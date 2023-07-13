USA Cycling Names 49 Rider Squad for 2023 World Championships

Jul 13, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Luca Shaw enjoying the view. He picked himself up after a solid crash earlier in the week to take the last step of the podium.

USA Cycling has named the 49 athletes it will be sending to the World Championships in Scotland. The squad features 20 XC and 16 Downhill riders.

The XC squad will be pinning its hopes on a stacked lineup of riders with the likes of Savilia Blunk, Haley Batten and Kate Courtney in the Elite Women's racing. Riley Amos will be a rider to watch in the U23 Men's racing and is a strong contender for a top result. Christopher Blevins will be the only rider in the Elite Men's race.

In the Downhill, there is a super-strong team of Elite Male riders with Dakotah Norton, Neko Mulally, Austin Dooley, Luca Shaw, Chris Grice, Dylan Maples and Dante Silva competing for top honors. In the Elite Women's racing, there is Abigail Hogie and Anna Newkirk. Aaron Gwin has not made this year's team.

The full Team USA roster including eMTB and Marathon is as follows:

Cross-Country

Elite Men
Christopher Blevins (Durango, Colo.; Specialized Factory Racing)

Elite Women
Haley Batten (Park City, Utah; Specialized Factory Racing)
Savilia Blunk (Inverness, Calif.; Rockrider FORD Racing Team)
Kate Courtney (Kentfield, Calif.; SCOTT-SRAM Factory Racing)
Gwendalyn Gibson (Ramona, Calif.; Trek Factory Racing)
Kelsey Urban (Kentfield, Calif.; Team 31)

U23 Men:
Riley Amos (Durango, Colo.; Trek Factory Racing)
Carson Beard (Middlesex, Vt.; Team Segment 28 )
Brayden Johnson (Littleton, Colo.; Bear National Team)
Bjorn Riley (Boulder, Colo.; Trek Future Racing)

U23 Women:
Bailey Cioppa (Durango, Colo.; Bear National Team)
Madigan Munro (Boulder, Colo.; Trek Factory Racing)
Sofia Waite (Littleton, Colo.; WE Development)

Junior Men:
Daniel English (San Ramon, Calif.; Bear National Team)
Raulito Gutierrez (Temecula, Calif.; Bear National Team)
Nicholas Konecny (Breckenridge, Colo.; Bear National Team)
Magnus White (Boulder, Colo.; Boulder Junior Cycling)

Junior Women:
Andie Aagard (Highland, Utah; Bear National Team)
Kellie Harrington (Pittsfield, Mass.; Bear National Team)
Vida Lopez de San Roman (Sebastopol, Calif.; Bear National Team)
Downhill

Elite Men:
Austin Dooley (Yucaipa, Calif.; Commencal / Schwalbe)
Christopher Grice (Brevard, N.C.; Generation Specialized)
Dylan Maples (Orangevale, Calif.; Commencal USA)
Neko Mulally (Pisgah Forest, N.C.; Frameworks Racing)
Dakotah Norton (Clinton, Tenn.; Intense Factory Racing)
Luca Shaw (Hendersonville, N.C.; Canyon Cllctv)
Dante Silva (Chula Vista, Calif.; Canyon Cllctv)

Elite Women:
Abby Hogie (Heidelberg, Germany; Beyond Racing)
Anna Newkirk (Riehen, Switzerland; Beyond Racing)

Junior Men:
Nate Kitchen (Bakersfield, Calif.; KHS Factory Team)
Ryan Pinkerton (Aliso Viejo, Calif.; GT Factory Racing)
Evan Medcalf (Albuquerque, N.M.; Commencal USA)
Gavin Tomlinson (Burbank, Calif.; Specialized | DVO | Fox Racing)

Junior Women:
Riley Miller (East Burke, Vt.; Killington Mountain School)
Taylor Ostgaard (Selah, Wash.; Transition Factory Racing)
Abby Ronca (Bethlehem, Pa.; The Gravity Academy)

Marathon

Men:

Hadden Beykirch (St. George, Utah; USA Cycling Athlete Development Pathway)
Patrick Collins (Worcester, Mass.; Assabet River Bicycles)
Will Foley (Golden, Colo.; Mi3 Petroleum Engineering)
Chris Mehlman (Manchester, Mass.)
Chris Schroeder (Longmont, Colo.; Dimond Factory Racing)
Danny Van Wagoner (Farmington, Utah; Team Johnson Elite Orthodontics)
Noah Warren (Birmingham, Ala.; USA Cycling Athlete Development Pathway)
Alex Wild (San Jose, Calif.; Mi3 Petroleum Engineering)

Women:

Kelly Catale (Pepperell, Mass.; Team KellCat)
Abigail Snyder (Roanoke, Va.; Ride Fierce)

eMTB

Men:

Trevor Bouchard (Manchester, N.H.)
David Harrison (Sun Valley, Idaho)
Nat Ross (Bentonville, Ark.)


Posted In:
Racing and Events Press Releases World Championships World Championships 2023


3 Comments
  • 1 0
 It looks like if you have Riley in your name your chances of being good on a bicycle and making the Worlds team are rather good.
  • 2 0
 No Asa Vermette for junior DH men?
  • 1 0
 He is signed on for next year's world cups, I think he was too young this year





