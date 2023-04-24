Video: Valentin Anouilh Is 'Lost In France' on the Orange Switch 7

Words: Orange Bikes
The new Orange Switch 7
is the de facto Orange Bikes Enduro World Series bike, built to deliver fast times on the world's roughest enduro race tracks. But as in life, all is not what it seems.
The Switch 7 features the new STRANGE power link which allows the chassis to have a considerably more progressive shock curve than we have used previously. It’s this shock curve which adds to the truly bottomless feeling that the Switch 7 delivers. It absorbs the roughest hits on the world's toughest tracks; built for performance and speed.
We gave Valentin Anouilh one of the first Switch 7 bikes to put through its paces on his local terrain, showing that it's not just a bike for going up against the clock and between the tape.
For those who may not know, Valentin Anouilh runs one of the best Orange Bikes shops in France in Murat, right in the heart of the Auvergne region - Bike Home
.
Val has been on board with Orange as a team rider for over 6 years, and now also heads up the distribution in France for Orange Bikes.
All enquiries about Orange Bikes for France should be directed to Valentin at Bike Home
, he can help with bike sales or demo bike rides.Valentin also manages the Orange Bikes France team with:
- Elliot Lees (DH World Cup rider)
- Enzo Puissant & Pierre Real (EWS / French Cup riders)
- Karl DaSilva (freeracer and mechanic)
- Nicolas Vidal (Co-Owner and Bike Home mechanic)
You can also follow Valentin’s adventures over on his Youtube channel here
and on Instagram here
.
You can find out more about the Orange Bikes Switch 7 here on the Orange Bikes homepage
.Photos by Léo Grosgurin.Video by Louis Citadelle.
1 Comment