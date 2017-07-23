Enduro Final Results - US MTB Nationals 2017

After just over a 24 hour delay due to some timing glitches and a protest period, we finally have "final" final 2017 US MTB Nationals Enduro results. Seamus Powell and Terri Matthews-Watts retain their crowns from the provisional results as reported early Friday morning and were presented their stars and stripes jerseys late Friday evening.
| 2017 Pro Women's Enduro Podium - Terri Matthews-Watts - Gold (right), Joanna Peterson - Silver (not pictured), Lindsey Carpenter - Bronze (left)
| 2017 Pro Men's Enduro Podium - Seamus Powell - Gold (right), Mitch Ropelato - Silver (left), Jimmy Smith - Bronze (not pictured)
Regardless, congrats to the winners!
