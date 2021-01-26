Vali Höll, Jamie Edmondson, Ethan Shandro & Tegan Cruz Join the RockShox Trek Race Team

Jan 26, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


After seven years with YT, the German brand bid farewell to Vali Höll at the end of December and since then we've been waiting with bated breath to find out where the young Austrian would land for 2021. At just 19 years old, she is already a two-time World Champion in the Junior category and one to watch coming into what will be her first full season in the Elite category in 2021, after an ankle injury at the Leogang World Championships cut her 2020 season short.

We've now found out that SRAM and RockShox, who have been supporting Höll throughout her career, most recently on SRAM TLD Racing, are joining forces with Trek Bicycles. RockShox and Trek will support Höll, Jamie Edmondson, Ethan Shandro, and Tegan Cruz on the newly formed RockShox Trek Race Team.


bigquotesWe're super excited to take the foundation of this team to the next level by adding new resources and increasing our commitment to winning.David Zimberoff, SRAM VP of Marketing

bigquotesTrek is thrilled to partner with RockShox and welcome Vali, Jamie, Tegan, and Ethan onto this exciting new team. These riders will be an important part of the Trek family as they help usher in the next generation of World Cup contenders. We can't wait to see what they do in the season to come. Bring on 2021!Tim Vanderjeugd, Trek Bicycle Director of Sports Marketing


bigquotesSRAM and RockShox started supporting me super early on, and that was always super cool because they helped me so much. Joining with Trek is a big step in the right direction. They're so organized, they have so much knowledge, they have the best racers, and they had Rachel Atherton obviously. With Andrew Shandro and Tracy Moseley on the mentor side, it's really exciting. Tracy already called me so many times and asked me how I'm doing with my recovery, and if I would need anything, any tips. I think that's something I need because I'm still so young, and I haven't been in that proper team where you always have someone better than you. I was always alone. It's never too late to learn something. And I think Tracy can help me a lot.Vali Höll





19-year-old Jamie Edmondson grew up racing and trail building in a little village down the road from Aviemore, Scotland. Last year, he finished off his first elite season with a podium spot in Lousa. Edmondson does dual duty in both Enduro and Downhill disciplines with three podiums in the U21 category in the Enduro World Series in 2020.

Edmondson is excited to jump from a privateer set up last year to the world’s youngest gravity-fueled elite race team in 2021 and will focus his racing on the World Cup circuit, with a few Enduro World Series events along the way.


bigquotesIt's really exciting. I think it takes a lot of weight of my shoulders. I can just focus on the racing and not having to spend all off season writing emails to sponsors to try and pull together a bike. And I know when I get to the races I can just ride, I'm not worrying about fixing broken parts, so I can focus on my performance a bit more. I think it will really help me, which I'm excited for.Jamie Edmondson


Two-time Canadian National Junior Downhill Champion Ethan Shandro is a familiar name in mountain biking after his impressive debut performance as a junior on the World Cup circuit in 2019. After a 2020 season spent recovering from injury, he is looking to get back on dirt.

Ethan will continue to focus on his recovery for the time being and look to add regional races when back up to speed.





bigquotesThe opportunity to ride for the RockShox Trek Team this year is very emotional one for me. I feel very grateful given my circumstance and can’t thank all the sponsors enough for their support. This year there is no pressure and it is the perfect situation for me to recovery fully from my concussion and continue to do what I love.

Regarding my concussion, I am still dealing with lingering symptoms day to day and I am seeing various specialists to get back to normal life. This whole injury has been devastating for me but I am working tirelessly to get back between the tape.Ethan Shandro


The Sea-to-Sky region of British Columbia pumps out a bunch of fast kids, one of which is Tegan Cruz. Cruz was raised on a farm with a pumptrack in Pemberton, only a quick drive to the Whistler Mountain Bike Park. The 15-year-old's brother Lucas Cruz was Höll's teammate in 2019 before moving on to Norco Factory Racing.

The 2021 race season will see Tegan focus regionally on races within B.C. as well as a few trips to Europe, should travel restrictions allow.






bigquotesTo have full factory support from the best brands in the world right into my elite year is truly a dream come true. I will have all the tools available to give me the best chance for success so all I need to do is focus on racing and having fun.

It’s an honour to be on a team with the best support people, a World Champion and guys that have tasted a World Cup podium. Not to mention, they are also great humans.

