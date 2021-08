USA Names 47 Rider Squad for Val di Sole World Champs

Cross-Country



Elite Men

Christopher Blevins (Durango, Colo.; Trinity Racing)

Stephan Davoust (Durango, Colo.; Giant Factory Off-Road Team)

Keegan Swenson (Park City Utah; Santa Cruz Bicycles)

Luke Vrouwenvelder (Chapel Hill, N.C; Giant Factory Off-Road Team)



Elite Women

Haley Batten (Park City, Utah; Trinity Racing)

Kate Courtney (Kentfield, Calif.; SCOTT-SRAM Factory Racing)

Lea Davison (Jericho, Vt.; Team TWENTY24)

Erin Huck (Estes Park, Colo.; SCOTT-Stages)

Hannah Finchamp (Salt Lake City; Orange Seal Off-Road Team)

Kelsey Urban (Kentfield, Calif.; Team 31: Outride)



U23 Men:

Riley Amos (Durango, Colo.; Bear National Team)

Bjorn Riley (Boulder, Colo.; Bear National Team)

Robbie Day (Evergreen, Colo.; Bear National Team)



U23 Women:

Savilia Blunk (Inverness, Calif.; Orange Seal Racing)

Gwendalyn Gibson (Ramona, Calif.; Norco Bicycles)

Madigan Munro (Boulder, Colo.; Trek Factory Racing)



Junior Men:

Austin Beard (Middlesex, Vt.; Bicycle Express Racing)

Carson Beard (Middlesex, Vt.; Bicycle Express Racing)

Carson Hampton (Boise, Idaho; Bear Development Team)

Bradyn Johnson (Jordan, Utah; Bear National Team)

Cayden Parker (Hot Springs, Ark.; Bear National Team)

Ivan Sippy (Duango, Colo.; Durango Segment 28 )

Ethan Villaneda (Corona, Calif.)



Junior Women:

Lauren Aggeler (Durango, Colo.; Bear National Team)

Mia Aseltine (Littleton, Colo.; WE Development)

Bailey Cioppa (Durango, Colo.; Bear Development Team)

Sofia Forney (Lakewood, Colo.; WE Development)

Ruth Holcomb (Durango, Colo.; Bear National Team)

Makena Kellerman (Escondido, Colo.; Bear National Team)

Tai-Lee Smith (Breckenridge, Colo.; Bear National Team)

Downhill



Elite Men:

Austin Dooley (Yucaipa, Calif.; Commencal USA)

Charlie Harrison (Trabuco Canyon, Calif.; Trek Factory Racing)

Neko Mulally (Pisgah Forest, N.C.; Intense Factory Racing)

Nikolas Nesteroff (San Diego, Calif.; KHS Factory Racing)

Dakotah Norton (Oliver Springs, Tenn.; The YT Mob)

Luca Shaw (Hendersonville, N.C.; Santa Cruz Syndicate)

Dante Silva (Chula Vista, Calif.; Canyon)



Elite Women:

Abigail Hogie (Heidelberg, Germany; Tillit Gravity Team)

Anna Newkirk (Riehen, Switzerland; Canyon)

Kailey Skelton (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.; KHS Factory Racing)



Junior Men:

Andrew Driscoll (Bow, N.H.; Defiant Racing)

Christopher Grice (Brevard, N.C.; Specialized Factory Racing)

Dean Lindsey (Pleasanton, Calif.)

Dylan Maples (Orangevale, Calif.; Commencal)



Junior Women:

Emma Artz (Kirkland, Wash.)

Ella Erickson (Hayden, Idaho; Commencal USA)



The USA has named the 47 athletes it will be sending to the World Championships in Val di Sole later this month. The squad features 31 XC and 16 Downhill riders.The XC squad will be pinning its hopes on a stacked lineup of riders with the likes of Haley Batten and Kate Courtney in the Elite Women's racing. Riley Amos will be a rider to watch in the U23 Men's racing and is a strong contender for a top result.In the Downhill, there is a super-strong team of Elite Male riders with Charlie Harrison, Neko Mulally, Dakotah Norton, Luca Shaw and Dante Silva competing for top honors. Interestingly it appears that Aaron Gwin is not included in the team this year. In the Elite Women's racing, there is Abigail Hogie, Kailey Skelton and Anna Newkirk who is coming off great results in the U21 EWS races.Jim Miller, USA Cycling’s Chief of Sport Performance, said: “We are excited about both the Cross-Country and Downhill teams selected. America has a resurgence of talent racing on the dirt and we’re optimistic in what they can accomplish in Val di Sole.”The Team USA roster is as follows: