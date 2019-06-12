Vali Holl Injured in Dual Slalom Practice - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019

Well Crankworx ended quick! Crashed in dual slalom practice and broke my capsule of the AC joint in my shoulder...3 weeks off but should be alright for WC round 4 in Andorra. — Valentina Holl

After a dominant performance in Leogang, Vali Holl headed to Innsbruck for the second stop of the Crankworx World Tour. Unfortunately, she just shared on Instagram that she suffered a shoulder injury during Dual Slalom practice and will have to take the next three weeks off to recover. At this point, she hopes to be able to race the next round of the DH World Cup in Andorra on July 13th.We wish Vali the best of luck for a speedy return and we will keep you updated on her recovery.