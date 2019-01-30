Using Downhill Racing to Recover from Serious Health Problems

The minis and me at the 2018 BC Cup Stevie Smith Memorial #longlivechainsaw Photo: Daniel Baker

The not so rad, not so positive, not so happy start of the story:

*Meningitis (from Wikipedia)

Meningitis is an acute inflammation of the protective membranes covering the brain and spinal cord, known collectively as the meninges.[2] The most common symptoms are fever, headache, and neck stiffness.[1] Other symptoms include confusion or altered consciousness, vomiting, and an inability to tolerate light or loud noises.[1] Young children often exhibit only nonspecific symptoms, such as irritability, drowsiness, or poor feeding.[1] If a rash is present, it may indicate a particular cause of meningitis; for instance, meningitis caused by meningococcal bacteria may be accompanied by a characteristic rash.[2][3]The inflammation may be caused by infection with viruses, bacteria, or other microorganisms, and less commonly by certain drugs.[4] Meningitis can be life-threatening because of the inflammation's proximity to the brain and spinal cord; therefore, the condition is classified as a medical emergency.[2][8] A lumbar puncture - in which a needle is inserted into the spinal canal to collect a sample of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), can diagnose or exclude meningitis.[1][8]

One of many cocktail parties. Photo-probably me, brain was skipping gears at the time

Because suspension. Photo-definitely me this time

Training for the head:

In the gym with PerfomX and on the bike with C4 Racing

Race Season 2018:

Vancouver Island bound

Big White BC Cup Photo - Ryan Kuhn

Silver Star BC Cup Photo - Sam Egan

Medals, Boxes and Mud

Post Season - Keep er' pinned!

Brian lopes showing us the goods in Laguna Beach Photo – Todd Schumlick

The Team Photo-Mark Beaton