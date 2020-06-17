USA Cycling Contemplating Time Trial XC Format For National Championships

Jun 17, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Kate Courtney puts in her lap for team USA who took home the silver.

In an effort to meet Colorado' mass gathering requirements, USA Cycling is considering a time trial format for the XC National Championships this year as opposed to the normal mass start race.

The Nationals were originally supposed to run at Winter Park on July 6-12 but are currently postponed until August 13-16 for downhill and enduro and August 20-23 for XC. Alongside the new dates, the governing body yesterday announced that it is also considering changing the format of the XC Nationals into an individual time trial in an attempt to offer, "participants an event that is as safe as possible."

From what we understand, this will mean riders set off on a circuit at staggered intervals, similar to in enduro or downhill racing, and the fastest time will win. Whether the circuit will be a point to point or a loop, what those intervals might be or any other details on how the event would run are currently unavailable. While it would definitely be a shame to lose the tactics and action of head-to-head racing, it will still no doubt be a better option for most racers than the Nationals being canceled outright.

The governing body said: "We recognize that changes such as these may dishearten those who have been holding out hope for a sense of normalcy that comes with a regular training schedule and a quest for Nationals. We and our Local Organizing Committees have worked through countless options for our National Championships and this is one additional option that may be needed for safety and to meet regulations.

"We want to be clear that even though events may be currently postponed, if we cannot reasonably ensure the safety of our members, volunteers and host communities we will not run a National Championship. We will continue to provide status updates over the next couple of months and we will not open any registration until we are confident we can successfully and safely hold an event."

USAC will be sending its next update about the event on June 30.

Posted In:
Racing and Events XC Racing


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: 2020 BC Bike Race Cancelled]
135078 views
First Look: SRAM's New GX Drivetrain Offers 520% Range
87606 views
First Ride: 2021 Commencal Meta TR - Is Mini-Enduro a Thing?
68309 views
First Ride: 2021 Santa Cruz 5010 - Get Jibby With It
67184 views
The Moorhuhn is an Additive Manufactured Frame Hoping To ‘Make Steel Sexy Again’
49611 views
CyclingTips Digest: UCI and Dictators, Forkmods, Temp Doping, Lefties, and More
41614 views
Video: In-Depth Analysis of Riding Positions with The Strength Factory
31990 views
Independent Lab Test Finds Airbag Helmet is Safest
31466 views

7 Comments

  • 4 1
 For better or worse, changing the format of a race completely changes the dynamics. Glad to hear different ideas to help keep people safe and still get the racing started!
  • 3 0
 Number of entrants would mean quite small gaps - a few minutes at most probably. An enduro style yield if you get caught rule would change the tactics significantly.
  • 3 0
 As a one time thing, I think that'd be super-cool.Those guys and gals would go sooo hard.
  • 1 0
 Could be interesting to watch since it'll be an all out effort vs. managed.
  • 1 0
 Gotta limit competitors or the thing would last days.
  • 1 0
 Rob would wear out "LOOK AT THE TIME" real quick.
  • 1 0
 no!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008090
Mobile Version of Website