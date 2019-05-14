PRESS RELEASES

US Open of Mountain Biking Announces Details for Slopestyle Event

May 14, 2019
by Fox Head  

PRESS RELEASE: Fox US Open of Mountain Biking

We recently announced that the Fox US Open race festival is moving to Big Bear Lake, CA this September and now we are excited to announce a brand new event, CLIF Slopestyle at Highland Mountain Bike Park in Northfield, NH on July 17th-21st.

As the only FMBA Gold event in the US this year, we are looking to reignite slopestyle in America. The CLIF Slopestyle will take place the week immediately following the Big White Invitational Slopestyle, hosted by Tom van Steenbergen. This gives international athletes a string of North American events and will be the final chance to accumulate points leading into Crankworx Joyride.

“I'm beyond hyped to have an FMBA Slopestyle at Highland! It’s the place I started riding mountain bikes, and I truly think it’s one of the sickest places to ride ever. Competing here is something all the riders are looking forward to. It’s gonna be rad.” – Nicholi Rogatkin

Nicholi Rogatkin cash roll attempt
Nicholi Rogatkin with an early cash roll on the Freebird jump in 2013. Photo by Ryan Thibault

Steeped in history and holding a special place in the hearts of many slopestyle champions, Highland Mountain Bike Park has played a huge role in the development of the sport. Legends like Brandon Semenuk, Cam Zink and Aaron Chase made their mark during the iconic Claymore Challenge events, one of the original American slopestyle competitions, and today riders like Rogatkin, Rheeder, Nell, Boggs, McCaul and others regularly travel to New Hampshire to train, film or just have a relaxed session with friends.

Stacked podium with Martin Soderstrom, Brandon Semenuk and Brett Rheeder at the Claymore Challenge in 2012. Photo by Lee Trumpore

Despite the absence of slopestyle events in the United States, Highland continues to produce freestyle mountain bike athletes. The park maintains a full slopestyle course, dirt jumps and an indoor training facility, and their Ayr Academy camps give amateurs the chance to learn from real pros. David Lieb, a Highland local who has recently leapt onto the international FMBA scene, credits much of his success to the park.

“I’ve dedicated so much to this sport and I’m super excited to have the opportunity to compete at my favorite bike park in the world.” – David Lieb

David Lieb chatting with an Ayr Academy camper in the HTC at Highland Bike Park. Photo by Peter Jamison
David Lieb chatting with an Ayr Academy camper in the HTC at Highland Bike Park. Photo by Peter Jamison

The CLIF Slopestyle will feature FMBA Gold- and Bronze-level competition, and in the same way the Fox US Open race event gives up-and-coming athletes a shot at glory, the top Bronze athletes will advance onto the Gold-level qualifier the following day.

Kevin Sweeney flipping the infamous Freebird jump at the bottom of the Highland Slopestyle course. Photo by Dave Smutok
Kevin Sweeney flipping the infamous Freebird jump at the bottom of the Highland Slopestyle course. Photo by Dave Smutok

In addition to the main CLIF Slopestyle competition, we will hold a best whip competition on Friday night and a USO Next Gen youth downhill race on Sunday. Next Gen racing features age categories for intermediate and expert racers under 15 years old to compete on a shorter, youth-specific downhill track. Highland Mountain Bike Park will remain open for freeriding throughout the event week, so bring your bike. The fun vibe and strong local community at Highland will make the CLIF Slopestyle a guaranteed good time.

Highland regular Anthony Lombardi. Photo by Dave Smutok
13 year-old Highland regular Anthony Lombardi styles it out on the signature Tombstone line. Photo by Dave Smutok

“We’ve been waiting for an opportunity like this for a long time and our whole team is very excited! It feels good to be able to contribute to the freeride industry and showcase what we have here for top-tier and aspiring athletes. Since the last Claymore, the scene at Highland has grown exponentially. We see many more families and youth advancing through our summer camps and lessons, and just riding and progressing here every weekend. We are looking forward to our community getting behind and experiencing an event like this.” – Dave Smutok, Highland Mountain Bike Park, VP

It takes industry support to bring an event like this to life. CLIF Bar and Fox Racing have committed to seeing a US-based slopestyle event. Additional support comes from Five Ten, GT Bicycles, Red Bull, Sierra Nevada Brewing, Horizon Hobby and MOS Gear.

Event schedule and athlete registration details will be available soon at usopen.bike

MENTIONS: @Fox-Head-Inc / @CLIF


Must Read This Week
Video: French Mountain Biker Goes Viral After Almost Crashing into A Group of Students
105678 views
Sick Bicycle Co Responds to Anger Over Undelivered Frames
84759 views
Final Results: EWS Madeira 2019
80841 views
3 Pro Enduro Bike Checks - EWS Madeira 2019
57635 views
Day One Results: EWS Madeira 2019
56113 views
Opinion: Why Is Everyone Talking About Seat Tube Angles?
54170 views
Whyte Bikes Win Legal Battle Against Haas F1 Team's Title Sponsor, Rich Energy
52130 views
Review: Fuji’s 2019 Auric LT Enduro Bike is Surprisingly Versatile
40133 views

12 Comments

  • + 22
 lets goo, huge move for east coast scene
  • + 9
 sick to see more north American slope events!
  • + 7
 So awesome! Highland is truly a special place!
  • + 8
 Good work Clay + team.
  • + 7
 It's about damn time! I can't wait to see everyone throw down.
  • + 2
 I wonder if they will beef up the claymor course for the event? I'm so pumped highland is doing an fmb event again! The claymor course is so dope I rode that trail so much when I lived back east love me some freebird hang time!!
  • + 5
 Awesome! The wife and I are hoping to make a day trip to see this!
  • + 4
 Good to see some slope back in the States
  • + 1
 Cool for slopestyle, but what the hell? Why is US open DH bailing on the east coast ?
  • + 3
 A better question would be why has it taken so long for the US Open to come to the west coast, where the mountains are?
  • + 0
 when is the lift going to be replaced, late last season I waited close to 40 minutes to get on.
  • + 1
 It'll be replaced when people get ok with spending $100 on lift tickets there lol

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.030163
Mobile Version of Website