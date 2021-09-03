US Open of Mountain Biking Canceled Due to Forest Closures

The Fox US Open of Mountain Biking was canceled today after the Forest Service ordered the closure of California's National Forests until at least September 17. The closure is a response to an ongoing wildfire crisis in the state.
The event was scheduled for September 23-26 at Big Bear Mountain Resort's Summit Bike Park. Although the forests could reopen before the event's scheduled dates, there wouldn't be enough time for the event organizers to prepare after finding out definitively whether it would happen. All the athletes currently registered will have their entry fees refunded.
|This is a difficult announcement to make, and we regret the inconvenience it causes. With the limited time left to prepare for the event and no guarantee that the National Forests will be reopened on September 18th, we had to make the responsible decision to give everyone involved with the event as much notification as possible. We were gearing up for a strong turnout, with an amazing list of athletes from around the globe and look to be back bigger and better in 2022. For now, our hearts are with everyone who is being affected by the wildfires and the firefighters on the front lines.—Clay Harper, US Open Co-Founder
The event's 2022 dates will be announced in the coming months at usopen.bike
.
2 Comments
Post a Comment