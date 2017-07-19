RACING

Enduro Bikes of the US National Championships

Jul 20, 2017
by Jay Schultz  

Enduro Bikes of the US National Championships
Photography // Jay Schultz and Jeb Wallace Brodeur

As we kick off Day One of the US MTB Championships Enduro, let's take a quick look at the top competitors, their bikes, and their gear. First, the man that everyone wants to dethrone: defending champion Mitch Ropelato. Mitch won't go down without a fight though—he dearly wants to keep the Stars and the Stripes on his jersey and the title of the best in the U.S.

Defending Champion and sporting the No 1 plate Mitch Ropelato Ogden Utah. Bike Santa Cruz Nomad Sponsors Adidas TLD SRAM Roval Rockshox Jaybird Fabric Santa Cruz.
Defending Champion and sporting the No 1 plate Mitch Ropelato, Santa Cruz Nomad, Supporters: Adidas, TLD, SRAM, Roval, Rockshox, Jaybird Fabric, Santa Cruz.

Rachel Strait Costa Mesa CA. Team GT Factory Racing. Bike GT Force. Sponsors Ergon Bell Helmets Sombrio Schwalbe GoPro Alpine Stars SRAM Rockshox Stan No Tubes.
Rachel Strait. Team: GT Factory Racing. Bike: GT Force. Supporters: Ergon, Bell Helmets, Sombrio, Schwalbe, GoPro, Alpine Stars, SRAM, Rockshox, Stan No Tubes.

Seamus Powell Round Top NY. KHS Factory Racing Six Fifty 7500 Sponsors Maxxis Shimano Fox ODI Lazer Enve Ryder s Eyewear WTB ProGold Lubricants Honey Stinger.
Seamus Powell, KHS Factory Racing, Six Fifty 7500, Supporters: Maxxis, Shimano, Fox, ODI, Lazer, Enve, Ryder's Eyewear, WTB, ProGold Lubricants, Honey Stinger.

Joanna Petterson Jericho VT Independent Specialized Enduro 27.5
Joanna Petterson, Jericho, VT. Team: Independent. Bike: Specialized Enduro 27.5

Daniel Ennis Pisgah Forest NC Ohlins USA Fast Bike Industries Giant Reign 27.5
Daniel Ennis, Pisgah Forest, NC. Bike: Giant Reign 27.5. Supporters: Ohlins USA, Fast Bike Industries.

Scott Countryman Flagstaff AZ. Team Independent. Bike Kona. Sponsors Flag Bike Rev Kona Bikes ESI Grips MRP Ride Fast Racing Dharco Bell Helmets WTB EVOC 100 Huppybar Tenac Championship Coaching Shimano ANVL Components.
Scott Countryman. Team: Independent. Bike: Kona. Supporters: Flag Bike Rev, Kona Bikes, ESI Grips, MRP, Ride Fast Racing, Dharco, Bell Helmets, WTB, EVOC, 100% Huppybar, Tenac Championship Coaching, Shimano, ANVL Components.

Abby Hobbs Athens GA. Team Joe Moto Racing Sunshine Cycles. Bike Giant Reign. Sponsors Weevil Outdoors Cane Creek Vittoria 6D Helmets Spy Optics.
Abby Hobbs, Team: Joe Moto Racing/Sunshine Cycles. Bike: Giant Reign. Supporters: Weevil Outdoors, Cane Creek, Vittoria, 6D Helmets, Spy Optics.

Ben the REAL Benduro Hobbs Watkinsville GA. Team Joe Moto Racing Sunshine Cycles Horizon Phys Therapy. Bike Giant Reign. Sponsors Vittoria Factor Wheels Weevil Outdoors Cane Creek 6D Helmets Spy Optics.
Ben (the REAL Benduro and brother to the above, Abby) Hobbs. Team: Joe Moto Racing/Sunshine Cycles/Horizon Phys Therapy. Bike: Giant Reign. Supporters: Vittoria, Factor Wheels, Weevil Outdoors, Cane Creek, 6D Helmets, Spy Optics.

