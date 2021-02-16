UR Team and Polygon Part Ways After 8 Years

UR Team’s split with Polygon hasn’t exactly been a secret after the release of the UCI team list
, but now it’s official. The former Polygon UR Team will race this season as simply UR Team and has announced today that a new frame sponsor will be taking Polygon’s place.
|As a team we want to say thank you to Polygon bikes for their support the past 8 seasons. It has been a wild ride and from a brand or a team perspective we achieved unprecedented results while having a crazy amount of fun.
It was a real pleasure to discover the amazing Indonesian culture, doing unforgettable trips, meeting crazy fans and making a lot of new friends.
So thanks to all the Indonesian people that worked, helped and supported us. We will see you again for sure!—UR Team
