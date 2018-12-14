Urge bp Announces Convertible Gringo-Matic Helmet

The Gringo in motion Gaëtan Dupin leads you through the wonderful trails of Luberon and shows you all the purpose of a modular helmet!PRESS RELEASE: Urge bp
The new Gringo is the most versatile helmet ever made by us at Urge bp. Between us, we almost called it the « Greengo » because it’s made from 80% of recycled materials. Decreasing the impact on our planet while manufacturing our helmets is the main guideline for our brand. Its main purpose is at the heart of mountain-bike, a true All Mountain.
The Gringo is split into 2 categories: De La Sierra and De La Pampa.
Both versions have a modular chinguard, but we thought that ‘Sir De la Pampa’ will ride more often without removing the chinguard. That’s why we maximized the airflow in its full face appearance.
‘Sir De La Sierra’ will rather climb ‘open-face’ and add the chinguard with the grid before engaging a technical downhill section for an additional security
In the end, it’s also an aesthetic choice, with or without the grid, it’s up to you to decide which one you like the most. You’re more into googles? Or sunglasses? Its design is compatible with both of them.
El Gringo is extremely well ventilated however you choose to wear it, with our without the chinguard. And, as usual with all Urge bp helmets, it features our legendary comfy pads for long riding days full of fun.
Enfolded and very protective, it will stand on your side to provide the highest security when it’s time to.Technical Data :
• Eco-Friendly Index:
5/7
• Weight:
790gr full face, 412gr without chinguard
• Visor:
adjustable made from recycled ABS
• Certifications:
CSPC1203, AS/NZS2063, CE1078
• Intended for:
All Mountain
• Mold made from recycled EPS
• In-mold construction
• Removable chinguard
• Additional pads:
Yes
• Sizing:
S/M 55-68 , L/XL 58-62
• Gringo de la Pampa: Gold / Black, Turquoise / Black, White Gringo de la Sierra: Black, Grey, Deep blue
• Price:
149 € RRP
Available March 2019
