UR Team and Polygon Part Ways After 8 Years

Feb 16, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
Tracey Hannah did what she needed to do today and secured the World Cup overall. That champagne has never tasted sweeter.

UR Team’s split with Polygon hasn’t exactly been a secret after the release of the UCI team list, but now it’s official. The former Polygon UR Team will race this season as simply UR Team and has announced today that a new frame sponsor will be taking Polygon’s place.

bigquotesAs a team we want to say thank you to Polygon bikes for their support the past 8 seasons. It has been a wild ride and from a brand or a team perspective we achieved unprecedented results while having a crazy amount of fun.

It was a real pleasure to discover the amazing Indonesian culture, doing unforgettable trips, meeting crazy fans and making a lot of new friends.

So thanks to all the Indonesian people that worked, helped and supported us. We will see you again for sure!UR Team



Industry News Racing Rumours Polygon Joe Breeden Mick Hannah Tracey Hannah


15 Comments

  • 40 1
 Polygone
  • 2 0
 It's an ex poly.
  • 5 0
 Think they might be on NS Bikes????
  • 2 0
 Good luck to Cous and the team - I'm sure they've got something awesome lined up and will be good to see possibly a new brand on the circuit and Joe and Mik holding it wideopen!
  • 1 0
 I wonder if Polygon is going to stop making DH bikes? Bikes Online said that they will no longer sell Polygon DH bikes in the US.
  • 2 0
 cant wait to see them on SIKMIK bicycles!!!!
  • 2 0
 Tracey Hannah was the glue the kept it together
  • 1 0
 She's still in the team.
  • 2 0
 not ur team
  • 1 0
 Or to put it another way, "not UR circus, not UR monkeys"
  • 2 0
 N o S hit
  • 1 0
 I guess they have a New Sponsor
  • 1 0
 Not only that but stout's maw couldn't even be bothered to use an 'H'!
  • 1 0
 Cannondale
  • 1 0
 #not a trade team

