US National Trails Day: 50 Trails Across 50 States

Jun 1, 2024
by Holly Duncan  
Pucker Up - Colorado Image GrandEnduro

June 1st marks National Trails Day in the US - and if you ask me... a pretty solid excuse to get out, get dirty, and ride your favourite trail. To celebrate this epic day and the trail associations that keep us rolling, I've put together a list of 50 mountain bike trails across 50 states (in alphabetical order). Whether you're down for a lake loop, fast flow or a cross-country cruise, there's a trail out there with your name on it. So once you've finished your morning coffee or 3, grab your helmet, lube your chain, start recording your ride and get after it.

*The selected trails are a direct reflection of Trailforks user-generated data, filtered by global ranking. If you want to make sure that your own riding has an impact on lists like this one, you can do so by syncing your Strava or connecting your device to Trailforks, or better yet simply use the recording feature in the Trailforks app itself!


photo
ALABAMA
Lightning
Sweet home...



Sunset from top of Jeffs Whoop Whoops
ALASKA
Jeff's Whoop Whoop



photo
ARIZONA
Slim Shady (North)



Photo by Denis Kremenetskiy https www.pinkbike.com u denismrkt22
ARKANSAS
All-American



photo
CALIFORNIA
Flow Trail 3



photo
COLORADO
Horsethief Bench



Exit from Dirt Sessions
CONNECTICUT
Dirt Sessions



photo
DELAWARE
White Clay Skills Park



photo
FLORIDA
Berm



Crowd Heckling Blankets Creek - 6 Hour Race to Sunset Photo H amp H Multimedia LLC
GEORGIA
Van Michael



photo
HAWAII
Urban Legend



Silveroxx 2014 - SRS 7 Silver Mountain Kellogg ID.
IDAHO
Pepsi Can



meltdown race expert comp
ILLINOIS
3 Ravines (ORANGE)



Hesitation Point
INDIANA
Hesitation Point



photo
IOWA
Hot Start



photo
KANSAS
Golden Belt Loop



photo
KENTUCKY
Crazy Reds



photo
LOUISIANA
Mega Zeph



photo
MAINE
Unchained



photo
MARYLAND
Three Saws



Killer bar twist
MASSACHUSETTS
The Gronk



photo
MICHIGAN
Big Kame Loop



photo
MINNESOTA
Bobsled Loop
Feel the rhythm, feel the rhyme, get on up, its bobsled time. - Sanka Coffie, Cool Runnings.



photo
MISSISSIPPI
BOB (Bones of the Beast)



photo
MISSOURI
Zombie East



bigquotesWhoa, we're half way there
Whoa oh, livin' on air
Take my hand, we'll make it, I swear.

Ok - now that you've had a breather, we're heading to the wild and untamed state of Montana!


photo
MONTANA
Kashmir



photo
NEBRASKA
Tranquility Park



Kevin Landry and Stan Jorgensen on the Marlette Flume Trail with Lake Tahoe in the background. As seen in Tour de Tahoe from Freehub Magazine.
NEVADA
Flume Trail



photo
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Cat's Paw
This trail is the cat's meow.



8-24-14
NEW JERSEY
Deviant



POY candidate
NEW MEXICO
Diesel



photo
NEW YORK
Palisades 18



Fall colors on Big Rock Trail in DuPont State Forest. Cedar Mountain North Carolina.
NORTH CAROLINA
Big Rock Trail



photo
NORTH DAKOTA
Forum Tower Loop



photo
OHIO
Lamb Loop



Blue Loop start
OKLAHOMA
Blue



Riding Lower Whoops while filming the Dust Zamboni video for Old Man Mountain.
OREGON
Lower Whoops



photo
PENNSYLVANIA
Hydro Loop



photo
RHODE ISLAND
Naughty Nurse



photo
SOUTH CAROLINA
Skinny



photo
SOUTH DAKOTA
Dakota Ridge



photo
TENNESSEE
Barn Burner Downhill



photo
TEXAS
Northshore Loop 4



Self-portrait taken in Moab UT. March 2017
UTAH
Porcupine Rim



The best town ever East Burke VT is surely in the running. Get yourself to the Kingdom Trails and sample the goods
VERMONT
Kitchel



photo
VIRGINIA
Blueberry Hill - Downhill



photo
WASHINGTON
Voodoo Child



photo
WEST VIRGINIA
10 Gallon



Middle of the three tables at the bottom...
WISCONSIN
Three Sisters



Chainless DH Racin
WYOMING
Otter Slide
You otter check this one out!



