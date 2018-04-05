VIDEOS

The Lošinj World Cup DH Track Will be Brutal for Wheels & Tyres - Video

Apr 4, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Video credit: Valentina Höll

Flat tyre Losinj

Will the Lošinj World Cup see more flat tyres and rim dingers than you can count? Vali Höll and her team seem to think so! The track looks absolutely savage!

Will the brutal track in Croatia change who you're going to pick for your Fantasy Downhill Presented by Trek team? If you've not yet chosen a team, hit the link and get involved, you could win a Trek Session 9.9! Find out more information here.

22 Comments

  • + 5
 When this track was first announced as a WC event a lot of people were claiming it was to 'easy', not WC DH level. The more runs I see posted the more I appreciate just how challenging it is! I think the course builders have done a great job with this track. It's a bonus for me to now have WC DH events at each of my 'home lands' Canada, Italia, and now Hrvatska!
  • + 6
 So the one who doesnt flat will win?
  • + 6
 Well... this is gonna be an interesting 1st world cup
  • + 4
 Definitely dead wheels for me on this track.

This video was great! Vali Höll is funny as hell. Time to introduce my nieces and nephews to their new hero.
  • + 5
 I have some intense 4 ply tires if anyone needs em. 26" tho
  • + 1
 4 ply? How much do they weigh?
  • + 2
 @LoganKM1982: If you're really hardcore and cheapass, you can run tyres inside tyres - my friend used to run 1.5" inside 2.00" tyres. Yes, his bike was quite heavy...
  • + 3
 @LoganKM1982: easily double lolol. the 2.7 909 4ply is probably 1700 grams if not more.
  • + 2
 @DarrellW: that is both nuts and genius. I'm still more likely to do this than stick a pool noodle in there.
  • + 4
 Gwin is going to win it then
  • + 1
 @hadibe: I think Bruni's smooth riding will prevail on this course. Should be a fun race Big Grin
  • + 1
 Just assume everyone is going to flat and base it off that haha?

But also just a reasonable assumption regardless.
  • + 1
 @m1dg3t:

True

But I haven't seen Bruni smash through rocks to finish a race without a tyre
  • + 3
 It's like she has a different word for everything
  • + 3
 DH casing + foam inserts mandatory, you are advised
  • + 1
 Spectators should dress up as Lord or the Rings characters...for example, the witch king of Angmar
  • + 2
 Pneumatic tires for this race?
  • + 2
 WTF?
  • + 1
 Lmao this chick is hilarious.. funny editing
  • + 0
 Riding starts at 2:30 for those who can't speak, Croatian?
  • + 4
 German*
  • + 3
 You can add English subtitles by clicking the 'CC' box if it is not already selected.

Post a Comment



