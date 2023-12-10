US Open Returns to Killington in 2024

Dec 10, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Nina Hoffmann on her way to winning the 2022 Fox US OPEN Downhill in Killington VT

The Fox US Open of Mountain Biking has revealed plans to return to Killington Resort in Vermont between September 26 and 29 next year.

In September 2024, Killington Resort in Vermont will once again host the mountain bike festival where amateur and top-level riders compete for one of the largest cash prizes on the racing calendar. The 2023 event saw Dakotah Norton and Nina Hoffmann walk away with $15,000 each after winning the Fox US Open Downhill race.

bigquotesWe are excited to continue building the Fox US OPEN legacy in Killington. This event has become part of the foundation of US Downhill.

We’re also working to expand downhill racing at the national level and will announce more details in the near future.Clay Harper, Co-founder and Event Director of the Fox US OPEN

Details about the 2024 event and registration for the races will be released soon.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Press Releases US Open


Author Info:
edspratt

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,858 articles
Report
4 Comments
  • 4 0
 $15k is much more like it. Would love to see a new series that’s based in the US/Canada with races similar to this. I love WC racing, just tired of it being mostly in Europe.
  • 2 0
 Hopefully rumors of a new DH track are true.
  • 1 0
 More US based DH events is a good thing. Thank you Fox.
  • 1 0
 Best event of the year







