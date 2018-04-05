The Lošinj World Cup DH Track Will be Brutal for Wheels & Tyres - Video

Will the Lošinj World Cup see more flat tyres and rim dingers than you can count? Vali Höll and her team seem to think so! The track looks absolutely savage!
Will the brutal track in Croatia change who you're going to pick for your Fantasy Downhill
team? If you've not yet chosen a team, hit the link and get involved, you could win a Trek Session 9.9! Find out more information here
.
22 Comments
This video was great! Vali Höll is funny as hell. Time to introduce my nieces and nephews to their new hero.
But also just a reasonable assumption regardless.
True
But I haven't seen Bruni smash through rocks to finish a race without a tyre
