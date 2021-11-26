Valentino Rossi Launches 160mm VR46 Terra eMTB

At VR|46 Racing Apparel, we have been travelling the path of evolution for some time now, which will lead to the birth of projects with the aim of developing performance-oriented products. For a long time we had been looking to expand our offer and enter the world of cycling, especially offroad, and in fact the first project marking the start of this journey is the one with MT Distribution, a partner with all the characteristics and expertise necessary to successfully develop a project in line with our expectations. As of next season, we will therefore be able to propose two VR46 bike models engineered by MT Distribution, using high-level components. — Carlo Alberto Tebaldi, CEO of VR|46