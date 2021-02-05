USA Cycling Announces Dates for 2021 National DH Series

USA Cycling has announced the full lineup for their 2021 National Downhill Series.
This year the USA National DH series will consist of three events starting with the Tennessee National in March before heading to the Mountain Creek Spring National in May and closing the season out at the US Open in September. USA Cycling says the schedule is dependant on the state of the pandemic but, it could be expanded if conditions improve.
A new feature for the series this year is the inclusion of tracked individual rider results for both Elite and Junior ( 17-18 ) categories with series champions crowned at the end of the year.
|We are optimistic and excited to return to racing at this year’s National DH Series after the cancellation of many 2020 races. With the challenges COVID-19 has created for event organizers, we are appreciative to currently have three great events back on the calendar and expect to expand in 2022 when things return to normal.— Tara McCarthy, USA Cycling Director of National Events
Race Schedule:Tennessee National: 11 - 13 MarchMountain Creek Spring National: 28 - 30 MayThe Fox US Open of Mountain Biking: 25 - 26 September
You can find out more about the series here
.
