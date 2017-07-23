RACING

DH Seeding Photo Recap - US MTB Nationals 2017

Jul 23, 2017
by Jeb Wallace-Brodeur  


US Nationals DH Seeding
THE WILD ZONE
Words and Photography // Jeb Wallace-Brodeur and Jay Schultz

US MTB Nationals 2017
A portion of Snowshoe Mountain's downhill course is known as the Wild Zone, but that moniker could now be applied to the entire track as days of tire traffic and unpredictable weather have transformed the U.S. National Championship venue into an untamed beast. The rocky lower section of the track in particular, a stiff test under the best of conditions, has become a shifting jumble of icy-slick, mud-coated geology. The nation's best gravity racers gathered on the mountain Saturday afternoon for their first test against the clock during timed seeding runs. Some familiar names topped the results list but other heavy hitters fell victim to the unpredictable and unforgiving terrain. The winner on Sunday will earn their title with more than bike skills as it takes some calculated recklessness to charge through conditions like these.

Luca Shaw has been to Snowshoe many times. He leveraged that experience into a 2-second win on seeding day. Question is can he pull it off again on Sunday, or maybe someone else is laying low wanting to lay down a smack down?

US Nationals DH Seeding
Nipping at Shaw's heels Saturday was multi-time National Champion Aaron Gwin, and only a fool would bet against his chances on race day.

US Nationals DH Seeding
To no one's surprise, reigning champion Jill Kintner topped the women's pro field by a healthy margin. Despite hitting a tree and suffering an ugly hip bruise in practice, Kintner squashed her closest competition by almost a minute.

Deetri Triantafillou shows the alternate way to get through the rhythm section Boost Triple

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the day was the third-place performance turned in by Demetri Triantafillou who boosted the rhythm section just above the finish line.

US Nationals DH Seeding
Nik Nesteroff put down a scorching fast run to easily top the Junior Expert class. His time would have placed him fourth in the pro field and he appears untouchable in the junior race.

Dakotah Norton on his way to seeding 16th.
Dakotah Norton was on pace to finish near the top of the board but a messy crash through the tape sent him back to the 16th spot.

US Nationals DH Seeding
Caroline Washam finished second to Kintner in Dual Slalom on Friday night and repeated that placement in DH seeding on Saturday.

US Nationals DH Seeding
Eliot Jackson arrived earlier than many of his fellow pros this week, and the additional track time appears to have paid off as he snagged the fifth-place spot, just getting edged by Charlie Harrison.

US MTB Nationals 2017
Few racers claimed a clean run on Saturday and everyone has plenty of work to do to button things up on race day.

US MTB Nationals 2017
Another monster thunder storm rolled through Snowshoe late Saturday night. Conditions on the track for race day morning are anyone's guess. One thing is for sure, its going to be wild.

2017 US MTB Nationals DH Seeding Results - Pro Men

2017 US MTB Nationals DH Seeding Results - Pro Women

2017 US MTB Nationals DH Seeding Results - Juniors Men

2017 US MTB Nationals DH Seeding Results - Juniors Women


5 Comments

  • + 2
 Good to see top junior woman is going to become top contender in the next two seasons to Jill!
  • + 2
 love me some east coast rock gardens yewwww!
  • + 1
 saddle to the face...ugh
  • + 1
 GO LUCA
  • + 1
 Wild day for sure!