I'm very grateful for this opportunity and I'm ready to have some fun!Tegan Cruz




Support Crew:

Current UCI Masters Downhill World Champion Mathieu Gallean will support Vali and the rest of the RockShox Trek Race Team in 2021. Gallean has been supporting Höll since 2018.

bigquotesMat rides similar to me, so he thinks a lot about my bike set-up. I trust him when trying new things, I just hop on it and it works out. Mat has been my mechanic since my first year of World Cup, 2018.Vali Höll

JT Evans will support all team activities with a specific focus on Jamie Edmondson during World Cup events. Evans has worked as a mechanic with the SRAM TLD Racing team since 2016.

bigquotesAt one point I wanted to be a bike racer, but just didn’t have the head for it. Being a mechanic is my way of still being around it and being able to contribute to a team. Having been on the other side of it, I understand what the athletes are going through, what they have sacrificed, and what they are trying to accomplish.JT Evans

Rounding out the team crew is team physio Phillip Bacher, athlete performance manager Andrew Shandro, and Managing Director John Dawson.




2021 Team Calendar:

PRIMARY​ – UCI DH World Cup​​
April 24-25: Maribor, Slovenia
May 22-23: Fort William, Scotland
June 12-13: Leogang, Austria
July 3-4: Les Gets, France
Aug. 24-29: World Championships Val di Sole, Italy
Sept. 4-5: Lenzerheide, Switzerland
Sept. 18-19: Snowshoe, WV. USA

SECONDARY
National Championships – Austria, Canada, UK
Enduro World Series – Select
CRANKWORX Events – Select
Regional Events - Select




Sponsors:

Title: RockShox – All Suspension, Hydraulic Seat Posts
Co-Title: Trek – Frames

Team Partners:
SRAM – Drivetrain, Brakes
Maxxis – Tires
DT-Swiss – Wheels, Hubs, Spokes
Ergon – Saddles, Grips
Troy Lee Designs – Race Kits, Gloves, Helmets

Equipment Suppliers:
Chris King – Headsets
Quarq – Power Meters
Truvativ – Handlebars, Stems, Seat Posts
Zipp – Road Components


For more information about the RockShox Trek Racing team, check out rockshox.com & follow the team at @RockShox_Trek_RaceTeam

27 Comments

  • 33 0
 Trek really wants to get some podium shots with the upcoming Session.
  • 21 0
 That's a good team announcement - a little bit about the riders and team, their schedule (hopefully), the management and the mechanics. Nothing hidden away - I like it and you could feel the positive vibe from the article - might just be good marketing but I wish them all the very best for the this and future seasons. Even open and honest about Ethan Shandro's injury and still backing him 100%. Top stuff.
  • 3 0
 The professionalism of this organization really shows through.
  • 11 0
 What a Super Deluxe team
  • 2 0
 It has a Lyrikal sound to it
  • 1 0
 I'll be avidly following this team
  • 6 0
 Well done Jamie. I wonder how many teams will have younger riders in the team for 2021 as the pandemic continues. Maybe more of the season should be around the southern hemisphere and riders living there for the season under temporary visas as they seem to have better control of COVID than we do.
  • 3 0
 So now Trek has two teams... Vergier, Edwards, Harrison, and Wilson on the Factory Team, and this bunch on the "Rockshox / Trek" team. Wasn't Shandro on the factory team before? Looks like both teams are sporting SRAM / Rockshox components, so not sure why they bothered to split it into two teams. Is there a difference in the level of support? How much the riders get paid? I don't get it.
  • 3 0
 I'm guessing the factory team has a lot more cash pull from Trek, whereas the cash for this team comes from the SRAM companies. Also if they are used for product testing, I'm guessing components will have the first word.
  • 3 0
 @neoides: exactly, there is the Trek factory team with Sram components and there is the Sram factory team that uses Trek frames.
  • 2 0
 Has a feel of a development team, that can feed into the factory team. A bit like how many of the Elite Road teams have an U23 development (feeder) team connected. A nice way of doing it.
  • 1 0
 Good luck- I hope there is a real race season for y’all whippershnappaz. Ask Loris all your suspension puzzling questions and vlog it for us. Be safe and use The Force.
  • 2 1
 This is some strange marketing. Paper dolls...wtf? Anyways, great to see Edmondson land on team. Congratulations to all.
  • 1 0
 This is a nice move, but they still only have half as many teams as Commencal.
  • 3 1
 Nice one for Jamie!
  • 1 0
 Magic floating rims? Cool.

Needs pedals. Razz
  • 1 0
 Ones to watch for the 2021 season for sure
  • 1 0
 looks like a ... damn Frown
  • 1 0
 Yeah... but show us the bike
  • 1 0
 totally stoked for jamie edmondson!!!!
  • 2 1
 Worst kept secret ever
  • 1 2
 Damn that's crazy, they're signing an awful lot of athletes for a brand with no bikes
  • 1 0
 Yey for Jamie!
  • 1 1
 artic = article!
  • 4 0
 They screwed up a bunch of coding. This guy commented about it and I replied under him about the issues now they hid the comments? This post missed getting quality control on the way out lol
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



