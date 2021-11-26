Valentino Rossi Launches 160mm VR46 Terra eMTB

7 Time MotoGP World Champion, Valentino Rossi's VR46 brand has released its first mountain bike in the form of the Terra eMTB.
Previously Valentino Rossi's VR46 has released clothing, merch and kids bikes with the legendary rider's branding, but now it has branched off into eMTBs. The VR46 Terra uses an aluminum frame combined with 160mm of travel and Bosch's CX motor. At launch it will be offered in the Terra Pro and Terra Limited models. The Terra Limited will come signed and numbered by Valentino Rossi as well as featuring a higher level of components.
The Terra Pro will feature Rockshox Lyrik Ultimate and Super Deluxe coil suspension, Fulcrum e-Metal wheels and SRAM GX drivetrain with Guide RE brakes. The top-level Terra Limited sees a big bump in spec as it uses Ohlins suspension, carbon FSA cranks with an Ochain device and SRAM's GX AXS drivetrain.
|At VR|46 Racing Apparel, we have been travelling the path of evolution for some time now, which will lead to the birth of projects with the aim of developing performance-oriented products. For a long time we had been looking to expand our offer and enter the world of cycling, especially offroad, and in fact the first project marking the start of this journey is the one with MT Distribution, a partner with all the characteristics and expertise necessary to successfully develop a project in line with our expectations. As of next season, we will therefore be able to propose two VR46 bike models engineered by MT Distribution, using high-level components.— Carlo Alberto Tebaldi, CEO of VR|46
There is no pricing or availability of the VR46 eMTBs yet, but you can find out more here
.
