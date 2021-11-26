Valentino Rossi Launches 160mm VR46 Terra eMTB

Nov 26, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

7 Time MotoGP World Champion, Valentino Rossi's VR46 brand has released its first mountain bike in the form of the Terra eMTB.

Previously Valentino Rossi's VR46 has released clothing, merch and kids bikes with the legendary rider's branding, but now it has branched off into eMTBs. The VR46 Terra uses an aluminum frame combined with 160mm of travel and Bosch's CX motor. At launch it will be offered in the Terra Pro and Terra Limited models. The Terra Limited will come signed and numbered by Valentino Rossi as well as featuring a higher level of components.

The Terra Pro will feature Rockshox Lyrik Ultimate and Super Deluxe coil suspension, Fulcrum e-Metal wheels and SRAM GX drivetrain with Guide RE brakes. The top-level Terra Limited sees a big bump in spec as it uses Ohlins suspension, carbon FSA cranks with an Ochain device and SRAM's GX AXS drivetrain.

bigquotesAt VR|46 Racing Apparel, we have been travelling the path of evolution for some time now, which will lead to the birth of projects with the aim of developing performance-oriented products. For a long time we had been looking to expand our offer and enter the world of cycling, especially offroad, and in fact the first project marking the start of this journey is the one with MT Distribution, a partner with all the characteristics and expertise necessary to successfully develop a project in line with our expectations. As of next season, we will therefore be able to propose two VR46 bike models engineered by MT Distribution, using high-level components. Carlo Alberto Tebaldi, CEO of VR|46



There is no pricing or availability of the VR46 eMTBs yet, but you can find out more here.

Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech Press Releases


Must Read This Week
First Look & Interview: Trinity's Honda-Inspired Frame-Mounted Derailleur Drivetrain
93159 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a RockShox Lyrik Ultimate
56945 views
Woman Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison & Ordered to Pay $170k Following Mountain Bike Company Embezzlement
56523 views
Transition Bicycles Is The Latest Victim of Bike Theft
54700 views
36pollici Announces the First Carbon 36er Mountain Bike
53670 views
Review: Bright Racing Shocks' F929 Next Inverted Enduro Fork
51252 views
8 Men Charged in $1.5 Million Mountain Bike Shop Burglary Criminal Ring Investigation
43599 views
Pinkbike Poll: What Was the Greatest Advancement In Mountain Bike Technology?
40855 views

16 Comments

  • 21 2
 Finally, a motorbike by a motorcyclist.
  • 13 1
 Hey, a non mtb brand ebike that doesn't look like a gaming laptop from 7 years ago
  • 8 0
 Your right this one looks like a gaming laptop from 3 years ago
  • 9 2
 They’re gonna have to shoot it in total darkness to hide the girth of that downtube.
  • 1 0
 Is this just some open mould rebrand or an original design? Not that an open mould frame is a bad thing, many auto brands venturing into MTB would be better off instead of producing those hideous designs opposed to this that looks quite decent for an ebike.
  • 1 0
 This will cost an arm and a leg....that FSA stem alone is like £150, it has an O chain another £300...that's £450 on a stem and chain ring spider alone....no wonder they don't list the price.
  • 2 0
 Who was the marketing idiot who put a nearly all black bike on a black background?
  • 1 0
 man im really glad the only pics the gave us are black on black, so we cant see the small details, but it looks "cool"
  • 2 1
 Dear Vale, you're the greatest in (motor)biking but please leave the bikes alone.
  • 1 0
 Will buy sight unseen. The Doctor!
  • 1 0
 As a fan from when he was still in 125’s…. Just, no.
  • 1 0
 There will be no VR46 slander here.
  • 1 0
 Barry Sheens a dab hand at designing and making stuff, who wouldve thought
  • 1 0
 just want the fork
  • 1 0
 That bike is magic sex
  • 1 2
 1er coment

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008428
Mobile Version of Website