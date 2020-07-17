Video: Urge BP Releases New All Mountain Helmet with ERT Rotational Impact Protection

Press Release: Urge BP
Urge BP releases a new all-mountain helmet with ERT shock dispersal technology. Comfort and exceptional ventilation are the two main features that you’ll instantly notice regarding our new mountain bike helmet. We could categorize it as trail, all mountain or enduro, but it’s simply the ideal mountain bike helmet.
Its reduced weight does not affect its protection benefits, and the addition of the ERT (for Energy Reduction Technology) developed in collaboration with 7idp, brings real progress in case of low-speed impacts.
This innovative and affordable technology will face the problem of rotational impacts and absorb them to keep your skull and your brain safe. During an impact, it's crucial to reduce as much as possible the quantity of energy from the shock that can possibly reach the brain. The ERT by Urge Bike Products allows just that with a new level of performance, 20% reduction in the energy transfer from the impact to the brain (compared to a standard EPS shell).
The test results show that ERT by Urge Bike Products also reduces the rotational movement of the brain during the impact.
As a result, we get an intelligent, efficient, simple, light and comfortable insert that the new All-Air helmet will already feature and that will be adapted to other models of the range.
The All-Air in details :
- 80% of the helmet is made from recycled materials
- In Mold Construction
- Shell made of recycled EPS
- Recycled ABS hard visor
- Straps made of recycled PET
- 21 vents
- CE standard
- SRetention system
- 2 sizes : S/M : 54 - 57, L/XL : 57-59
- 310 gr in medium size
- 89 € RRP and 109 € RRP with ERT insert
- 5 colors : Red - matte, Black - matte, White - matte, Blue - matte, Grey - matte.
Have a look as well on our next 'Urge To Protect' T-shirt from the 2021 range that fits Fabien Barel so well. From the launch day until July 31, Urge BP offers this brand new t-shirt (while stocks last) for the purchase of the All-Air helmet on the online store www.urgebike.com.The t-shirt can as well be purchased separately for 35 € RRP.
The All-Air is available right now. Get yours at urgebike.com