...annnnnnd you made it. Time to go hit the trails!

If you want to support your local trails and earn some Trail Karma, consider donating to your favourite riding area. 100% of the contributions go torward helping local associations and builders maintain and develop the trails we all love!

Posted In:
Travel Trailforks


Author Info:
thespeedykiwi avatar

Member since Sep 4, 2018
11 articles
Report
34 Comments
  • 10 0
 For NM you picked a lift served DH trail at a bike park… there are so many amazing, backcountry, epic pedal trails that are a better pick for the true spirit of mountain biking, in my opinion.
  • 2 0
 Trailforks users picked it.
  • 1 3
 Name a couple?
  • 8 0
 No selection criteria whatsoever.. states with huge mountains represented by trails with 100 ft descents?
  • 3 0
 Horsethief for Colorado... 375 feet of climbing. LOL
  • 3 0
 @sooner518: Wouldn't be my pick either but Horsethief is still iconic IMO. States like CO are impossible to to pick for because there are so many great riding zones, let alone single trails.
  • 6 0
 Why is the trail for MS in MN?
  • 4 0
 Because Duluth's trail system is just that awesome
  • 6 0
 TF is the rider doing for NJ? Seems fitting for the state.
  • 2 0
 Hilarious, a lot of these trails are so short you would hardly notice them for the seconds you are on them. Shout out to the classics though. Funny that Flume photo is not on the actual trail. Also that's not the best in California (Downieville, Paradise Royale, Nobel). Guess when you scrape the TF DB, you need better filters. lol
  • 3 0
 BOB’s / Bones Of the Beast is in Minnesota not Mississippi… only calling it out because I lived there and loved that trail!
  • 1 0
 Don’t stop in the DFW area to try and ride the North Shore loops. Been closed for a month, and the lake is so high they’re going to be closed for another couple. Too much rain. Welcome to North Texas.

If the weather is nice enough to ride, the trails are closed. If it’s miserable, ride your heart out.
  • 2 0
 So many great trails in AZ, and they picked slim shady lol. Must have asked the local customers at the bike store that only sells NX kit bikes.
  • 1 0
 Ranked by TF user database.
  • 1 0
 Top picture is 'Pucker Up' @ Lunchloops - Grand Junction CO. If you're here to ride HorseThief, would def recommend riding LL. Especially if you link FreeLunch, Pucker, Moto..Good stuff
  • 3 2
 Ok…Maine has way way way better trails then Unchained…we have mtns, we hosted EWS races, I realize this is just ranked by user data or something, but ugg..
  • 3 0
 I know, i was thinking that… just a mile long blue flow trail is apparently what maine has to offer
  • 3 0
 Big rock is definetely a great, hard wearing trail. I agree with this haha
  • 3 0
 Oh cool. I didn't know Duluth was in Mississippi.
  • 2 1
 You would think that the US are incredibly flat, besides porcupine rim. But I’m sure there’s a reason why MOUNTAINbike trails with very little altitude are chosen…
  • 3 0
 Flow Trail is reppin the entire state of CA? LOL.
  • 2 0
 Seriously picked the lamest trails. So much more to offer in all of these states.
  • 1 0
 I clicked through 3 random trails near the start, and 2 of them are currently listed as "closed" Smile
  • 2 0
 Sharing is caring, unless caring is sharing the goods
  • 1 0
 Yea pretty lame that most of the trials featured here are less than a mile long. Wtf
  • 2 0
 I’ve collected 7 of these trails. Need to collect all 50!
  • 1 0
 Came just for the comments. hahahaha. Having lived in the southeast I find the list amusing at best.
  • 2 0
 I'm surprised Bellingham wasn't listed for Washington.
  • 1 0
 If they were laid end to end, it would be a good ride (not like that you animals)
  • 3 1
 Fun list. Nice job
  • 1 1
 The amount of trails in this list that are lift access is dumb as hell who made this shit??
  • 1 0
 I believe Berm in Florida is still closed.
  • 1 4
 Pointless article.
  • 1 0
 The point was that it







