Vali Höll, Jamie Edmondson, Ethan Shandro & Tegan Cruz Join the RockShox Trek Race Team

SRAM and RockShox started supporting me super early on, and that was always super cool because they helped me so much. Joining with Trek is a big step in the right direction. They're so organized, they have so much knowledge, they have the best racers, and they had Rachel Atherton obviously. With Andrew Shandro and Tracy Moseley on the mentor side, it's really exciting. Tracy already called me so many times and asked me how I'm doing with my recovery, and if I would need anything, any tips. I think that's something I need because I'm still so young, and I haven't been in that proper team where you always have someone better than you. I was always alone. It's never too late to learn something. And I think Tracy can help me a lot. — Vali Höll