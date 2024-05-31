Utah's Outlaw Bike Team is Setting New Standards in Youth Mountain Biking

We asked the team's founder and head coach, Tyson Henrie, to give us some fun facts about a few of the kids on the team for these captions. "This is 15 year old Boston Bryant. He's one of the originals and has been on Outlaw for 8 years. He still has chubby baby cheeks (Tyson's words!). He rarely uses his phone and lets his riding do his talking. His goal is to be a professional 2 wheel athlete."

"These are 16-year-old twin brothers Luke and Alex Mallen. They are each others biggest competitors but handle it very positively. They recently met another set of twins named Luke and Alex as well and together they formed a GoGo power rangers GoBot. They aim to compete in Europe this year as they prepare for World Cup in 2025."

14-year-old Colter Knecht has been on Outlaw for 3 years. Has never eaten pizza. Steeze master and mad trials skills. His goal is to also be a professional 2 wheel athlete.

To me, Outlaw is about pushing my character to the next level with the goal of becoming a professional athlete/rider. It has given me the motivation to pursue and achieve what many believe is only attainable by a select few. Outlaw is a crucial part of my life and a tremendous opportunity that I'm grateful to be a part of. — Ryker Kearl

"18-year-old Ryker Kearl is currently racing his first year of World Cups after 2 years on Outlaw. He has never said a swear word and has a future in male modeling. He's dreaming big and lays it out in his Instagram bio: "Downhill world champ (Jokes just trying to be)"

That smirk on Alex Mallen's face has us thinking he's contemplating how to one-up his twin brother Luke.

Outlaw means everything to me. It’s a way for me to share my knowledge and positively impact many young athletes' lives, creating experiences that are life-changing for most. Outlaw is much more than just riding bikes fast; it’s a way for kids to find their passion and pursue it fully while learning healthy, lifelong skills that will lead to a happy, fun life! — Tyson Henrie (Founder & Head Coach)

And here's Luke throwing down!