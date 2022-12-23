The US Open of Mountain Biking Announces 2023 Event Details

Dakotah Norton racing to the top step of the podium at the 2022 Fox US OPEN in Killington, VT // Photo: C. Vanderyajt

Press Release: US Open of Mountain Biking

We’re looking forward to hosting the 20th anniversary of the US OPEN at Killington in 2023. The venue proved once again to be a great home for the USO and we are excited to continue to build on the momentum generated this year. Maintaining our goal to cultivate a strong youth DH racing experience and keep it fun for pro athletes is at the core of everything we do. — Clay Harper, Co-founder and Event Director of the Fox US OPEN

Nina Hoffmann on her way to winning the 2022 Fox US OPEN at Killington Resort // Photo: C. Vanderyajt

Women’s Podium (left-to-right) Kailey Skelton, Jill Kintner, Nina Hoffmann, Aletha Ostgaard, Mazie Hayden // P: J. Rice

Left-to-right; Neko Mulally, Luca Shaw, Dakotah Norton, Asa Vermette, Dylan Maples // J. Rice

Jackson Goldstone competing in the Red Bull Best Whip during the 2022 US OPEN at Killington Resort // P: J. Astleford

Good times at the 2022 Fox US OPEN // P: C. Vanderyajt

The Fox US OPEN of Mountain Biking 2023 race festival will take place September 21st – 24th at Killington Resort, following the event’s electrifying return to the East Coast in 2022. Professional and amateur athletes from around the world are anticipated to compete in the Open Class Downhill for one of the largest cash purses in racing, and as always, the Fox US OPEN also offers amateur racing classes in Downhill, Enduro and Dual Slalom.“2022 was my first time attending the US OPEN and it was a super cool event! I really liked Killington and it was fun being there with the Syndicate crew and everyone from Fox. It was just a good atmosphere and of course to get the win - for me was a great way to finish off the season. Happy to hear it is coming back in 2023 and I’m looking forward to defending my win!” – Nina Hoffmann, Santa Cruz SyndicateOur event has long created opportunities for young athletes and accolades to strive toward, with a history of racers like Richie Rude and Neko Mulally, who competed as kids in the Downhill back in the mid 2000’s. In 2022, the Fox US OPEN collaborated with USA Cycling to introduce new Cat 1 age categories for athletes under 15 years old. The biggest moves, however, came from young athletes Asa Vermette (15) and Aletha Ostgaard (14) – both earning top five finishes in the Open Class Downhill.“The atmosphere at US OPEN is great! The dual slalom and the best whip were sick! The DH track was insane, from chunky with roots to manicured jumps - every lap I did was so fun! Getting on the podium was crazy with all the fast guys there. I was stoked to get 3rd and I am hyped to go back for 2023!” – Asa VermetteThe US OPEN Downhill race will remain true to its heritage as an open class event that gives up-and-coming racers the chance to compete against the pros and will again be included in the US Downhill National Series. Racers age 14 & under will also have their shot in the Next Gen Youth Downhill event, which offers categories for intermediate and expert racers.Back by popular demand will be the USO Best Whip, taking place on a massive set of jumps carved into the base area of the bike park for a premier viewing experience. This invitational competition is a crowd favorite and must see.Beyond the competition, the festival attracts race fans, freeriders and families with Killington Bike Park remaining open to the public throughout the entire event week. Warm days and cool nights make September a great time to visit Vermont and ride your bike.More event information and athlete registration details coming soon.Follow along at: