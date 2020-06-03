Val di Sole World Cup DH and XC Cancelled

Jun 3, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Marine Cabirou annihilated the competition today a commanding way to take her debut victory.

Despite forming part of the revised World Cup season published a fortnight ago, Val di Sole has now cancelled both the World Cup XC and DH rounds that were due to take place in September. The 4X World Championships that were due to be held on the same weekend have also been cancelled.

Val di Sole is in the Trentino province of Northern Italy, a region that was hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 virus. As a result, the local authorities have banned all major mass gatherings with estimated attendance in excess of 1000 spectators where social distancing cannot be guaranteed until October 15, well after the set date for the event.

bigquotesWe are obviously disappointed that our World Cup events are not to be held in Val di Sole in 2020, but we fully back the decision taken by the Province of Trento and Trentino Marketing. We have shared with the International Cycling Union and the Italian Cycling Federation all the reasons preventing us to organize events of this stature in this juncture, and we found their complete understanding. Though there are clear improvements, the situation in Italy still requires special attention. As Tourist Board and organizers, we took part in the meetings with the assessors and competent authorities, offering our collaboration during this delicate juncture.Luciano Rizzi, Val di Sole Tourist Board's President

bigquotesThe UCI and the organisers cooperated throughout the process, initially seeking to postpone the event to a later date in the season, before agreeing to take the difficult decision to cancel the UCI World Cup round. The UCI shares the disappointment of the mountain bike community and acknowledges the Organising Committee’s concerted efforts in these difficult circumstances.UCI

Both XC and downhill racers will return to Val di Sole next year as it is the host of the 2021 mountain bike World Championships. The revised dates for 2020 races are below.

Downhill

5-6 September Lenzerheide, Switzerland - Round 1
19-20 September Les Gets, France - Round 2
5 - 11 October Leogang, Austria - World Championships
15-18 October Maribor, Slovenia – Round 3 & 4
29 October - 1st November Lousa, Portugal – Round 5 & 6
XC

5-6 September Lenzerheide, Switzerland - Round 1
19-20 September Les Gets, France - Round 2
29 September - 4 October Nove Mesto na Morave, Czech Republic - Round 3 & 4
5 - 11 October Leogang, Austria - World Championships


Regions in Article
Bike Park Val Di Sole

Posted In:
Racing and Events Coronavirus World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Ridden & Rated: 12 of the Best 2020 Flat Pedals
85533 views
Quiz: Can you Guess the Location of these 15 World Cup DH Tracks?
67195 views
[Updated] Mountain Biker Attacked by Grizzly Bear Near Big Sky, Montana
63653 views
5 Different Storage Solutions on the EWS Circuit
53937 views
Review: The 2020 Revel Rascal's Suspension Design Lives Up to the Hype
45610 views
Bike Check: Cecile Ravanel's 2020 Commencal Meta AM 29
41340 views
Magnus Manson Breaks Leg & Pelvis in Crash on Vancouver Island
40766 views
Behind the Numbers: Unno Dash
40113 views

29 Comments

  • 17 2
 Just find a few mountains in the U.S. Noone seems to give a f*ck in this country anymore.
  • 14 2
 You not only have the one of the highest contagion rates in the world but you also have some angry people roaming the streets while setting stuff on fire so maybe it’s not a good idea to go to the us for the time being?
  • 8 1
 Also, don't forget random tear-gas and rubber bullet events for all citizens and tourists.
  • 4 1
 Turns out social injustice was the vaccine all along. Stay safe guys. For the rest of the world, I swear we're not all racist morons...only every other person is, lol.
  • 2 0
 @unconvinced: Might be worth the risk, you may get a new TV or MacBook out of it. All in the name of racism of course.
  • 1 0
 @philmtb99: Well I said this mostly facetiously. But as an outsider, I can see how you would think I was serious.
  • 1 0
 @philmtb99: I don't know if citizens of other countries go through it, but some of what happens here can be embarrassing. There are far more amaziing and positive things happening that don't make the news.
  • 7 1
 Can we at least get some Downhill Domination versus mode events going?
  • 7 3
 There will be no racing this year. Let's start working on 2021 and see if even that is possible.
  • 2 1
 I read Italy has a ban on over 60 countries from entering Italy currently.
  • 1 1
 Anybody else racing the DHSE? I’ll be honored to get shit stomped by pros in one of the few races going down this year
  • 1 1
 Err. why not New Zealand and Australia? They don't seem to be badly affected by Covid.
  • 1 0
 humans keep acting like bellends no one will be racing full stop.
  • 1 1
 Glad we're continuing to shut down the world for a virus with a 0.26% mortality rate.
  • 1 1
 Ma porca di quella troia cazzo...
Una cosa volevo quest’anno
  • 11 13
 this just seems like overkill at this point. the virus isn't going anywhere....people need to put on their big-boy pants and get back to life.
  • 10 5
 It's perfectly American sounding for America to decide that since they're bored of quarantine, the virus is officially over.
  • 6 1
 @Ajorda: I mean its a little more nuanced than that, but sure...
  • 3 0
 @Ajorda: you ever live overseas? People are regarded across the globe, and it’s time to stop hiding in the basement
  • 5 0
 @Ajorda: my wife and I were planning on going to italy for our 25th this summer (crap timing for sure) but we just got a brief from the italian interior health ministry stating that the virus there had drastically lost potency and was actually fading out even in the hot spots. At the end of this thing we are going to have wrecked our economy and the economies of many countries and will have maybe saved the lives of some people who were alreay in poor health. But hiding in our basements for a disease with a 99% recovery rate seems a bit overkill to me.
  • 1 0
 @preach: You don't have to hide in your basement, you don't even have to stay home. You just cannot get close to others particularly while inside. We didn't close much in BC but people didn't didn't get close to others outside their household. So t you can be COVID safe and stay open if people are smart enough to listen to health officials recommendations. The only places that locked down are places where the population was not following health recommendations to physical distance so they had to force it.
  • 1 1
 VDS 'was' on this revised schedule that came out on May 15 right?
  • 2 2
 What makes any think this virus will be over in 2021?
  • 1 3
 noooooo!!!!!!!!!! But I get it. Still heartbreaking.
  • 3 5
 YEEESSSSS
  • 1 4
 At least there's a season now.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010814
Mobile Version of Website