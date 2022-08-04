USA Names 45 Rider Squad for Les Gets World Champs

Cross-Country



Elite Men

Christopher Blevins (Durango, Colo.; Specialized Factory Racing)



Elite Women

Haley Batten (Park City, Utah; Specialized Factory Racing)

Savilia Blunk (Inverness, Calif.; Orange Seal Off-Road Team)

Kate Courtney (Kentfield, Calif.; SCOTT-SRAM Factory Racing)

Gwendalyn Gibson (Ramona, Calif.; Norco Bicycles)

Hannah Otto (Salt Lake City; Pivot Cycles/ DT Swiss)

Kelsey Urban (Kentfield, Calif.; Team 31: Outride)



U23 Men:

Riley Amos (Durango, Colo.; Trek Factory Racing)

Robbie Day (Evergreen, Colo.; Bear National Team)

Brayden Johnson (Jordan, Utah; Bear National Team)

Bjorn Riley (Boulder, Colo.; Team Trek VAUDE)

Austin Beard (Middlesex, Vt.; Bicycle Express Racing)



U23 Women:

Sofia Waite (Littleton, Colo.; WE Development)

Ruth Holcomb (Durango, Colo.; Bear National Team)

Lauren Lackman (Wausau, Wisc.; Rib Mountain Cycles)

Madigan Munro (Boulder, Colo.; Trek Factory Racing)



Junior Men:

Jack Spranger (Sammamish, Wash.; Bear National Team)

Cayden Parker (Hot Springs, Ark.; Bear National Team)

Daniel English (San Ramon, Calif.; Voler/Easton/HRS/Rock Lobster)



Junior Women:

Lauren Aggeler (Durango, Colo.; Bear National Team)

Bailey Cioppa (Durango, Colo.; Bear National Team)

Chloe Fraser (Boulder, Colo.; Boulder Junior Cycling)

Downhill



Elite Men:

Austin Dooley (Yucaipa, Calif.; Commencal USA)

Christopher Grice (Brevard, N.C.; Specialized Factory Racing)

Aaron Gwin (Morongo Valley, Calif.; Intense Factory Racing)

Neko Mulally (Pisgah Forest, N.C.; Frameworks Racing)

Dakotah Norton (Clinton, Tenn.; Intense Factory Racing)

Luca Shaw (Hendersonville, N.C.; Canyon Cllctv)

Dante Silva (Chula Vista, Calif.; Canyon Cllctv Pirelli)



Elite Women:

Ella Erickson (Hayden, Idaho; NW Gravity Collective)

Abby Hogie (Heidelberg, Germany; Beyond Racing)

Anna Newkirk (Riehen, Switzerland; Beyond Racing)

Kailey Skelton (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.; KHS Factory Racing)



Junior Men:

Andrew Driscoll (Bow, N.H.; Defiant Racing)

Colin McElyea (Scottsdale, Ariz.; Evolve Racing)

Evan Medcalf (Albuquerque, N.M.; Evolve Racing)

Alden Pate (Snohomish, Wash.; Transition)

Ryan Pinkerton (Aliso Viejo, Calif.; GT Factory Racing)

Tyler Zenoni (Short Hills, N.J.)



Junior Women:

Riley Miller (East Burke, Vt.; Commencal USA)



eMTB



Men:



Dave Harrison (Sun Valley, Idaho)

Nat Ross (Golden, Colo.; Tough Guy Productions)

Gerald White (Tampa, Fla.)



Women:



Shane Ferro (Brooklyn, N.Y.)

Ashley Hendershot (Mansfield, Ohio)





The USA has named the 45 athletes it will be sending to the World Championships at Les Gets later this month. The squad features 22 XC and 18 Downhill riders.The XC squad will be pinning its hopes on a stacked lineup of riders with the likes of Haley Batten and Kate Courtney in the Elite Women's racing. Riley Amos will be a rider to watch in the U23 Men's racing and is a strong contender for a top result.In the Downhill, there is a stacked list of riders with Aaron Gwin once gain again chasing after the elusive Rainbow Stripes. In addition to Aaron, there is a super-strong team of Elite Male riders with Dakotah Norton, Neko Mulally, Austin Dooley, Luca Shaw, Chris Grice and Dante Silva competing for top honors. In the Elite Women's racing, there is Abigail Hogie, Kailey Skelton, Ella Erickson and Anna Newkirk.Jesse Anthony, USA Cycling’s Director of Cyclocross and Mountain Bike, said: “The USA Cycling National Team showed what we’re capable of at Snowshoe, and the athletes are well-prepared for this World Championships. The U.S. mountain bike athletes have had a relatively quiet season on the World Cup circuit, and we have been slowly building momentum toward the end of the season. We are in an excellent position going into the World Championships, and U.S. fans have a lot to be excited about as the team heads to Les Gets.”The Team USA roster is as follows: