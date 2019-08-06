USA Announces 2019 World Champs Team

Aug 6, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Aaron Gwin rails the final turn with the finish line drop in his sights. Gwin s search for World Championship gold goes on.

The USA has announced its 52-strong team to compete at the World Championships in Mont Sainte Anne in September.

The USA will be taking one reigning champion with them in the form of Kate Courtney, who has risen to fill the Rainbow Stripes admirably this year and leads the elite women's XC series. Thre are also two silver medallists from Lenzerheide in the squad in the form of Anna Newkirk in the Junior Women's DH and Christopher Belvins in the Under 23 XC team. Here's the full line up:

Downhill
Just how Charlie Harrison defying a bit of physics on a straight line to the Redbull drop.

Junior Women

Anna Newkirk* (Riehen, Switzerland; Team Project)

Jordan Scott* (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Autumn Parham (Edmunds, Wash.)

Junior Men

Matthew Sterling* (San Jose, Calif.)

Joey Foresta (South Jordan, Utah)

Cole Suetos (Temcula, Calif.)

Dante Silva (Chula Vista, Calif)

Zach Gareis (Mars, Penn.)

Austin Dooley (Yucaipa, Calif.)

Elite Women

Jill Kintner* (Seattle, Wash.)

Caroline Washam (Mooresville, N.C.)

Samantha Soriano (Littleton, Colo.)

Abigail Hogie (Beckley, W. Va.)

Mazie Hayden (Pittsfield, Vt.)

Elite Men

Charlie Harrison* (Trabuco Canyon, Calif.; Trek Factory Racing)

Aaron Gwin* (Murietta, Calif.; Intense Factory Racing)

Luca Shaw* (Hendersonville, N.C.; Santa Cruz Syndicate)

Dakotah Norton* (Rotten Oaks, Tenn.; Unior Devinci Factory Racing)

Neko Mulally* (Pisgah Forest, N.C.; Intense Factory Racing)

Bruce Klein (Altadena, Calif.; Commencal/ 100% Racing Team)

Nikolas Nesteroff (San Diego, Calif.; KHS Factory Racing)

Cross Country
What a ride for Kate Courtney.

Junior Women

Madeline Robbins* (Durango, Colo.; Bear Development Team)

Alexis Bobbitt* (Austin, Tex.; Bear Development Team)

Madigan Munro* (Boulder, Colo.; Boulder Junior Cycling)

Ada Urist (Boulder, Colo.; Boulder Junior Cycling)

Haley Randel (Mill Valley, Calif.; Bear Development Team)

Junior Men

Riley Amos* (Durango, Colo.; Bear Development Team)

Bjorn Riley (Boulder, Colo.; Bear Development Team)

Robbie Day (Evergreen, Colo.; Racer X Cycling/ColoBikeLaw

Nolan Jenkins (Colorado Springs, Colo.; Rouler Devo p/b DNA Cycling)

Brennon Peterson (Sandy, Utah; Rouler Devo p/b DNA Cycling)

U23 Women

Haley Batten* (Park City, Utah; Clif Pro Team)

Kelsey Urban* (Kentfield, Calif.; Rouler Devo p/b DNA Cycling)

Savilia Blunk (Inverness, Calif.; Sho-Air TWENTY-20)

Gwendalyn Gibson (Ramona, Calif.; Norco Bicycles)

U23 Men

Christopher Blevins* (Durango, Colo.; Specialized Factory Racing)

Jerry Dufour* (Birmingham, Ala.; Bear Professional Team)

Cole Paton (Cashmere, Wash.; Giant Factory Off-Road Team)

Henry Nadell (Carbondale, Colo.; CZ Racing)

Sandy Floren (Berkley, Calif.; Bear Professional Team)

Elite Women

Kate Courtney* (San Francisco, Calif.; SCOTT p/b SRAM)

Chloe Woodruff* (Prescott, Ariz.; Stans NoTubes Pivot p/b Maxxis)

Lea Davison* (Jericho, Vt.; Sho-Air TWENTY20)

Erin Huck* (Boulder, Colo.; CZ Racing p/b SCOTT)

Alexis Skarda (Grand Junction, Colo.; Spintertainment Video)

Hannah Finchamp (Salt Lake City, Utah; Clif Pro Team)

Rose Grant (Columbia Falls, Mont. (Stans NoTubes Pivot p/b Maxxis

Elite Men

Keegan Swenson* (Park City Utah; Stans NoTubes Pivot p/b Maxxis)

Russell Finsterwald (Colorado Springs, Colo.; Clif Pro Team)

Alex Wild (Los Gatos, Calif.; Specialized Factory Racing)

Luke Vrouwenvelder (Chapel Hill, N.C)

Stephan Davoust (Durango, Colo.; Giant Factory Off-Road Team)

2 Comments

  • + 1
 Am I right to say, California and north Carolina are hotspots for DH (makes sense I guess) and Colorado is for XC?
  • - 1
 Mericaaa!

