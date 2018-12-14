PRESS RELEASES

Urge bp Announces Convertible Gringo-Matic Helmet

Dec 14, 2018
by Urge Bike Products  
URGE bp GRINGO MATIC

by urgebikeproducts
The Gringo in motion Gaëtan Dupin leads you through the wonderful trails of Luberon and shows you all the purpose of a modular helmet!

PRESS RELEASE: Urge bp

The new Gringo is the most versatile helmet ever made by us at Urge bp. Between us, we almost called it the « Greengo » because it’s made from 80% of recycled materials. Decreasing the impact on our planet while manufacturing our helmets is the main guideline for our brand. Its main purpose is at the heart of mountain-bike, a true All Mountain.


The Gringo is split into 2 categories: De La Sierra and De La Pampa.





Both versions have a modular chinguard, but we thought that ‘Sir De la Pampa’ will ride more often without removing the chinguard. That’s why we maximized the airflow in its full face appearance.
‘Sir De La Sierra’ will rather climb ‘open-face’ and add the chinguard with the grid before engaging a technical downhill section for an additional security


In the end, it’s also an aesthetic choice, with or without the grid, it’s up to you to decide which one you like the most. You’re more into googles? Or sunglasses? Its design is compatible with both of them.


El Gringo is extremely well ventilated however you choose to wear it, with our without the chinguard. And, as usual with all Urge bp helmets, it features our legendary comfy pads for long riding days full of fun.
Enfolded and very protective, it will stand on your side to provide the highest security when it’s time to.


Technical Data :

Eco-Friendly Index: 5/7
Weight: 790gr full face, 412gr without chinguard
Visor: adjustable made from recycled ABS
Certifications: CSPC1203, AS/NZS2063, CE1078
Intended for: All Mountain
• Mold made from recycled EPS
• In-mold construction
• Removable chinguard
Additional pads: Yes
Sizing: S/M 55-68 , L/XL 58-62
• Gringo de la Pampa: Gold / Black, Turquoise / Black, White Gringo de la Sierra: Black, Grey, Deep blue
Price: 149 € RRP

Available March 2019

Subscribe at www.urgebike.com to get the availability alert for March when the Gringo will hit the stores!

Don't miss yours!

20 Comments

  • + 1
 Wow what an early Christmas present - first post finally Smile

Erm ... looks like a Switchblade?
No?

Erm - looks like a Super DH?
No?

Erm
Will be interesting to see how it fairs against competition going dow the route of lightweight permanent full face - Troy Lee, Fox, Endura .

Actually I quite like the versatility of the DH certified switchable type. I know they don’t suit everyone’s riding.
  • - 3
 Hello Kelownakona, The Gringo Matic is not a DH helmet and not even an Enduro Racing one. Its intended use is for All Mountain. Cheers.
  • + 2
 @urgebikeproducts: really? It looks made for Enduro racing.....why isn’t it Enduro?
  • + 2
 @Travel66: I hope it works at least for downcountry...
  • + 1
 Low Mountain...
  • + 1
 I'd forgotten about Urge! Have been quiet for a while... They were all over the place a few years ago, when Fabian Barel was racing... Nice to see them making a bit of noise again.
  • + 1
 Is the removable chin bar there to make it easier to chew your Texan bar? One for all the old Brits!

www.youtube.com/watch?v=wqqHbhnZBwA
  • + 2
 Hiring a native-tongue English translator is relatively inexpensive for a text of this size. Just saying.
  • + 1
 Well done Urge for not doing the boring motocross copy . remind me why do mtb helmets need long peaks . They don't . If my Bell super 2r ever needs replacing ! .good price to
  • + 1
 a bit like the old Casco Viper, that I used to ride.. which is not exactly a compliment for either the helmet or me, I'm afraid.
  • + 2
 Too right it isn't. 80s sci-fi is not a good look on a bike.
  • + 2
 "You cannot access this store from your country. We apologize for the inconvenience."

So... not available in the U.S.?
  • + 1
 Not for gringos?
  • + 2
 Looks better than a c-maniac.
  • + 3
 do you feel the URGE?
  • + 1
 Nope.
  • + 1
 I wonder what's the use of the L/XL as the S/M already covers 55 to 68cm!!!!
I know it's a typo but still...
  • + 1
 Pity it doesn't have low density foam or anything to address rotation on impact.
  • + 1
 Looks like a football helmet
  • + 0
 Kill it with fire!

