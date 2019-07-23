Vail Resorts to Acquire 17 Mountains in North America

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) announced it has entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire 100% of Peak Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKIS) at a purchase price of $11.00 per share, subject to certain conditions, including regulatory review and the approval of Peak Resorts' shareholders.
This adds 17 U.S. ski areas to Vail's network of resorts, doubling the current 17 to 34. All of these resorts are located near major metropolitan areas, including New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Columbus, St. Louis, Kansas City, and Louisville.
The resorts are: Mount Snow in Vermont; Hunter Mountain in New York; Attitash, Wildcat, and Crotched Mountains in New Hampshire; Liberty Mountain Resort, Roundtop Mountain Resort, Whitetail Resort, Jack Frost, and Big Boulder in Pennsylvania; Alpine Valley Boston Mills, Brandywine, and Mad River Mountain in Ohio; Hidden Valley and Snow Creek in Missouri; and Paoli Peaks in Indiana.
A number of these resorts already have bike parks and Vail Resorts owns other bike park resorts, including Whistler B.C., Keystone, Park City, and Northstar.
|We are incredibly excited to have the opportunity to add such a powerful network of ski areas to our company. Peak Resorts’ ski areas in the Northeast are a perfect complement to our existing resorts and together will provide a very compelling offering to our guests in New York and Boston. With this acquisition, we are also able to make a much stronger connection to guests in critical cities in the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest and build on the success we have already seen with our strategy in Chicago, Minneapolis, and Detroit. The acquisition fully embodies our philosophy of Epic for Everyone, making skiing and riding more accessible to guests across the U.S. and around the world.
The ski areas within the Peak Resorts portfolio exemplify the spirit of our sport as well as our Company’s mission to provide an Experience of a Lifetime to guests. We’re thrilled to welcome the resorts and their employees into the Vail Resorts family and invest in their continued success.—Rob Katz, Chairman/CEO Vail Resorts
|Vail Resorts has a proven track record of celebrating the unique identity of its resorts, while continually investing in the guest and employee experience. For this reason, we are confident that our resorts and employees will continue to thrive within the Vail Resorts network.
We are very proud of our track record over the last two decades in building the breadth, quality and accessibility of our resorts. We are thrilled that our guests will now have access to some of the world’s most renowned resorts.—Timothy Boyd, President/CEO Peak Resorts
When the transaction closes, the 2019-20 Epic Pass, Epic Local Pass and Military Epic Pass will include unlimited and unrestricted access to the 17 Peak Resorts ski areas. Guests with an Epic Day Pass will also be able to access the new ski areas as a part of the total number of days purchased. For the 2019-20 season, Vail Resorts will honor and continue to sell all Peak Resorts pass products, and Peak Resorts’ pass holders will have the option to upgrade to an Epic Pass or Epic Local Pass, following closing of the transaction.
Additional Transaction Details:
The aggregate purchase price for all Peak Resorts common stock is estimated to be approximately $264 million (calculated on a treasury method basis), which Vail Resorts intends to finance through a combination of cash on hand, its existing revolver facility and an expansion of its existing credit facility. In addition, Vail Resorts will be assuming or refinancing Peak Resorts’ outstanding debt.
The acquisition is expected to generate incremental annual EBITDA of approximately $60 million in Vail Resorts’ fiscal year ending July 31, 2021, the first fiscal year with the full benefit of the synergies of the acquisition, with additional revenue upside in future years. Synergies are expected to come from additional revenue across the Vail Resorts network of resorts and cost reductions from the elimination of certain duplicative administrative functions and greater efficiencies brought by Vail Resorts’ size and scale. Vail Resorts’ annual ongoing capital expenditures are expected to increase by $10 million to support the addition of the Peak Resorts ski areas. After closing of the transaction, Vail Resorts plans to invest approximately $15 million over the next two years in one-time capital spending to elevate the guest experience at these resorts.
The transaction was approved by both companies’ Boards of Directors, and the Peak Resorts Board of Directors also recommends that Peak Resorts’ shareholders approve the transaction.
The transaction is expected to close this fall. The parties expect operations at all Peak Resorts ski areas to continue in the ordinary course of business. Upon closing, Vail Resorts plans to retain the vast majority of each resort’s employees.
These days, the occasional park day is ok when I'm feeling frisky, but I'd rather ride trails that aren't totally blown out or overrun with people. On top of that more and faster riding generally = more crashing. I'm at that age where I can't just ignore the injuries and keep riding anymore.
Bike parks are great for what they are, but I just don't have as much fun at them any more. Huge lift lines, everything overpriced.. just equates to more stress when all you're trying to do is have fun on your bike. Plus if I wanted to wait half the day in a line up to go up a mountain, I'd just visit any European ski resort.
Don't get me wrong, I learned to ride well because of the park. The amount of riding you get done in a day is easily 10x that what you would get just pedalling, but for the price it just doesn't balance out.
I am most certainly jaded because I spent most of the beginning of my riding life at the park, and it was cheap (because no hotels, seasons pass). I'm not saying just don't go, because it's fun as hell, but it's just not for me any more.
"We are the Borg. Your biological and technological distinctiveness will be added to our own. Resistance is futile."
One of the market segments at issue in that dispute (though not discussed by that link) was defined as "skiers who travel from far away to ski mountains in Colorado." My guess is that a similar market segment could be at issue here due to these mountains all being located close to major metro areas; Vail Resorts has a rather big chunk of mountains that attract the "weekend ski trip" crowd now.