Saben Rossi Brewer ME The Collective POC Maxxis Competitive Edge Trek Slash 9.8 29er
Saben Rossi, Brewer, ME. Team: The Collective. Bike: Trek Slash 9.8 29er. Supporters: POC, Maxxis, Competitive Edge.

Syd Schulz Taos NM. Team Jamis Factory Racing Vittoria Bike Jamis Defcon Sponsors Jamis Osprey POC Xpedo Vittoria X-Fusion Stikro Slime Shimano Taos Mountain Energy Bar Santa Fe Brewing Co.
Syd Schulz, Team: Jamis Factory Racing/Vittoria, Bike: Jamis Defcon, Supporters: Jamis, Osprey, POC, Xpedo, Vittoria, X-Fusion, Stikro, Slime, Shimano, Taos Mountain Energy Bar, Santa Fe Brewing Co.

Macky Franklin Taos NM. Team Jamis Factory Racing Vittoria Bike Jamis Defcon Sponsors Jamis Osprey POC Xpedo Vittoria X-Fusion Stikro Slime Shimano Taos Mountain Energy Bar Santa Fe Brewing Co.
Macky Franklin, Team: Jamis Factory Racing/Vittoria, Bike: Jamis Defcon, Supporters: Jamis, Osprey, POC, Xpedo, Vittoria, X-Fusion, Stikro, Slime, Shimano, Taos Mountain Energy Bar, Santa Fe Brewing Co.

Mason Bond Cedar Ridge CA Pivot Reynolds Factory Enduro Team Shimano Fox Maxxis Pivot Firebird 27.5
Mason Bond, Cedar Ridge, CA. Team: Pivot Reynolds Factory Enduro Team. Bike: Pivot Firebird 27.5. Supporters: Shimano, Fox, Maxxis.

Adam Synder Westminster MA Pivot Reynolds Factory Enduro Team Shimano Fox Maxxis Pivot Firebird 27.5
Adam Synder, Westminster, MA. Team: Pivot Reynolds Factory Enduro Team. Bike: Pivot Firebird 27.5. Supporters: Shimano, Fox, Maxxis.

Terri Matthews Watts Athens GA. Team Team United Health Care Georgia 706P Bike Beti Sponsors Full Circle Real Estate Group Independent Baking Co. Five Points Bottle Shop Muc-Off POC MAE SCS The Gear Attic Push Works 706P BSCG.
Terri Matthews Watts, Team: Team United Health Care Georgia / 706P, Bike: Beti, Supporters: Full Circle Real Estate Group, Independent Baking Co., Five Points Bottle Shop, Muc-Off, POC, MAE, SCS, The Gear Attic, Push Works, 706P, BSCG.

Emily Cox Atlanta GA. Team Team United Health Care Georgia 706P Bike Giant Reign Sponsors Terrapin Beer Co. POC SRAM CCN Jerseys SPARC 706P.
Emily Cox, Team: Team United Health Care Georgia / 706P, Bike: Giant Reign, Supporters: Terrapin Beer Co., POC, SRAM, CCN Jerseys, SPARC, 706P.

Lia Westermann Salt Lake City UT Competitive Cyclist MTB Team Pivot Mach 6 27.5
Lia Westermann, Salt Lake City, UT. Team: Competitive Cyclist MTB Team. Bike: Pivot Mach 6 27.5.

Lindsey Carpenter Harrisonburg VA Pro Tested Gear Salsa Redpoint 27.5
Lindsey Carpenter, Harrisonburg, VA. Bike: Salsa Redpoint 27.5. Supporters: Pro Tested Gear.

Jimmy Smith Milliken CO Kuat Racks Pivot Mach 6 27.5
Jimmy Smith, Milliken, CO. Bike: Pivot Mach 6 27.5. Supporters: Kuat Racks.

Amanda Propst Las Vega NV. Team Independent. Bike Specialized Rhyme. Sponsors Lee Cannon Zeal Optics.
Amanda Propst, Team: Independent. Bike: Specialized Rhyme. Supporters: Lee Cannon, Zeal Optics.

Lauren Gregg Santa Cruz CA Fuji WTB Leatt Fuji Auric 27.5
Lauren Gregg, Santa Cruz, CA. Bike: Fuji Auric 27.5. Supporters: Fuji, WTB, Leatt.

