US Open of Mountain Biking Canceled Due to Forest Closures

This is a difficult announcement to make, and we regret the inconvenience it causes. With the limited time left to prepare for the event and no guarantee that the National Forests will be reopened on September 18th, we had to make the responsible decision to give everyone involved with the event as much notification as possible. We were gearing up for a strong turnout, with an amazing list of athletes from around the globe and look to be back bigger and better in 2022. For now, our hearts are with everyone who is being affected by the wildfires and the firefighters on the front lines. — Clay Harper, US Open Co-Founder