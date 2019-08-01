Course Preview: Steeper, Rootier, and Rockier - Val di Sole World Cup XC

There's still plenty of open grass, but they have done a better job utilizing the woods and natural terrain.

Huck to grass.

The course has been spiced up with the addition of a few strategically placed slabs of rock.

Large slabs spice things up after the initial climb.

There's plenty of bike park flow, berms, and drops out in the open.

Lots of small drops. Lots of them.

DH Left, XC center, and 4X to the right. It's like a plate of MTB spaghetti.

The rock garden from the 4X course was a spectator favorite descent, but it's now split in two, this side is now a climb...

... And this side is the descent.

Out and back under the DH track.

Little descents end in loamy pits.

There are plenty of snaking little punchy climbs in this year's version of the course.

Old rock walls double as technical features.

The doubletrack climbs offer passing opportunities for those who still have the legs.

Multiple line choices, but the left will be fastest.

Those rocks are rough, but the exit is much smoother than the other lines.

Chose your line.

Lots of loam that will soon be ridden off, exposing treacherous roots beneath.

Half logs make getting up and over a massive stump all the more difficult.

Loamy right handers of a massive stump.

Why remove a giant stump when you can bridge over it with logs?

It's been three years since we wrote the first preview of the XC course in Val di Sole and, well, that first one wasn't so glowing. The biggest complaint was that the course seemed an afterthought compared to the marvel that is the DH track. Knowing that there's terrain here to build something truly great, that first course seemed like a bunch of open grass and a few quick forrays into the woods with not much of that magic that the DH track had. Granted, there isn't a ton of space to put the whole thing in the woods and make it accessible for spectators, but it fell short.Fast forward three years and we are happy to say that they've put some real effort into the course, using what little parcels of natural terrain there are and making the most of them. The track now snakes back on itself more in the woods, the turns are tighter on the climbs, and the climbs are punchier. There are more roots and rocks and loam to be had, too. Out in the open, there's still lots of grass, but the bike park descents have been spiced up with more drops and rollers.The 2019 course has come a long way and should make for more exciting racing. Take a gander at some of the improved bits with us.