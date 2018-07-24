Pinkbike.com
Video: US Downhill National Championships
Jul 24, 2018
USA Nationals Downhill Finals
Highlights from Downhill Finals at Snowshoe Resort in West Virginia.
Neko Mulally qualified first and backed it up for his first Pro National Title!
Samantha Soriano claims her 1st national title as well. She was smashing runs all weekend and looking mighty comfortable.
Charlie Harrison has been having an amazing year so far Only .5 seconds off the win here putting him in 2nd.
Luca Shaw has experienced some great success overseas for the world cups, but would have to settle for 3rd at Nationals this year.
Pro Men's Podium: Charlie Harrison, Neko Mulally, & Luca Shaw
Pro Women's podium: Caroline Washam, Samantha Soriano, & Jill Kintner.
Jr Men's podium: Nathan St. Clair, Zach Gareis, & Matt Driscoll.
Jr Women's Podium: Alli Gaertner, Isabella Naughton, & Emily Harris
14 Comments
Score
Time
+ 2
ianswilson815
(32 mins ago)
Stoked to see the US men starting to have a strong run of young guys and the DH scene coming back to consistently challenge at the WC. Women still have a long way to go but things are going in the right direction!
[Reply]
+ 5
SonofBovril
(2 hours ago)
That "Oh No!" OTB over the rock... Ouch!
[Reply]
+ 2
szusz
(44 mins ago)
And straight with a face to another rock! Nasty!
[Reply]
+ 1
scary1
(58 mins ago)
I just noticed how much guys names have changed from when i grew up in the 1870's. Dylan,Kyle, Walker,Max, Luca..... all cool but nothing says "cool dude" like "Larry"......ehem.
[Reply]
+ 2
wako29
(1 hours ago)
I know I must have missed gossip about it, but what happened to Gwin? Did he just decide to sit this Nationals out, or is it still that broken finger thing?
[Reply]
+ 1
mtbmaniatv
Plus
(1 hours ago)
The old finger thing pretty sure. Maybe he'll do some laps at U.S. Open the weekend before MSA, we'll see. YT still getting those wins though!
[Reply]
+ 2
Jvhowube
(33 mins ago)
He posted on his instagram last night that MRI revealed he doesn't need surgery, but that his ligaments are super stretched. He's still PTing and working on it, but also riding.
[Reply]
+ 2
dhpig
(12 mins ago)
Stocked for Neko. This could be just what he needed to get back to being a consistent top 10 WC finisher.
[Reply]
+ 3
preach
(2 hours ago)
Neko looked Jedi-esque rolling through those rock gardens.
[Reply]
+ 2
Shuniadave
(11 mins ago)
Look at that chicken at the end! They sure are weird lookin in the US of A
[Reply]
+ 1
shadfly
(1 hours ago)
Did Jill haveca bad run or were the other women that strong?
[Reply]
+ 1
SangamonTaylor
(1 hours ago)
Believe she crashed in qualies and finals
[Reply]
+ 1
shadfly
(1 hours ago)
So stoked for Niko!!
[Reply]
+ 1
swartzie
(32 mins ago)
Snowshoe is so rad!
[Reply]
