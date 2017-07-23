RACING

Enduro Final Results - US MTB Nationals 2017

Jul 23, 2017
by Jay Schultz  
After just over a 24 hour delay due to some timing glitches and a protest period, we finally have "final" final 2017 US MTB Nationals Enduro results. Seamus Powell and Terri Matthews-Watts retain their crowns from the provisional results as reported early Friday morning and were presented their stars and stripes jerseys late Friday evening.

Seamus Powell Terri Matthews Watts

Final Final 2017 US MTB Nationals Enduro Results - Pro Women

Final Final 2017 US MTB Nationals Enduro Results - Pro Men

017 Pro Womens Enduro Podium - Terri Matthews-Watts - Gold right Joanna Peterson - Silver left Lindsey Carpenter - Bronze not pictured .
  2017 Pro Women's Enduro Podium - Terri Matthews-Watts - Gold (right), Joanna Peterson - Silver (not pictured), Lindsey Carpenter - Bronze (left)

2017 Pro Mens Enduro Podium
  2017 Pro Men's Enduro Podium - Seamus Powell - Gold (right), Mitch Ropelato - Silver (left), Jimmy Smith - Bronze (not pictured)

