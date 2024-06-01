US National Trails Day: 50 Trails Across 50 States

June 1st marks National Trails Day in the US - and if you ask me... a pretty solid excuse to get out, get dirty, and ride your favourite trail. To celebrate this epic day and the trail associations that keep us rolling, I've put together a list of 50 mountain bike trails across 50 states (in alphabetical order). Whether you're down for a lake loop, fast flow or a cross-country cruise, there's a trail out there with your name on it. So once you've finished your morning coffee or 3, grab your helmet, lube your chain, start recording your ride and get after it.
*The selected trails are a direct reflection of Trailforks user-generated data, filtered by global ranking. If you want to make sure that your own riding has an impact on lists like this one, you can do so by syncing your Strava or connecting your device to Trailforks, or better yet simply use the recording feature in the Trailforks app itself!
Feel the rhythm, feel the rhyme, get on up, its bobsled time. - Sanka Coffie, Cool Runnings.
|Whoa, we're half way there
Whoa oh, livin' on air
Take my hand, we'll make it, I swear.
Ok - now that you've had a breather, we're heading to the wild and untamed state of Montana!
This trail is the cat's meow.
You otter check this one out!
...annnnnnd you made it. Time to go hit the trails!
If you want to support your local trails and earn some Trail Karma
, consider donating to your favourite riding area. 100% of the contributions go torward helping local associations and builders maintain and develop the trails we all love!
If the weather is nice enough to ride, the trails are closed. If it’s miserable, ride your heart out.