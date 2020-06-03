Val di Sole World Cup DH and XC Cancelled

Despite forming part of the revised World Cup season
published a fortnight ago, Val di Sole has now cancelled both the World Cup XC and DH rounds that were due to take place in September. The 4X World Championships that were due to be held on the same weekend have also been cancelled.
Val di Sole is in the Trentino province of Northern Italy, a region that was hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 virus. As a result, the local authorities have banned all major mass gatherings with estimated attendance in excess of 1000 spectators where social distancing cannot be guaranteed until October 15, well after the set date for the event.
|We are obviously disappointed that our World Cup events are not to be held in Val di Sole in 2020, but we fully back the decision taken by the Province of Trento and Trentino Marketing. We have shared with the International Cycling Union and the Italian Cycling Federation all the reasons preventing us to organize events of this stature in this juncture, and we found their complete understanding. Though there are clear improvements, the situation in Italy still requires special attention. As Tourist Board and organizers, we took part in the meetings with the assessors and competent authorities, offering our collaboration during this delicate juncture.—Luciano Rizzi, Val di Sole Tourist Board's President
|The UCI and the organisers cooperated throughout the process, initially seeking to postpone the event to a later date in the season, before agreeing to take the difficult decision to cancel the UCI World Cup round. The UCI shares the disappointment of the mountain bike community and acknowledges the Organising Committee’s concerted efforts in these difficult circumstances.—UCI
Both XC and downhill racers will return to Val di Sole next year as it is the host of the 2021 mountain bike World Championships. The revised dates for 2020 races are below.
