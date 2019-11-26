U.S. Forest Service Sued Over Decision to Allow eMTBs in Tahoe National Forest

Nov 26, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  

As recently reported by BRAIN, the United States Forest Service is the subject of a lawsuit pertaining to the USFS allowing Class 1 e-bikes on non-motorized trails in the Tahoe National Forest without first conducting a public study and analysis under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) to assess the impact of the decision. The lawsuit was filed October 23, according to a press release and cites a violation of the "Travel Management" rule, limiting motorized access to certain U.S. Forest Service trails.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit are represented by the Western Environmental Law Center and include The Wilderness Society, Gold County Trails Council, Backcountry Horsemen of California, Back Country Horsemen of America, and the Forest Issues Group.

According to the press release, the Tahoe National Forest recently permitted “Class 1” electric mountain bikes on more than 130 miles of trails that had been developed and managed for hiking and other non-motorized uses. The Tahoe National Forest area already has about 2,500 miles of trails and roads available for motorized uses.

The decision purportedly undermines long-standing travel management laws and policies in place to help ensure higher quality recreation experiences for both motorized and non-motorized users, prevent avoidable damage to water, wildlife, and other resources, and alleviate public safety concerns and conflicts between users, according to the statement.

The statement goes on to say, "prior to opening non-motorized trails to motorized bicycle use, the Tahoe National Forest should have followed the required travel management planning procedure, which is a public process that includes analysis under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA)."

There has been controversy regarding e-bike usage on public lands as government agencies have moved to change policy regarding trails that are open to e-bikes. In August, we reported the U.S. Department of the Interior had decided e-bikes would be allowed in National Parks and other Federal lands under the Department of the Interior. While the decision left the execution of the policy open for local land managers and agencies to implement their own regulations on a case-by-case basis, it caused quite a bit of debate.

In the case of Tahoe National Forest, and other National Forests in America, the land is managed by the Department of Agriculture and falls under different rules and regulations than lands under the U.S. Department of the Interior. subject to the ruling in August.

In the press release on the Back Country Horsemen of America website, Helen Harvey, the president of the Nevada County Gold Country Trails Council, said, "Allowing motorized bicycles on nonmotorized trails meant for hikers, backpackers and equestrians poses risks and conflicts for the many visitors who enjoy that type of quiet recreation. It also undermines the trail building and maintenance time and money our volunteers have contributed in the Tahoe National Forest for decades."

Randy Rasmussen, director of public lands and recreation for the Back Country Horsemen of America, concluded the press release by saying, "We would love an early settlement of the case wherein the Forest Service acknowledges its process for authorizing e-bikes on non-motorized trails on the Tahoe National Forest was not done in accordance with the law and agency policy."

As the debate over e-bikes and access on federal lands in America continues to develop, we will provide updates when major news breaks.

Posted In:
eMTB Industry News


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess The Year Based On The Rampage Results?
74657 views
Inside Yeti: The Turquoise Legacy Continues
66938 views
Gifts Ideas for The Enduro Rider - Pinkbike's 2019 Festive Gift Guide
66541 views
Field Test Editors' Choice: Optic vs Occam vs Primer S vs Stamina - 2020 Trail Bikes
55137 views
Update: Camille Balanche Hints She is the new Specialized Gravity Signing
49358 views
Video: Nino Schurter VS Mike Levy - Humbled
42061 views
Video: A New Bike Day Gone Too Far?
41897 views
Check Out: Wide Italian Shoes, Fancy Computer Mounts, Alpinestars' First MTB Helmet, & More
38859 views

43 Comments

  • 37 11
 This is the kind of e-bike content I want to see Smile
  • 21 4
 Not good. How many equestrians do you think can actually tell the difference between a mountain bike and an e-bike. If this passes, expect a lot of mountain bike access to get put on the chopping block too. Hate e-bikes all you want, but at the end of the day, they're the trail users most similar to us and alienating them instead of banding together will only hurt mtb access in the long term.
  • 12 4
 That's the problem. They're so similar to us they're giving us a bad name by association. All that the MTB community has worked for is at risk of being undone.
  • 2 0
 Exactly! F%#* equestrians man! They are the shittiest (pun absolutely intended) trail users. I would argue horses are more dangerous to other trail users than emtbs, along with more damaging to trails. Equestrians won’t be satisfied til all the trails are for their own private use. They don’t engage with any other trail users, they don’t do trail work, they just show up to meetings and complain. At least that is how it is in my area. But after spending years in the comments section on this site, it would seem that is the case almost everywhere, world over.
  • 3 1
 or we can just call them what they are ( motorbikes) and not be associated with them at all...e-bikes are not the same a mountain bikes the sooner we make that clear the better for all of us
  • 1 0
 People ride horses? That's so weird.
  • 19 3
 There is no throttle... whats the difference from someone out of shape and Lance Armstrong (in his prime) pedaling on those trails? That is basically what a "class 1 Ebike" is capable of, giving anyone Lance power.


