UR Team and Polygon Part Ways After 8 Years

As a team we want to say thank you to Polygon bikes for their support the past 8 seasons. It has been a wild ride and from a brand or a team perspective we achieved unprecedented results while having a crazy amount of fun.



It was a real pleasure to discover the amazing Indonesian culture, doing unforgettable trips, meeting crazy fans and making a lot of new friends.



So thanks to all the Indonesian people that worked, helped and supported us. We will see you again for sure! — UR Team