Enduro Bikes of the US National Championships

As we kick off Day One of the US MTB Championships Enduro, let's take a quick look at the top competitors, their bikes, and their gear. First, the man that everyone wants to dethrone: defending champion Mitch Ropelato. Mitch won't go down without a fight though—he dearly wants to keep the Stars and the Stripes on his jersey and the title of the best in the U.S.
Defending Champion and sporting the No 1 plate Mitch Ropelato, Santa Cruz Nomad, Supporters: Adidas, TLD, SRAM, Roval, Rockshox, Jaybird Fabric, Santa Cruz.
Rachel Strait. Team: GT Factory Racing. Bike: GT Force. Supporters: Ergon, Bell Helmets, Sombrio, Schwalbe, GoPro, Alpine Stars, SRAM, Rockshox, Stan No Tubes.
Seamus Powell, KHS Factory Racing, Six Fifty 7500, Supporters: Maxxis, Shimano, Fox, ODI, Lazer, Enve, Ryder's Eyewear, WTB, ProGold Lubricants, Honey Stinger.
Joanna Petterson, Jericho, VT. Team: Independent. Bike: Specialized Enduro 27.5
Daniel Ennis, Pisgah Forest, NC. Bike: Giant Reign 27.5. Supporters: Ohlins USA, Fast Bike Industries.
Scott Countryman. Team: Independent. Bike: Kona. Supporters: Flag Bike Rev, Kona Bikes, ESI Grips, MRP, Ride Fast Racing, Dharco, Bell Helmets, WTB, EVOC, 100% Huppybar, Tenac Championship Coaching, Shimano, ANVL Components.
Abby Hobbs, Team: Joe Moto Racing/Sunshine Cycles. Bike: Giant Reign. Supporters: Weevil Outdoors, Cane Creek, Vittoria, 6D Helmets, Spy Optics.
Ben (the REAL Benduro and brother to the above, Abby) Hobbs. Team: Joe Moto Racing/Sunshine Cycles/Horizon Phys Therapy. Bike: Giant Reign. Supporters: Vittoria, Factor Wheels, Weevil Outdoors, Cane Creek, 6D Helmets, Spy Optics.
Saben Rossi, Brewer, ME. Team: The Collective. Bike: Trek Slash 9.8 29er. Supporters: POC, Maxxis, Competitive Edge.
Syd Schulz, Team: Jamis Factory Racing/Vittoria, Bike: Jamis Defcon, Supporters: Jamis, Osprey, POC, Xpedo, Vittoria, X-Fusion, Stikro, Slime, Shimano, Taos Mountain Energy Bar, Santa Fe Brewing Co.
Macky Franklin, Team: Jamis Factory Racing/Vittoria, Bike: Jamis Defcon, Supporters: Jamis, Osprey, POC, Xpedo, Vittoria, X-Fusion, Stikro, Slime, Shimano, Taos Mountain Energy Bar, Santa Fe Brewing Co.
Mason Bond, Cedar Ridge, CA. Team: Pivot Reynolds Factory Enduro Team. Bike: Pivot Firebird 27.5. Supporters: Shimano, Fox, Maxxis.
Adam Synder, Westminster, MA. Team: Pivot Reynolds Factory Enduro Team. Bike: Pivot Firebird 27.5. Supporters: Shimano, Fox, Maxxis.
Terri Matthews Watts, Team: Team United Health Care Georgia / 706P, Bike: Beti, Supporters: Full Circle Real Estate Group, Independent Baking Co., Five Points Bottle Shop, Muc-Off, POC, MAE, SCS, The Gear Attic, Push Works, 706P, BSCG.
Emily Cox, Team: Team United Health Care Georgia / 706P, Bike: Giant Reign, Supporters: Terrapin Beer Co., POC, SRAM, CCN Jerseys, SPARC, 706P.
Lia Westermann, Salt Lake City, UT. Team: Competitive Cyclist MTB Team. Bike: Pivot Mach 6 27.5.
Lindsey Carpenter, Harrisonburg, VA. Bike: Salsa Redpoint 27.5. Supporters: Pro Tested Gear.
Jimmy Smith, Milliken, CO. Bike: Pivot Mach 6 27.5. Supporters: Kuat Racks.
Amanda Propst, Team: Independent. Bike: Specialized Rhyme. Supporters: Lee Cannon, Zeal Optics.
Lauren Gregg, Santa Cruz, CA. Bike: Fuji Auric 27.5. Supporters: Fuji, WTB, Leatt.
Arielle Verhaaren. Team: GT Factory Racing. Bike: GT Team Sanction. Supporters: TLD, Oakley, Fox, GoPro, Stans No Tubes, Devo, Shimano, Schwalbe, Alpine Stars, GT Bicycles, Crank Brothers, ODI, Race Face.
Weston Coker, Asheville, NC. Team: Independent. Bike: YT Capra 27.5
Carter Anderson, Dunwoody GA. Team: Colorado Mesa University. Bike: Pivot Mach 6 27.5
Spencer Rathkamp, Stevenson Ranch, CA. Team: Trek Test Team. Bike: Trek Slash 29er. Supporters: 100%, Shimano, Fox.
Daniel Worley flying in from the open slope into trail O. Like flat rocks? This is your trail, if you can keep your speed.
With beautiful sunshine and four stages in the Allegheny mountains of West Virginia, Day 1 was a blast. Full race report coming soon. Provisional Pro Men and Pro Women Day 1 results are below, and USA Cycling will release official results when available.
Day 2 action starts at 3:00 pm with four more stages. Check back tomorrow for the results, where the fastest in the US will be crowned.
The ticket here is that if you stay high to the left (and to the left of a rock that looks like a horn sticking up), it's a straight line for nearly all of the first section before intersects "Easy Street" again. After those couple of turns, it's the same thing until you cross "Easy Street" yet again. Cross it, turn left and it's a straight shot out!
Other than those few turns, it's straight. Let off the brakes and the bike WILL pick up speed through there.
Try to pick your way through there and you'll find plenty of opportunity to accidentally drop your front wheel in a hole between rocks.
