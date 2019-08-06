USA Announces 2019 World Champs Team

Downhill

The USA has announced its 52-strong team to compete at the World Championships in Mont Sainte Anne in September.The USA will be taking one reigning champion with them in the form of Kate Courtney, who has risen to fill the Rainbow Stripes admirably this year and leads the elite women's XC series. Thre are also two silver medallists from Lenzerheide in the squad in the form of Anna Newkirk in the Junior Women's DH and Christopher Belvins in the Under 23 XC team. Here's the full line up:Anna Newkirk* (Riehen, Switzerland; Team Project)Jordan Scott* (Las Vegas, Nev.)Autumn Parham (Edmunds, Wash.)Matthew Sterling* (San Jose, Calif.)Joey Foresta (South Jordan, Utah)Cole Suetos (Temcula, Calif.)Dante Silva (Chula Vista, Calif)Zach Gareis (Mars, Penn.)Austin Dooley (Yucaipa, Calif.)Jill Kintner* (Seattle, Wash.)Caroline Washam (Mooresville, N.C.)Samantha Soriano (Littleton, Colo.)Abigail Hogie (Beckley, W. Va.)Mazie Hayden (Pittsfield, Vt.)Charlie Harrison* (Trabuco Canyon, Calif.; Trek Factory Racing)Aaron Gwin* (Murietta, Calif.; Intense Factory Racing)Luca Shaw* (Hendersonville, N.C.; Santa Cruz Syndicate)Dakotah Norton* (Rotten Oaks, Tenn.; Unior Devinci Factory Racing)Neko Mulally* (Pisgah Forest, N.C.; Intense Factory Racing)Bruce Klein (Altadena, Calif.; Commencal/ 100% Racing Team)Nikolas Nesteroff (San Diego, Calif.; KHS Factory Racing)Madeline Robbins* (Durango, Colo.; Bear Development Team)Alexis Bobbitt* (Austin, Tex.; Bear Development Team)Madigan Munro* (Boulder, Colo.; Boulder Junior Cycling)Ada Urist (Boulder, Colo.; Boulder Junior Cycling)Haley Randel (Mill Valley, Calif.; Bear Development Team)Riley Amos* (Durango, Colo.; Bear Development Team)Bjorn Riley (Boulder, Colo.; Bear Development Team)Robbie Day (Evergreen, Colo.; Racer X Cycling/ColoBikeLawNolan Jenkins (Colorado Springs, Colo.; Rouler Devo p/b DNA Cycling)Brennon Peterson (Sandy, Utah; Rouler Devo p/b DNA Cycling)Haley Batten* (Park City, Utah; Clif Pro Team)Kelsey Urban* (Kentfield, Calif.; Rouler Devo p/b DNA Cycling)Savilia Blunk (Inverness, Calif.; Sho-Air TWENTY-20)Gwendalyn Gibson (Ramona, Calif.; Norco Bicycles)Christopher Blevins* (Durango, Colo.; Specialized Factory Racing)Jerry Dufour* (Birmingham, Ala.; Bear Professional Team)Cole Paton (Cashmere, Wash.; Giant Factory Off-Road Team)Henry Nadell (Carbondale, Colo.; CZ Racing)Sandy Floren (Berkley, Calif.; Bear Professional Team)Kate Courtney* (San Francisco, Calif.; SCOTT p/b SRAM)Chloe Woodruff* (Prescott, Ariz.; Stans NoTubes Pivot p/b Maxxis)Lea Davison* (Jericho, Vt.; Sho-Air TWENTY20)Erin Huck* (Boulder, Colo.; CZ Racing p/b SCOTT)Alexis Skarda (Grand Junction, Colo.; Spintertainment Video)Hannah Finchamp (Salt Lake City, Utah; Clif Pro Team)Rose Grant (Columbia Falls, Mont. (Stans NoTubes Pivot p/b MaxxisKeegan Swenson* (Park City Utah; Stans NoTubes Pivot p/b Maxxis)Russell Finsterwald (Colorado Springs, Colo.; Clif Pro Team)Alex Wild (Los Gatos, Calif.; Specialized Factory Racing)Luke Vrouwenvelder (Chapel Hill, N.C)Stephan Davoust (Durango, Colo.; Giant Factory Off-Road Team)