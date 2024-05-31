Powered by Outside

Utah's Outlaw Bike Team is Setting New Standards in Youth Mountain Biking

May 31, 2024
by Leatt .com  

Words by LEATT

As the clock strikes 3:30 and school lets out for the day, most kids are eager to hop off the bus, head home, and dive into a world of video games and Dino nuggets. But not the members of the Outlaw Bike Team. These young rippers, ranging in age from 6 to 18 years old, with their orthodontic-filled smiles, are setting their sights to become elite world cup racers.

photo
photo
We asked the team's founder and head coach, Tyson Henrie, to give us some fun facts about a few of the kids on the team for these captions. "This is 15 year old Boston Bryant. He's one of the originals and has been on Outlaw for 8 years. He still has chubby baby cheeks (Tyson's words!). He rarely uses his phone and lets his riding do his talking. His goal is to be a professional 2 wheel athlete."

For these kids, it's not just about playing; it's about passion and purpose. They gather six days a week at local downhill and dirt jump trails to hone their craft, but also to create lifelong bonds offering advice and encouragement.

photo
"These are 16-year-old twin brothers Luke and Alex Mallen. They are each others biggest competitors but handle it very positively. They recently met another set of twins named Luke and Alex as well and together they formed a GoGo power rangers GoBot. They aim to compete in Europe this year as they prepare for World Cup in 2025."

We had the opportunity to join the team on a training day before they headed to the NW Cup, one of the first major races of the year. The shuttle rides were filled with laughter and anticipation for the second major race of the season. It was never more clear that these kids were all business once the tires hit the dirt and their Leatt helmets were buckled up.

photo
photo
14-year-old Colter Knecht has been on Outlaw for 3 years. Has never eaten pizza. Steeze master and mad trials skills. His goal is to also be a professional 2 wheel athlete.

bigquotesTo me, Outlaw is about pushing my character to the next level with the goal of becoming a professional athlete/rider. It has given me the motivation to pursue and achieve what many believe is only attainable by a select few. Outlaw is a crucial part of my life and a tremendous opportunity that I'm grateful to be a part of.Ryker Kearl

photo
"18-year-old Ryker Kearl is currently racing his first year of World Cups after 2 years on Outlaw. He has never said a swear word and has a future in male modeling. He's dreaming big and lays it out in his Instagram bio: "Downhill world champ (Jokes just trying to be)"

Spending time with the team, it became evident that "The Outlaw Way," the philosophy embraced by both coaches and riders, sees the bike as more than just a recreational tool. Instead, it's a means to help these young athletes become higher-level humans. “The Outlaw Way” fosters a dynamic, supportive, and rigorous environment where athletes are encouraged to push their boundaries with grit, courage, a passion for learning, and fun.

photo
photo
That smirk on Alex Mallen's face has us thinking he's contemplating how to one-up his twin brother Luke.

bigquotesOutlaw means everything to me. It’s a way for me to share my knowledge and positively impact many young athletes' lives, creating experiences that are life-changing for most. Outlaw is much more than just riding bikes fast; it’s a way for kids to find their passion and pursue it fully while learning healthy, lifelong skills that will lead to a happy, fun life!Tyson Henrie (Founder & Head Coach)

photo
And here's Luke throwing down!

The Outlaw Bike Team is onto something special. While Utah has long been a breeding ground for some of the fastest racers in North America, this program takes it to another level entirely. Within the Outlaw program, kids can progress from learning the basics of mountain biking to reaching the World Cup level, all while proudly wearing the Outlaw jersey.

It's undeniable that, at the very least, these young riders will leave the program with a deep love for a sport that will provide them with confidence for the rest of their lives. Moreover, they'll gain valuable life skills that extend far beyond the race tape, ensuring they're well-equipped for whatever challenges lie ahead.

photo
photo
photo

photo
photo
photo

photo
photo
photo

Keep up with the Outlaw Tribe team and the riders in this story by following them on Instagram:
Outlaw Tribe / @outlawtribe
Boston Bryant / @bosman_bikes
Ryker Kearl / @ryker_kearl
Colter Knecht / @colter_knecht
Fred LaRiviere / @fred_romeo
Alex Mallen / @alex_mtb11
Luke Mallen / @lukemallen_1
Brodey Walker / @brodey_walker

