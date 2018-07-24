VIDEOS

Video: US Downhill National Championships

Jul 24, 2018
USA Nationals Downhill Finals

Highlights from Downhill Finals at Snowshoe Resort in West Virginia.

Neko Mulally qualified first and backed it up for his first Pro National Title!

Samantha Soriano claims her 1st national title as well. She was smashing runs all weekend and looking mighty comfortable.

Charlie Harrison has been having an amazing year so far Only .5 seconds off the win here putting him in 2nd.

Luca Shaw has experienced some great success overseas for the world cups, but would have to settle for 3rd at Nationals this year.

Pro Men's Podium: Charlie Harrison, Neko Mulally, & Luca Shaw
Pro Women's podium: Caroline Washam, Samantha Soriano, & Jill Kintner.

Jr Men's podium: Nathan St. Clair, Zach Gareis, & Matt Driscoll.
Jr Women's Podium: Alli Gaertner, Isabella Naughton, & Emily Harris






14 Comments

 Stoked to see the US men starting to have a strong run of young guys and the DH scene coming back to consistently challenge at the WC. Women still have a long way to go but things are going in the right direction!
 That "Oh No!" OTB over the rock... Ouch!
 And straight with a face to another rock! Nasty!
 I just noticed how much guys names have changed from when i grew up in the 1870's. Dylan,Kyle, Walker,Max, Luca..... all cool but nothing says "cool dude" like "Larry"......ehem.
 I know I must have missed gossip about it, but what happened to Gwin? Did he just decide to sit this Nationals out, or is it still that broken finger thing?
 The old finger thing pretty sure. Maybe he'll do some laps at U.S. Open the weekend before MSA, we'll see. YT still getting those wins though!
 He posted on his instagram last night that MRI revealed he doesn't need surgery, but that his ligaments are super stretched. He's still PTing and working on it, but also riding.
 Stocked for Neko. This could be just what he needed to get back to being a consistent top 10 WC finisher.
 Neko looked Jedi-esque rolling through those rock gardens.
 Look at that chicken at the end! They sure are weird lookin in the US of A
 Did Jill haveca bad run or were the other women that strong?
 Believe she crashed in qualies and finals
 So stoked for Niko!!
 Snowshoe is so rad!

