USA Names 24 Rider Squad for Leogang World Champs

Cross-Country



Elite Men

Keegan Swenson (Park City, Utah; Stan's-Pivot Pro Team p/b Maxxis)



Elite Women

Kate Courtney (Kentfield, Calif.; SCOTT/ SRAM Racing)

Hannah Finchamp (Altadena, Calif.; Orange Seal Off-Road Team)

Erin Huck (Boulder, Colo.; Stages Cycling-Scott)

*Lea Davison and Chloe Woodruff have both been nominated to the team, but declined their spots.



U23 Men:

Christopher Blevins (Durango, Colo.; Specialized Factory Racing)



U23 Women:

Haley Batten (Park City, Utah; Specialized Factory Racing)



Junior Men:

Riley Amos (Durango, Colo.; Bear Development Team)

Bjorn Riley (Boulder, Colo.; Bear Development Team)



Junior Women:

Ruth Holcomb (Durango, Colo.; Bear Development Team)

Madigan Munroe (Boulder, Colo.; Trek Factory Racing)

Haley Randel (Mill Valley, Calif.; Bear Development Team)

Downhill



Elite Men:

Aaron Gwin (Murietta, Calif.; Intense Factory Racing)

Charlie Harrison (Trabuco Canyon, Calif.; Trek Factory Racing)

Neko Mulally (Pisgah Forest, N.C.; Intense Factory Racing)

Dakotah Norton (Knoxville, Tenn.; Unior Devinci Factory Racing)

Luca Shaw (Hendersonville, N.C.; Santa Cruz Syndicate)



Elite Women:

Mazie Hayden (Pittsfield, Vt.; Defiant Racing)

Anna Newkirk (Riehen, Switzerland; SRAM Young Guns Racing)



Junior Men:

Austin Dooley (Yucaipa, Calif.; Commencal)

Christopher Grice (Brevard, N.C.; Specialized Factory Racing)

Dante Silva (Chula Vista, Calif.)

Matthew Sterling (San Jose, Calif.; Giant Factory Off-Road Team)



Junior Women:

Ella Erickson (Hayden, Idaho)



The USA has named the 24 athletes it will be sending to the World Championships in Leogang in October. The squad is made up of 11 XC riders and 13 downhill riders.The XC squad will be pinning its hopes on 2018 World Champion and 2019 World Cup Overall Champion Kate Courtney alongside US National Champ Keegan Swenson. Christoph Belvins will also be a medal hope in the Under 23 men's event after earning a silver medal in 2018.In the downhill, Aaron Gwin will be chasing after the Rainbow Stripes that have eluded him throughout his successful career and he will be joined by a super-strong team of elite male riders that all have World Cup podiums in their palmares.Jim Miller, USA Cycling’s Chief of Sport Performance, said: “We’re bringing a highly focused team and a group of medal capable athletes competing against the best in the world. Some of the athletes have done only a handful of races this year, for others this will be their first of the season. Regardless of the challenges many have faced this year, we believe we are bringing one of the strongest teams we have ever had. For the Cross-Country racers, many have their eyes on the Olympic Games in 2021 with this race being a big factor in the qualification process.”The Team USA roster is as follows: