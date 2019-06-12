RACING

Vali Holl Injured in Dual Slalom Practice - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019

Jun 12, 2019
by Sarah Moore  


After a dominant performance in Leogang, Vali Holl headed to Innsbruck for the second stop of the Crankworx World Tour. Unfortunately, she just shared on Instagram that she suffered a shoulder injury during Dual Slalom practice and will have to take the next three weeks off to recover. At this point, she hopes to be able to race the next round of the DH World Cup in Andorra on July 13th.


bigquotesWell Crankworx ended quick! Crashed in dual slalom practice and broke my capsule of the AC joint in my shoulder...3 weeks off but should be alright for WC round 4 in Andorra.Valentina Holl


We wish Vali the best of luck for a speedy return and we will keep you updated on her recovery.

34 Comments

  • + 41
 All these pro riders should slow down and be a bit more sensible.
  • + 37
 I think you should give a speech at UN Headquarters
  • + 10
 Time to introduce seatbelts
  • + 4
 @WAKIdesigns: do you enjoy the attention?
  • + 8
 @BIKE-TROLL: no, just the level off a*sholery by the occasion of riders getting injured is going up with each poor soul. I just hope my sarcasm detector is off. It just sucks to read such stuff among Ssfety First Kind of Guys posting their stupid advice on gearing up with protection. Quite non sensible towards athlete who will possibly read that, they have plenty of time to kill.

Oh I’d forget: f*ck off
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: You're a shmole dude.

peace brother.
  • + 5
 @WAKIdesigns: You've been amoung the Swedes too long dude, your snarkometer needs recalibrating.
  • + 2
 @Fix-the-Spade: Cyka Blyat!!!
  • + 1
 : D @WAKIdesigns:
  • + 12
 At least her instagram hand is ok
  • + 11
 I guess the report was right, practice makes injury not perfect. Heal up soon.
  • + 1
 It's all PB fault for posting that, it jinxed them all
  • + 1
 and they also said most common injuries are shoulders and collar bones. damn, stats dont lie!
  • + 4
 Take your time and heal up well Vali! You got your hole career in front of you. Cant wait to see you race elite womens downhill.
  • + 2
 ...You got your hole career in front of you...
  • + 1
 have to remember the rules we can’t discuss anyones hole. Although, holi’s hole career is funny...
  • + 5
 The health study fits a little too well ... practice, woman and shoulder. That’s a 50% match
  • + 2
 Back in the 90s,racers were moving at 1/3 of the speed and EVERYONE wore body armour.
Is it that unconfortable that you are willing to risk your career?
  • + 1
 if you wanna eat, you gotta risk it for the biscuit.

"you miss 100% of the shots you don't take. - wayne gretzsky - michael scott"
  • + 1
 No Body protection can protect against AC injury.
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: blunt force impact against the tuberosity could be protected with a good shoulder pad? Did u forgot to take your yellow pill again? Seem a bit angry...
  • + 1
 all these riders now days are not wearing enough pads because they want to look all svelt and thin. they should take a page out of nicholi rogatkin's book and get protected
  • + 3
 Healing vibes!
  • + 1
 It was her mechanics fault
  • + 1
 Anyone here not got an injured shoulder?
  • + 0
 hey PB editors, her last name is spelled H-O-E-L-L. c'mon guys...
  • + 1
 Her name as registered with the UCI is Valentina Holl.
  • + 1
 @Davec85: it's Höll, but the ö is sometimes anglicised to oe (as in Hoell) when keyboards or websites don't have the full range of vowels
  • + 1
 i thought it was höll
  • + 1
 i was just looking at her instagram account...
  • + 1
 @flipoffthemonkeys: what’s that
  • + 1
 @Footey72: ah, every day is a school day Smile
  • + 1
 Comment.
  • + 1
 Popcorn