sofa-king stupid
  • 1 0
 Many of us wouldn't even have non-doping Lance power on an e-bike. Super duper sofa-king dumb.
  • 2 1
 I've already seen a ton of people modding e-bikes to have throttles so its not that clear cut
  • 2 0
 @nismo325: I don't understand why a having a throttle matters. It has a MOTOR.
  • 1 0
 @scottzg: 100% agree
  • 14 3
 How do e-bikes effect "quiet recreation"? I can't imagine they do more damage than horses.
  • 3 0
 Way less. And I've never seen an equestrian get off his high horse to clear a trail either. We should be friends with the wilderness and equestrian people but they decided no way we're not worthy. Cunts everyone of them.
  • 12 2
 you can't have a motor on a non-motorized trail. that's pretty cut and dry, right?
  • 2 0
 it's too difficult for some to comprehend the obvious. Like Speed Limit and Gun Free Zone signs
  • 7 0
 I would be on the plaintiffs side if it wasn't the equestrians and the wilderness society. These organizations could of had a great coalition with mtb but decided that they are the only one ones with the right to the backcountry. I hope they loose and in a few years all these non inclusive lazy fat old farts on top of there trail apple producing animals die out. Trails literally disappear when these cunts have control of them.
  • 5 1
 I'm so tired of the "motorized" and/or "mechanical devices" argument by the equestrian folk. Shoot, half my family rides horses and have ranches so I definitely can empathize. If all us riders could simply follow the #1 rule of "don't be a d!ck," usually everything is all peaches and cream.

So to re-cap the rules for a happy and successful ride:
1) Don't be d!ck
2) If you see a horseman, stop, let them ride by, say hello and have a great day
3) Carry on you merry way

If a horseman gets bothered and says you shouldn't be there, politely respond with, "Oh I'm sorry. I wasn't aware that I couldn't ride here. I must have missed the sign - sorry about that. Thanks for letting me know." Then pedal away.
  • 6 3
 Such bullshit. I'm not an e-MTB rider but have plenty of friends that are. Class 1 is basically pedal assist. It's not like 2 or 3 where it has a throttle. I can understand being a little upset about 2 or 3 because even though they are speed governed they do dump a lot of power that could damage the trail, but getting upset over class 2 is nonsense. A cyclocross or gravel bike tears up a trail worse than a class 1. Oh and let's talk about how bad horses fuck up a trail. Don't even try and tell me they don't because I have seen that shit first hand and it absolutely wrecks the trail. Way worse than any e-MTB let alone a class 1. Get educated on the matter and cut it out with the bogus lawsuit.
  • 9 3
 No throttle... no issue... duh
  • 11 3
 But...motor.
  • 5 0
 Yes I agree the current off the shelf E-bike is a non issue. But the real question is who will police this criteria and how will we see "e-bikes" evolve in the world of aftermarket mods. Imagine down the road, an E-mtb company slowly roles out with a "shift paddle that offers assistance under shift load" and then this turns into "power threshold adjustment capability" and basically you have a pseudonym for a throttle lever but no one can draw the f*cking line between god damn e bike and f*cking electronic motorbike. some f*cking hick from down south is visiting his hick family drinking f*cking busch beer. now you got people from the motorcycle background riding these "e-bikes" while no one is properly policing the trails. The line has been crossed there is no turning back, we hire police officers on E-horse's to chase them down, its a complete anarchy society, all because 75 year old Jim still wanted to shred the gnar for f*ck sakes.
  • 10 5
 If you ban E bikes you might as well ban really fit non e bike riders as well.
  • 7 2
 Merica land of the free . Place is a joke on how people sue for and on anything
  • 4 0
 It's always the Horse NARCs ruining a good time. Last time I checked, my bike never kicked anyone's face off.
  • 2 0
 My bike once took a big dump on the trail, but I able to pick myself up.
  • 1 0
 I mean yeah screw horsies and all, but also why would the forest service enact something without doing their legally required process? Like they knew people would bring this up right? Maybe they rushed it on purpose specifically so they would get sued
  • 4 0
 "HorseMEN of America" is sexist, should be "HorsePersons of America". Sue them!!
  • 2 0
 pretty sure those are centaurs, dude.
  • 6 2
 So much ignorance regarding e-bikes.
  • 4 0
 Let us not forget.. horses are the real enemy.
  • 5 0
 *equestrians. Horses are cool.
  • 1 0
 Couldn't agree more!!!
  • 3 1
 Cyclists would be wise to distance themselves from mopeds, but all the money is in tying the two sports together. This should be good for mtb'ers, but it isn't.
  • 2 2
 You are all very misguided if you're siding with the equestrians here. You know they hate all MTBs right? The people behind this lawsuit have notoriously lobbied against trail access by cyclists in the past. Pull your head out of your ass, get informed, and quit pissing on your own feet, or, trails, in this instance.
  • 2 1
 Nobody can hate on E-bikes until they ride one, my dad rides with me only because of E-bikes. Most pro mountain bikers ride them too, you get the same amount of exersize either way.
  • 5 2
 Assist is the key word always left out
  • 4 1
 And you know they’re just doing it for money.
  • 3 1
 Just get rid of the horses and problem solved. We can say it is abuse of animals to ride them!
  • 3 1
 Noteworthy: All eBike classes limit the motor’s power to 1 horsepower (750W).
  • 1 0
 I don't see how sueing the people that take care of the forest helps anything
  • 4 2
 Oh...America.
  • 4 7
 Good, I hope they win the lawsuit.
  • 3 6
 Yeah!!! Eff Mopeds!!!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.014923
Mobile Version of Website