost 10,000 of you participated in the first round of trivia, with an impressive 4 people getting 14 out of 15 answers correct for 700 out of a possible 750 points and @Gedus73
coming away with the win in the random draw with the Round 1 Prize from Bontrager and 100% valued at $750 USD! Congratulations @Gedus73
. Thanks to @welshie911
for being understanding and we've got a sweet we're-really-sorry-we-messed-up prize pack for him in the mail. See how YOU did in the official official
standings by clicking here
.
Round 1 PrizeDH Fantasy Trivia
This round's winner @Gedus73
comes away with a trail-tested Bontrager Blaze WaveCel
mountain bike helmet with advanced WaveCel technology for comfort and protection on any trail, valued at $300 USD, and Bontrager Rally Shoes
, a dedicated clipless mountain shoe for the most demanding trail riders, valued at $150 USD. They'll also get 100% Ridecamp Jersey
and Short
with a combined value of $108, providing exceptional performance and comfort and keeping you on the trails longer, 100% S2 Performance Sunglasses
valued at $155 with a rimless cylindrical shield and 360 degree visibility and comfort, and the great fitting 100% Geomatic Glove
valued at $34.50.
Grand PrizeSeason Overall
At the end of the season the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will get to design a custom Trek Project One
Slash Carbon to bring home kitted out with a RockShox
Lyrik Ultimate, RockShox Deluxe RE:aktiv, a Bontrager
Line Elite Dropper, Bontrager Line Carbon 30 Wheels, a SRAM
X01 Eagle Drivetrain and SRAM Code RSC brakes.
Currently it's a 4-person tie between @Gedus73
, @Gerggo2000
, @Iamwarthog
and @JaToledo
for first place at 700 points, with 8 rounds still to come!
What’s the middle name of the DH racer with the most Round 1 wins?
Laura
Stephanie
HolmesThey haven't got a middle name
There's only been one opening round DH race where just a single rider with a Top 10 number plate finished in the Top 10. Who was that rider?
Troy Brosnan
Danny Hart
Anne-Caroline Chausson
Missy Giove
Steve Peat
Sabrina JonnierConnor Fearon
Sam Hill
Emmeline Ragot
What pressure was Chris Kovarik running in his tires when he won the opening round at Fort William in 2002 by 14 seconds?
34 psi front and 38 psi rear
16 psi front and 20 psi rear
21 psi front and 22 psi rear18 psi front and 25 rear
How many opening round World Cup DH races have Trek athletes won?
1
2
3
45
6
7
8
What colour were the forks of Tomas Misser’s 1994 prototype Klein bike at the Cap D’Ail opening round?Gold
Pink
Red
Black
Oil Slick
Purple/Green
Yellow
Blue
Silver
Purple
The opening round was supposed to be in Lousã, Portugal this year. What’s the best ever World Cup finish by a Portugese rider?
10th
50th
33rd
46th
47th18th
4th
How many times has the winner of the opening round gone on to win the overall?
3
9
12
1518
23
Who was the first Trek athlete to podium at a World Cup DH?
Tracy Moseley
Andrew Shandro
Aaron Gwin
Justin Leov
Wade BootesScott Sharples
What colour jersey did Rob Warner wear in the 2004 opening round?
Black with no logosWhite(ish)
White with green stripes
Pink
Red and orange
Yellow
After winning qualifying, at the opening round of the WC in 2006, what time did Mick Hannah predict he would do in finals?High 2:22
Low 2:20
2:29 even
2:26 ish
Which year did opening round podium rider Sam Hill go on to smash the Dirt Magazine test track, the 1:04?
2003
20052007
2009
2011
Which two riders, 9 years apart, have crashed at the same corner of the opening rounds of the World Cup?
Steve Peat and Amaury Pierron
Nico Voullioz and Mick Hannah
Sabrina Jonnier and Tahnee SeagraveSam Hill and Loris Vergier
According to Alex Rankin, how many slaps to the face can Cedric Gracia take?
None
34
20
Infinite
What song was playing when Aaron Gwin won in Losinj in 2018?
Surfin’ USABorn in the USA
Kids in America
American Girl
Which manufacturer's hat did the winner of the opening round in 2010 wear on the podium?
Truvativ
Trek
Red Bull
Giant
PinkbikeGamut
NASA
While the World Cup circus is on pause and the world's top riders are locked down, we've been rewatching old races and classic mountain bike DVDs and nerding out about whether the rainbow curse is real or not... and many of you are likely doing the same. To put all that World Cup DH knowledge to use, we're running DH Fantasy Trivia while we wait for DH racing to start back up.
Stay tuned for Round 2 next week! Remember, these trivia quizzes WILL count towards the overall DH Fantasy League, so if you're all all-time World Cup nerd (or just have a knack for guessing!) you could be the lucky person who gets to design a custom Project One Trek Slash carbon frame to bring home kitted out with Rockshox suspension and SRAM components!
Each trivia round will feature 15 questions and feature prizing for the overall Top Nerd. Once racing resumes (fingers crossed!), we'll continue with the regular Fantasy DH League and combine the points from Fantasy Trivia with Fantasy DH for a total of 9 rounds and crown the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion and present the Grand prize of a complete bike!
The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek.
