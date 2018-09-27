Val di Sole, Les Gets & Andorra Awarded World Championships

The UCI announced the locations for several upcoming World Championships in a press release
today.
Following the 2019 World Championships in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada and the 2020 World Championships in Leogang, World Championships will be held in Val di Sole in 2021, Les Gets in 2022, and Vallnord in 2024. There hasn't been a decision made for 2023 yet, when the UCI will be combining the championships for multiple cycling disciplines for three weeks during the UCI Cycling World Championships.
In addition, Les Gets has been awarded World Cups on July 13-14 2019, and September 19-20, 2020, this after Crankworx announced earlier this week that there will not be a Crankworx World Tour event in Les Gets in 2019
. List of UCI Mountain Bike World Championships awarded:2021 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships: Val di Sole (Italy)
Very experienced in the organisation of four-cross events, Val di Sole, one of the Meccas of off-road, is no less so for mountain bike cross-country Olympic and downhill. The region welcomed the discipline’s UCI Worlds in 2008 and in 2016 (downhill only that year), as well as several rounds of the UCI World Cup. The circuits are highly appreciated by the riders and public.2022 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships: Les Gets (France)
The Gets ski resort, in the French Alps, has welcomed several major events such as the French Championships for mountain bike and the UCI Worlds for the discipline in 2004. Boosted by a deep tradition in the domain, it wishes to strengthen its position of excellence in sport. These World Championships will be an important step in this regard.2024 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships: Vallnord Pal Arinsal (Andorra)
Situated in the Pyrenees, between Spain and France, this country, small in size, is an important player in the world of mountain bike, for which it welcomed the World Championships in 2015. The UCI World Cup has also stopped there several times. All these events encountered great success with the different stakeholders.2020 and 2021 UCI Masters Mountain Bike World Championships: Pra-Loup (France)
Pra-Loup is situated in the Southern Alps of France, at an altitude of 1600m. Well known to road cycling enthusiasts, having welcomed the Tour de France on several occasions, the resort has also organised rounds of the French Cup for downhill as well as the UCI Masters Mountain Bike World Championships 10 years ago. 2019, 2020 and 2021 UCI Four-cross World Championships: Val di Sole (Italy)
The history of the UCI Four-cross World Championships is entwined with Val di Sole given that the event has already taken place there in 2008, 2016, 2017 and 2018. The Italian resort has a high-quality four-cross track, acclaimed by the athletes and public. The event will be held in conjunction with the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup.
Commenting on the awarding of this series of events, the UCI President David Lappartient said:
“We are happy to have been able to award a record number of UCI World Championships for the period 2020-2024.
“Our 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships which, and this will be a first, will bring together multiple disciplines – road, mountain bike (cross-country Olympic, cross-country Marathon and downhill), track, BMX Racing, Urban Cycling (BMX Freestyle Park, trials and mountain bike Eliminator), para-cycling road and para-cycling track, indoor cycling and Gran Fondo – and transform their host into a true world cycling capital for nearly three weeks, will in principle be awarded at the latest during the next Management Committee meeting to one of the candidates in contention.
It's about the venue being able to put together all the logistics and organisation needed to host the event in a way that they can make money. It's just not viable for almost all venues. Just like only a few venues hold WC skiing. Im pretty sure there is a hosting fee to the UCI and other bodies and im sure everyone would want for that to be less... but that's transparent to all parties. There are so many considerations, hotel beds, transport logistics, landowner issues, being able to get power up the hill, space for broadcasters, space for pits, local council support, etc etc..... Its more about making sensible business decisions rather than clandestine backhanders.
Listen to Spomers Interview with Martin Whiteley for some insight on all the moving parts that need to come together to be able to host an WC level event, and how thats super hard to do
