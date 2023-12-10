US Open Returns to Killington in 2024

The Fox US Open of Mountain Biking
has revealed plans to return to Killington Resort in Vermont between September 26 and 29 next year.
In September 2024, Killington Resort in Vermont will once again host the mountain bike festival where amateur and top-level riders compete for one of the largest cash prizes on the racing calendar. The 2023 event
saw Dakotah Norton and Nina Hoffmann walk away with $15,000 each after winning the Fox US Open Downhill race.
|We are excited to continue building the Fox US OPEN legacy in Killington. This event has become part of the foundation of US Downhill.
We’re also working to expand downhill racing at the national level and will announce more details in the near future.—Clay Harper, Co-founder and Event Director of the Fox US OPEN
Details about the 2024 event and registration for the races will be released soon.