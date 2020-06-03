Val di Sole World Cup DH and XC Cancelled

We are obviously disappointed that our World Cup events are not to be held in Val di Sole in 2020, but we fully back the decision taken by the Province of Trento and Trentino Marketing. We have shared with the International Cycling Union and the Italian Cycling Federation all the reasons preventing us to organize events of this stature in this juncture, and we found their complete understanding. Though there are clear improvements, the situation in Italy still requires special attention. As Tourist Board and organizers, we took part in the meetings with the assessors and competent authorities, offering our collaboration during this delicate juncture. — Luciano Rizzi, Val di Sole Tourist Board's President