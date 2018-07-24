Video: US Downhill National Championships

Neko Mulally qualified first and backed it up for his first Pro National Title!

Samantha Soriano claims her 1st national title as well. She was smashing runs all weekend and looking mighty comfortable.

Charlie Harrison has been having an amazing year so far Only .5 seconds off the win here putting him in 2nd.

Luca Shaw has experienced some great success overseas for the world cups, but would have to settle for 3rd at Nationals this year.

Pro Men's Podium: Charlie Harrison, Neko Mulally, & Luca Shaw Pro Women's podium: Caroline Washam, Samantha Soriano, & Jill Kintner.

Jr Men's podium: Nathan St. Clair, Zach Gareis, & Matt Driscoll. Jr Women's Podium: Alli Gaertner, Isabella Naughton, & Emily Harris

Highlights from Downhill Finals at Snowshoe Resort in West Virginia.