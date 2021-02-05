USA Cycling Announces Dates for 2021 National DH Series

Feb 5, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
USA Cycling has announced the full lineup for their 2021 National Downhill Series.

This year the USA National DH series will consist of three events starting with the Tennessee National in March before heading to the Mountain Creek Spring National in May and closing the season out at the US Open in September. USA Cycling says the schedule is dependant on the state of the pandemic but, it could be expanded if conditions improve.

A new feature for the series this year is the inclusion of tracked individual rider results for both Elite and Junior ( 17-18 ) categories with series champions crowned at the end of the year.

bigquotesWe are optimistic and excited to return to racing at this year’s National DH Series after the cancellation of many 2020 races. With the challenges COVID-19 has created for event organizers, we are appreciative to currently have three great events back on the calendar and expect to expand in 2022 when things return to normal. Tara McCarthy, USA Cycling Director of National Events


Race Schedule:

Tennessee National: 11 - 13 March
Mountain Creek Spring National: 28 - 30 May
The Fox US Open of Mountain Biking: 25 - 26 September


You can find out more about the series here.

Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing


5 Comments

  • 5 0
 Plenty of time to recover from injuries between races.
  • 2 0
 Well at least the optimism is refreshing.
  • 2 1
 Upvote for a Colorado race!
  • 5 4
 Dick pound.
  • 1 0
 Hahaha

