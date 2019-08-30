US Secretary of the Interior Opens National Park Trails to eMTB

Aug 30, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  
Photo courtesy of Pivot

According to a statement from the United States Department of the Interior, eBikes, including eMTB, will now be classified as non-motorized bikes and will have the same rights and access to federal trails in many national parks and other federally managed lands, at least those managed by the DOI which accounts for about 75% of public lands in the US.

So what does this exactly mean? The full text of order 3376, entitled "Increasing Recreational Opportunities through the use of Electric Bikes" is a couple of pages long, but to sum it up, any bike trail in a National park or on federally managed land under the Department of the Interior that is open to mountain bikes is now open to pedal-assist eBikes. It's worth noting that US Forest Service lands are managed under the Department of Agriculture and are not covered by this statement.

National Park Service Deputy Director Dan Smith issued a statement on Friday saying, “e-bikes make bicycle travel easier and more efficient, and they provide an option for people who want to ride a bicycle but might not otherwise do so because of physical fitness, age, disability or convenience.”

According to the NPS, the move is designed to help clarify the classification of what an eBike is and help to improve the internal management of the department. The National Parks Service, National Wildlife Refuge System, BLM, and BOR are given 14 days to work out changes to their rules and comply with the provision that "eBikes shall be allowed where other types of bicycles are allowed" and "eBikes shall not be allowed where other types of bicycles are prohibited."

The order encompasses class 1, 2, and 3 bikes. eBikes and eMTB are categorized, by definition, due to their motor size and and capabilities:

Class 1: eBikes that are pedal-assist only, have no throttle, and a maximum assisted speed of 20mph.
Class 2: eBikes that have a maximum speed of 20mph but are also throttle assisted.
Class 3: eBikes that are pedal-assist only, do not have a throttle, and have a maximum speed of 28mph.


Canada also Clarifies e-Bike Trail Access in BC

Interestingly enough, British Columbia's parks system also just implemented a policy allowing class 1 e-bikes on trails open to bicycles but restricting class 2 and 3 bikes to trails for motorized vehicles.

Check out the full order on the US Department of the Interior website and let us know how you feel about it in the comments below.

Posted In:
eMTB Industry News


35 Comments

  • 42 1
 Let’s not forget who the real enemy is - horseback riders
  • 4 0
 All the upvotes!
  • 9 0
 It's ok people they can still only overtake us on the ups - and we don't care about that bit of the ride

Just make sure you school them on the way down

#gravitydoesntneedamotor
  • 16 5
 Did Trump just buy a Levo?
  • 5 1
 Or he bought an e-bike company
  • 8 11
 If thay were true then I'd buy one too to show my support for Trump 2020.
  • 4 0
 Makes sense he’d ride a Specialized, I’m sure he’d appreciate their love of suing everyone.
  • 11 0
 More bikes less cars.
  • 6 1
 Agreed - wish they would get rid of cars in NPs like in Zion.
  • 4 1
 I am not outraged by this. The trails where bicycles are allowed in every National Park I’ve ever seen have plenty of sightlines and safety built in that there shouldn’t be any dangerous situations because of the increased speed. Also, sooooo many American tourists just park at the parking lots and walk to the adjacent viewpoint. This may change the way the public enjoys the national parks. Maybe in 15 years people will be zooming around sight to sight on e-bikes and enjoy places like Yellowstone with their vehicles parked at the entrance gate or campground.

There is a place where e-bikes are truly the best possible vehicle available to transport a human. For example a typical North American commuting to work for the day. E-bikes are even better than public transit for this. Maybe this will breathe a new life into USA’s NPS and is the first step to eliminating idling engines in the National Parks.
  • 4 0
 US political conspiracy theories please reply to this post.
  • 6 0
 auto lobby hard at work to open up access because they're all working on eBikes?

that's all I got on such short notice
  • 2 0
 Just gotta check the Q Anon boards first....back soon...
  • 2 2
 Now they'll ride their coal powered recharged battery spun bike and laugh and ask why we work so hard to ride the trail. We should live like them work less, not improve and just let technology do it all for us. Because we've never, ever done the wrong thing so how could our technology, oh wait wait chlorine will make farming easier and bigger crop yields until it builds up through all the food supply until only the zombie is ever fed. Yay, soon we'll be so great everyone will want to come join our sinking, shrinking, lurking iceberg.
  • 4 0
 This comment section should be fun.
  • 3 0
 What US national parks have good MTB trails? I don't think I've ever ridden in a natl park...
  • 3 0
 I think people in DC think paved bike paths are called trails.
  • 4 5
 I'm all for allowing Class 1 e-bikes on most of the trails where mountain bikes are allowed. That said, this order doesn't distinguish between e-bike classes, and it appears to tie e-bikes directly to mountain bikes (i.e. e-bikes are allowed everywhere that bikes are, so if you want to ban them from a trail, bikes are banned as well).



While change is needed, this seems like a ham-fisted, hastily considered policy change by people that aren't sufficiently familiar with the nuances of the situation.
  • 4 1
 First. What has been tied can be untied.

Second. From a safety and erosion standpoint. Ebikes are no different from acoustic and that’s all managers care about. They are not concerned with whether or not it offends you that someone passed you on the uphill.
  • 1 0
 @HurricaneCycles: so basically it doesnt matter that force doesnt equate to smarts because if one spends enough they're more in then someone who's done it for years with no payouts? So with the full kit and caboodle someone looks like they know what theyre doing because theyre uniform and fashionable and the person with a customised bike that can handle a broad range of capabilities and a kooky outfit also for practicality and longevity is out because obviously theyre cheap and dont have enought to do it? Yes lets untie the fabrication and apply some trigonometric analysis of who and how people ride. Enough small pointed interest political organizations and secret societies forcing they're adoptions on everyone else.
  • 5 1
 Hells yeah!
  • 3 2
 I'm still pissed that they let mtb riders with hydraulic brakes and suspension forks on these trails, sounds more like a motorbike to me. Pfffft.
  • 4 0
 Take that you haters!
  • 2 1
 here come the complaints...…..

DISCLOSURE - I do not own or ride an EMTB
  • 3 1
 Can't ride today man, my battery is in the shop.
  • 2 0
 What a goddamn fuckin idiot
  • 1 0
 Oh no what will the argument against ebikes be now!
  • 2 4
 This is a perfect example of money buying off government officials and the concept of doing what's right isn't even considered. Very sad...
  • 1 0
 Nice
  • 2 5
 Two words: Oh f*ck.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