Arielle Verhaaren. Williamsburg VA. Team GT Factory Racing. Bike GT Team Sanction. Sponsors TLD Oakley Fox GoPro Stans No Tubes Devo Shimano Schwalbe Alpine Stars GT Bicycles Crank Brothers ODI Race Face.
Arielle Verhaaren. Team: GT Factory Racing. Bike: GT Team Sanction. Supporters: TLD, Oakley, Fox, GoPro, Stans No Tubes, Devo, Shimano, Schwalbe, Alpine Stars, GT Bicycles, Crank Brothers, ODI, Race Face.

Weston Coker Asheville NC Independent YT Capra 27.5
Weston Coker, Asheville, NC. Team: Independent. Bike: YT Capra 27.5

Carter Anderson Dunwoody GA Colorado Mesa University Pivot Mach 6 27.5
Carter Anderson, Dunwoody GA. Team: Colorado Mesa University. Bike: Pivot Mach 6 27.5

Spencer Rathkamp Stevenson Ranch CA Trek Test Team 100 Shimano Fox Trek Slash 29er
Spencer Rathkamp, Stevenson Ranch, CA. Team: Trek Test Team. Bike: Trek Slash 29er. Supporters: 100%, Shimano, Fox.

Daniel Worley flying in from the open slope into trail O. Like flat rocks This is your trail if you can keep your speed.
Daniel Worley flying in from the open slope into trail O. Like flat rocks? This is your trail, if you can keep your speed.

With beautiful sunshine and four stages in the Allegheny mountains of West Virginia, Day 1 was a blast. Full race report coming soon. Provisional Pro Men and Pro Women Day 1 results are below, and USA Cycling will release official results when available.

Enduro Day One Standings - Unofficial
Enduro Day One Standings - Unofficial

Day 2 action starts at 3:00 pm with four more stages. Check back tomorrow for the results, where the fastest in the US will be crowned.

MENTIONS: @snowshoebikepark-official @SnowshoeMTB @snowshoeMTN @jebcas


Must Read This Week
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk - Raw 100 V3
145990 views
Commencal Supreme SX - 180mm All-Mountain Bike With HPP Suspension System
62426 views
Make Enduro Great Again - Video
61259 views
Mavic Deemax - Return of the King?
55923 views
Push ACS-3 Coil Spring Conversion Kit - First Look
51576 views
What if You Could Design Your Dream Bike? - Pinkbike Poll
48388 views
Whyte S-150 Carbon RS - Review
37756 views
Ancillotti Scarab - Bike Check
36344 views

58 Comments

  • + 17
 Maybe I just don't understand enduro, but a 7sp DH groupset doesnt seem right?
  • + 3
 Mitch did it last year and took the W
  • + 26
 He must have Harambe legs
  • + 9
 Maybe it's easier to shlep that nomad than to pedal it
  • + 27
 @ibishreddin: dicks out for Ropelato?
  • + 1
 he does look to be running a smaller than normal 28t or 30t front chainring but it'll still take some mighty effort I imagine to bring his bike up the transitions
  • + 12
 If you have a decent set of man legs you don't need those pie plate cassettes.
  • + 1
 @bridgermurray: Shrowwlp?
  • - 18
flag b1k35c13nt15t (6 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Enduro is a joke. Climbs should be timed.
  • + 3
 Mitch is a superhero. That is all. Don't overthink it.
  • + 4
 it would be wise to set your bike up for the stages, not the transfers. You know,,the part that's timed. That's how you win. And those big pizza cassettes have a lot of chain to slap when you are racing in the small cogs.
  • + 4
 @GregGTrucker: Unless doing so would either make you miss your start like in the EWS, or mashing up the transfer is going to shell your legs so they''re useless for the timed part.
  • + 0
 @b1k35c13nt15t: DH is a joke. Climbs should be pedaled.
  • + 13
 Must follow this Lindsey Carpenter!
  • + 11
 I had to do a 7 take to realize Mason Bond and Adam Synder were two different photos.
  • + 10
 Sue Haywood is still fast, that's pretty damn amazing.
  • + 1
 Looks like she had a crash or something on the last stage
  • + 6
 But but but Santa Cruz said the Nomad is NOT enduro. Go with the Bronson they said. The Nomad is #freeride they said.
  • + 3
 Actually it's pretty easy to keep your speed up through O once you get past the entry and it's right-left-right combo. That leaves right next to "Easy Street".

