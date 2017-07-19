Enduro Bikes of the US National Championships







As we kick off Day One of the US MTB Championships Enduro, let's take a quick look at the top competitors, their bikes, and their gear. First, the man that everyone wants to dethrone: defending champion Mitch Ropelato. Mitch won't go down without a fight though—he dearly wants to keep the Stars and the Stripes on his jersey and the title of the best in the U.S.





Defending Champion and sporting the No 1 plate Mitch Ropelato, Santa Cruz Nomad, Supporters: Adidas, TLD, SRAM, Roval, Rockshox, Jaybird Fabric, Santa Cruz.





Rachel Strait. Team: GT Factory Racing. Bike: GT Force. Supporters: Ergon, Bell Helmets, Sombrio, Schwalbe, GoPro, Alpine Stars, SRAM, Rockshox, Stan No Tubes.





Seamus Powell, KHS Factory Racing, Six Fifty 7500, Supporters: Maxxis, Shimano, Fox, ODI, Lazer, Enve, Ryder's Eyewear, WTB, ProGold Lubricants, Honey Stinger.





Joanna Petterson, Jericho, VT. Team: Independent. Bike: Specialized Enduro 27.5





Daniel Ennis, Pisgah Forest, NC. Bike: Giant Reign 27.5. Supporters: Ohlins USA, Fast Bike Industries.





Scott Countryman. Team: Independent. Bike: Kona. Supporters: Flag Bike Rev, Kona Bikes, ESI Grips, MRP, Ride Fast Racing, Dharco, Bell Helmets, WTB, EVOC, 100% Huppybar, Tenac Championship Coaching, Shimano, ANVL Components.





Abby Hobbs, Team: Joe Moto Racing/Sunshine Cycles. Bike: Giant Reign. Supporters: Weevil Outdoors, Cane Creek, Vittoria, 6D Helmets, Spy Optics.





Ben (the REAL Benduro and brother to the above, Abby) Hobbs. Team: Joe Moto Racing/Sunshine Cycles/Horizon Phys Therapy. Bike: Giant Reign. Supporters: Vittoria, Factor Wheels, Weevil Outdoors, Cane Creek, 6D Helmets, Spy Optics.





Saben Rossi, Brewer, ME. Team: The Collective. Bike: Trek Slash 9.8 29er. Supporters: POC, Maxxis, Competitive Edge.





Syd Schulz, Team: Jamis Factory Racing/Vittoria, Bike: Jamis Defcon, Supporters: Jamis, Osprey, POC, Xpedo, Vittoria, X-Fusion, Stikro, Slime, Shimano, Taos Mountain Energy Bar, Santa Fe Brewing Co.





Macky Franklin, Team: Jamis Factory Racing/Vittoria, Bike: Jamis Defcon, Supporters: Jamis, Osprey, POC, Xpedo, Vittoria, X-Fusion, Stikro, Slime, Shimano, Taos Mountain Energy Bar, Santa Fe Brewing Co.





Mason Bond, Cedar Ridge, CA. Team: Pivot Reynolds Factory Enduro Team. Bike: Pivot Firebird 27.5. Supporters: Shimano, Fox, Maxxis.





Adam Synder, Westminster, MA. Team: Pivot Reynolds Factory Enduro Team. Bike: Pivot Firebird 27.5. Supporters: Shimano, Fox, Maxxis.





Terri Matthews Watts, Team: Team United Health Care Georgia / 706P, Bike: Beti, Supporters: Full Circle Real Estate Group, Independent Baking Co., Five Points Bottle Shop, Muc-Off, POC, MAE, SCS, The Gear Attic, Push Works, 706P, BSCG.





Emily Cox, Team: Team United Health Care Georgia / 706P, Bike: Giant Reign, Supporters: Terrapin Beer Co., POC, SRAM, CCN Jerseys, SPARC, 706P.





Lia Westermann, Salt Lake City, UT. Team: Competitive Cyclist MTB Team. Bike: Pivot Mach 6 27.5.





Lindsey Carpenter, Harrisonburg, VA. Bike: Salsa Redpoint 27.5. Supporters: Pro Tested Gear.





Jimmy Smith, Milliken, CO. Bike: Pivot Mach 6 27.5. Supporters: Kuat Racks.





Amanda Propst, Team: Independent. Bike: Specialized Rhyme. Supporters: Lee Cannon, Zeal Optics.





Lauren Gregg, Santa Cruz, CA. Bike: Fuji Auric 27.5. Supporters: Fuji, WTB, Leatt.





Arielle Verhaaren. Team: GT Factory Racing. Bike: GT Team Sanction. Supporters: TLD, Oakley, Fox, GoPro, Stans No Tubes, Devo, Shimano, Schwalbe, Alpine Stars, GT Bicycles, Crank Brothers, ODI, Race Face.





Weston Coker, Asheville, NC. Team: Independent. Bike: YT Capra 27.5





Carter Anderson, Dunwoody GA. Team: Colorado Mesa University. Bike: Pivot Mach 6 27.5





Spencer Rathkamp, Stevenson Ranch, CA. Team: Trek Test Team. Bike: Trek Slash 29er. Supporters: 100%, Shimano, Fox.





Daniel Worley flying in from the open slope into trail O. Like flat rocks? This is your trail, if you can keep your speed.