The ticket here is that if you stay high to the left (and to the left of a rock that looks like a horn sticking up), it's a straight line for nearly all of the first section before intersects "Easy Street" again. After those couple of turns, it's the same thing until you cross "Easy Street" yet again. Cross it, turn left and it's a straight shot out!

Other than those few turns, it's straight. Let off the brakes and the bike WILL pick up speed through there.

Try to pick your way through there and you'll find plenty of opportunity to accidentally drop your front wheel in a hole between rocks.
  • + 5
 Let's go Jimmy Smith! Missouri boy who has only been doing the MTB thing for a year or two. I expect to see him with a lot more support next year.
  • + 5
 Did Mitch race with that dh cassette?
  • + 6
 KHS is the new Ellsworth
  • + 3
 yeah Seamus keep it up bring it home for the east, we are all cheering for you, and Sabin kicking ass for the collective
  • + 5
 Go Lindsey Carpenter!!!
  • + 4
 YEAAAAH BEN!!! AND ABBY!!!! AND EMILY!!!!!
  • + 2
 How come the USA-based WC racers aren't here? ...seems like they should have to qualify here to represent their country. Or is there a different USA system?
  • + 2
 EWS has it's own qualifying system
  • + 2
 @zutroy: This race is an EWS qualifier.
  • + 2
 @fasterfaster: Yeah, along with a bunch of other races. Point is you don't have to race nationals to qualify for the EWS.
  • + 2
 I just want to point out Ropelato being supported by roval after he left specialized. Interesting.
  • + 3
 Aww Macky Frainklin and Syd Schulz all matching haha
  • + 2
 we even got the same number this weekend. it's kind of embarrassing ahahah
  • + 1
 previous comment supposed to be on my account, oops Wink
  • + 2
 @sydridesbikes: haha. Well good luck to both of you
  • + 3
 GOOOOOOOO WEEEEEENNIIIIIIS!!!!
  • + 3
 Ropellato with the 7 sp cassette FOR THE WIN
  • + 3
 Is Mitch really small or does his Nomad run on 29s?
  • + 1
 um he's not that short but ehhh not precisely tall either
  • + 1
 mitch is 5'8". He rides a med 5010 for speed and style. I'd assume he's on a medium nomad as well. I agree though, that pic makes the wheels on the nomad look giant.
  • + 2
 look at the orientation of his left arm. He is holding the bike way out in front of him. This is what I do after catching a fish and posing for a photograph - makes it look YUUUUGE!!! That's why the wheels look so big.
  • + 4
 Hey Dan Ennis what up?
  • + 2
 #teamlitty
  • + 2
 Yeah Joanna rep that 802!
  • + 1
 What happened on the first Stage? Huge time gap from the leader of that stage to everyone else.
  • + 2
 A dry week at Snowshoe probably had everyone scrambling for tire choices
  • + 1
 Is it just me or does it look like Seamus Powell is running 26in wheels?







#26aintdead
  • + 1
 Just you. I think you saw a ghost
  • + 2
 so...... there is only 17 male pro racers?
  • + 2
 Yep....a lot of the west coast pro's stayed home.
  • + 1
 Rachel Strait can i have your phone number?
  • + 3
 Kyle will give you 10 of the digits strait to yo mouf.
  • + 2
 Lauren Gregg, go girl!
  • + 1
 Good to see bikes from khs, jamis and salsa
  • + 1
 One cool bike there,Nomad!
  • + 1
 Yeah Seamus!! Keep it up bud!
  • + 1
 You're my boy SCOTTY!!!!!
  • + 1
 Lots of 27.5 for a "dead" wheel size
  • + 1
 Get it Scott!!!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.047064
Mobile Version of Website